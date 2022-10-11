ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Tom Brady Jokes About Roughing the Passer Call vs. Falcons on Podcast

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1doSQU_0iTy2TWO00

The Bucs star had more to say about the controversial play that ended Sunday’s game against Atlanta.

There’s been a lot of conversation in the past 24 hours centered around a controversial roughing the passer call near the end of Sunday’s Falcons-Buccaneers game.

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was on the receiving end of the penalty heard ‘round the NFL world after sacking Tom Brady on third-and-5 from the Atlanta 47-yard line with less than three minutes left in the contest. The play effectively ended the game as Tampa Bay was awarded a first down, and ran out the rest of the clock to seal a 21-15 victory.

After the game, Brady offered a simply reply when asked about the reply, telling reporters, “I don’t throw the flags.” The Bucs quarterback was a bit more animated, however, while discussing the controversial call with Jim Gray on the newest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast .

“It was a long hug. A long unwelcomed hug from Grady,” Brady told Gray, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times . “He was in the backfield all day. As I said after the game, I don’t throw flags.”

The future Hall of Famer then delivered a classic callback to his now infamous tablet-breaking tirades against the Saints in Week 2, and in Week 15 last season.

“What I do throw is tablets and I didn’t have one accessible at the time,” Brady joked before praising Jarrett’s performance. “He had a hell of a game, I’ll leave it at that.’’

While Brady already seems to see the humor in game-ending sequence, many NFL fans felt the refs mired the matchup by costing Atlanta a chance at a possible victory. The public outcry for an explanation eventually led to one from official Jerome Boger, though the reasoning may not be enough for Falcons fans still eager to see Brady take his first L against their squad after improving to 11-0 all-time.

“What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket, and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground,” Boger told reporters of what he saw that led to the flag being thrown. “That is what I was making my decision based upon.”

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: Who Gisele Saw After Leaving Tom Brady

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have yet to officially separate, the writing appears to be on the wall. Brady and Bundchen, who have been married since 2009, have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. They've reportedly been living apart for months. Now, according to TMZ Sports, Bundchen made an interesting move...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Believes He Knows Why Tom Brady Penalty Was Called

As a defensive-minded head coach who masterminded the Tampa 2 defense and coached some of the game's greatest players, you can imagine Tony Dungy didn't care for Sunday's questionable roughing the passer call in the Falcons-Bucs game. And you'd be right. Prior to last night's SNF broadcast, Dungy shot off...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jerome Boger
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton, Panthers News

The Carolina Panthers have a head coaching vacancy and former Saints coach Sean Payton will reportedly be at the top of owner David Tepper's wish list. However, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, it's difficult to see the Saints letting their former head coach go to a divisional rival.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Buccaneers#American Football#Bucs#The Tampa Bay Times
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Tua Tagovailoa News

The Miami Dolphins were without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's loss to the rival New York Jets. Unfortunately, it remains unclear when he'll return. Per NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he could not give an update on Tua's ongoing recovery from a severe concussion. McDaniel said that he is not yet ready to return to football activities and is being evaluated every 12-24 hours.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

102K+
Followers
41K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy