South Portland, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in South Portland.
The Noble High School soccer team will have a game with South Portland High School on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00.
Noble High School
South Portland High School
October 11, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Noble High School soccer team will have a game with South Portland High School on October 11, 2022, 15:15:00.
Noble High School
South Portland High School
October 11, 2022
15:15:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
Comments / 0