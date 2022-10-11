ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

cnycentral.com

Baldwinsville Board of Education cancels special meeting

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville Board of Education has canceled a special meeting that was scheduled for Thursday, October 13. The meeting was going to be the second one in a week following the DWI arrest of Superintendent Jason Thomson on Friday, October 7. During the board’s previous special...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Baldwinsville, NY
Education
City
Baldwinsville, NY
Syracuse.com

Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade

NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse University to put huge JMA sign on roof of stadium

Syracuse, N.Y. — The City of Syracuse Planning Commission gave Syracuse University the green light Tuesday to build a 2,212 square-foot "JMA Dome" sign on the roof of the stadium after SU applied for zoning waivers to get it done. The sign will hang from the truss - the...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

House burglaries spike in Syracuse’s east side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 74 homes have been broken into in the Syracuse University and Le Moyne College areas from August 10 to October 3, according to Syracuse Police Department. Of those 74 homes, 66 had people inside at the time of the burglaries, and 24 involved stolen vehicles. 661 homes were […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Onondaga County Legislature approves $1.4 billion 2023 executive budget

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Legislature approved the $1.4 billion executive budget for 2023 in a 16 to 1 vote on Tuesday evening. Democratic Legislator Bill Kinne offered the only ‘no’ vote, saying he could now support a budget that allocated $85 million to an aquarium in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
cnycentral.com

Fayetteville, Manlius fire departments respond to privacy concerns about use of app

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. — The Fayetteville and Manlius Fire departments launched a new app they say will help them respond to calls more efficiently. In the ‘My Local Safety’ app, users can scan a QR code and plug-in generic information about their household which could be lifesaving in an emergency. The amount of information shared is up to each user.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man charged with assault, burning someone’s hair

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man facing burglary charges has been arrested for allegedly beating, choking and burning the hair of another person, according to Ithaca Police. Joshua Payne, 22, was arrested by IPD on October 11 after officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Cherry St. around […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM

One dead after Ithaca drowning

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One person is dead after drowning at the base of Ithaca Falls on October 11. Ithaca Police arrived at the location off of Lake Street for the reported drowning just after 2 p.m. They located a 35-year-old male subject who was unconscious and not breathing. The man had just been pulled out of the water by other people. Police began performing CPR on the man until the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance arrived to render medical aid.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Adams man arrested for faking son’s death for money

ADAMS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man, Kaleb D. Stevens of Adams was arrested on October 9 after he faked his son’s death for monetary donations, according to New York State Police. Stevens was charged with the following: Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, a class “E” felony Scheme to Defraud in the first degree, […]
ADAMS, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse man sentenced to nearly six years in prison

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 31-year-old man, Alex Carrasquillo-Rosado of Syracuse was sentenced to 70 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. Carrasquillo-Rosado was sentenced for possessing with the intent to distribute six kilograms of cocaine from his car and home in November 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. […]
SYRACUSE, NY

