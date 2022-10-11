ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

South Portland, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in South Portland.

The Noble High School soccer team will have a game with South Portland High School on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00.

Noble High School
South Portland High School
October 11, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Noble High School soccer team will have a game with South Portland High School on October 11, 2022, 15:15:00.

Noble High School
South Portland High School
October 11, 2022
15:15:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

