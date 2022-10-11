St. Vincent’s charity golf tournament raises money for housing to help families and seniors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A special charity golf classic raised money Monday for children and family services in Santa Barbara at the St. Vincent's facility on Calle Real.

The benefit is now in its 21st year.

It took place to the Montecito Club.

Teams of golfers took their first swings from the tees just before noon after taking part in a putting contest for prizes.

All of the money raised will help the 600 people living in the St. Vincent's low income housing site.

One of the residents told her story of coming into the housing as a homeless mother with a child and working her way up to be a teacher's assistant and a manager.

Katrina Gonzales is now the St. Vincent's Kitchen Manager. She said, "while at St. Vincent's I became a teacher's assistant at the early childhood education center then I became a cook and then I became a kitchen manager. It was the first time in ten years I was sober, had a bed, stability and a refrigerator."

The golfers flared out to multiple locations on the course during during the fundraiser and we were right there when one tee shot came inches away from becoming a hold in one.

The event also had a silent auction with gifts donated by local businesses, including dinners, spa package, hotel stays and boat trips.

St. Vincent's had been has been helping those in need since 1858.

