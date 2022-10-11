Read full article on original website
EDITORIAL: A pratfall for Colorado’s Jena Griswold
Let’s hope some 30,000 people who aren’t eligible to vote — and aren’t even U.S. citizens — don’t wind up voting anyway in Colorado’s election this fall. As reported in Monday’s Gazette, they were encouraged to register by official postcards they received in error in the mail.
coloradopolitics.com
Even key Dems dis Prop. 123; vote NO
Thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, commonly known as “TABOR,” Coloradans will receive nearly $4 billion in excess revenue refunded from the state this year. That’s where those $750 checks for individuals and $1,500 for couples came from over the summer. On the ballot this year, Proposition 123 is asking voters to give up their refunds, at least in part.
Colorado lawmakers react to Camp Hale designation as National Monument
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado lawmakers are reacting to President Joe Biden’s designation of Camp Hale, as the state’s first new national monument. I can think of no better choice for President Biden’s first national monument than Camp Hale-Continental Divide. This designation will permanently protect Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range, the iconic site where the 10th […]
coloradosun.com
Littwin: If Biden is coming to Colorado, Dems must think Bennet’s Senate seat is safe
As you’ve probably heard, Joe Biden is scheduled to come to Colorado on Wednesday to designate Camp Hale — the winter-war training site near Leadville that operated during World War II — as a national monument. It would be the first national monument designated by President Biden....
coloradosun.com
Proposition FF: Slashing tax breaks for the wealthy would fund program giving all Colorado public school students free meals
Proposition FF is a measure on the November ballot that aims to guarantee free school meals for all Colorado public school students, regardless of their household income. It comes after the end of a federal initiative that provided free meals to all kids through the first two years of the pandemic.
Daily Record
Colorado board of education to consider conservative “American Birthright” guidelines in social studies standards debate
A Republican member of the Colorado State Board of Education will introduce an amendment Wednesday for her colleagues to consider a set of social studies standards modeled after Florida’s guidelines that emphasize patriotism when the group meets to vote on the civics and media literacy portion of the guidelines.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Vote 'no' on legalizing more dangerous drugs
We know what happens when voters or legislators legalize or “decriminalize” drugs. The proof, in Colorado and from regions around the globe, is always the same. Deregulation of illicit drugs leads to more substance abuse. More abuse leads to more broken families, unemployment, crime, mental health problems and death.
First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
I Watched the Horrible Tina Peters Documentary Claiming the 2020 Election Was Stolen So You Don’t Have To
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. At the 59 minute mark of [S]election Code—the Mike Lindell-produced documentary on Tina Peters, the Colorado election official who tried to prove that the 2020 election was stolen—there’s a three shot sequence that has haunted me: an image of a computer uploading files, a Thomas Jefferson quote, and then a closeup of Peters caressing a cardboard box containing her dead son’s possessions.
Another Popular Colorado Landmark May Be Renamed and Here’s Why
Many mistakes have been made throughout America's history which is one of the reasons why a landmark in Colorado may undergo a name change. According to a report from CBS News, Mount Evans, a 14'er located in Clear Creek County, Colorado is undergoing review for a possible name change by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Colorado (the state) Is Going Digital
Some would say it’s about time. Today Governor Jared Polis and the Office of Information Technology(OIT) announced the launch of an innovative Colorado Digital Government Strategic Plan that will modernize and increase access to online state services to provide the best constituent experience in the country. By putting Coloradans...
coloradosun.com
Bright Health is pulling out of Colorado’s insurance market. That’s a blow to a Polis-backed initiative.
Health insurance company Bright Health announced Tuesday that it won’t offer insurance plans in Colorado next year, meaning roughly 55,000 people in the state will need to find new coverage. The decision is part of a move by Bright to pull out of every state in which it operates...
The Most Common Last Names in Colorado – Is One Yours?
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. The variety of outdoor landscapes in our state matches up nicely with the variety of surnames found here. Have you ever wondered how popular your last name is?. We're taking a look at the top 30 most popular last names found in Colorado according to the...
Washington Examiner
Fetterman's criminal justice record is crashing down on his campaign
Crime has become the focus of criticism for Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, given that he wants to let as many criminals out onto the streets as possible. But Fetterman can’t expunge his record on crime in the same way he wants to expunge other people’s criminal records.
Washington Examiner
Want to save Metro? Dare to re-criminalize fare beating
The Washington, D.C., Metro system has a problem, and its new general manager is on it. To much praise, including from the Washington Post, Randy Clarke rolled out the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's plan to deal with mass-scale turnstile-jumping. Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion remains a criminal offense. But...
coloradosun.com
Amendment E: Colorado’s homestead property tax exemption would be extended to Gold Star spouses
Amendment E would extend a property tax break to Gold Star spouses, who are the survivors of U.S. service members who died in the line of duty or of veterans who died as a result of a service-related injury or disease. Colorado’s homestead exemption, which reduces the amount of property...
Washington Examiner
'Outrageous': Kari Lake rages against PBS and Hobbs following scraping of faux debate
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake put Arizona PBS and Democratic rival Katie Hobbs on blast following the cancellation of an interview intended to substitute for a debate. Hobbs has refused to debate Lake, who was slated to appear for a solo interview with Arizona PBS on Wednesday. However, revelations surfaced...
Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds
Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
KJCT8
Colorado Parks and Wildlife searches for poacher in Craig
CRAIG, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for assistance identifying the person(s) who killed a mule deer buck during the overnight hours between Oct. 6 and 7 near the Town of Craig. On Oct. 7, wildlife officers were alerted to a deer carcass off...
Summit Daily News
Upper Basin officials see California proposal to conserve Colorado River water as a positive sign — even if it’s not enough
California water agencies that use Colorado River water indicated Wednesday they’d be willing to cut 400,000 acre-feet of water use annually starting next year and running through 2025 — a move a top Upper Basin water official cast as a promising development in the negotiations over the future of the river.
