cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville Board of Education cancels special meeting
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville Board of Education has canceled a special meeting that was scheduled for Thursday, October 13. The meeting was going to be the second one in a week following the DWI arrest of Superintendent Jason Thomson on Friday, October 7. During the board’s previous special...
Baldwinsville police chief says school superintendent’s alcohol level requires ‘significant amount’
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – Baldwinsville school superintendent Jason Thomson admitted to police he had one beer Friday at a local restaurant before he was pulled over on school grounds that night on suspicions of drunken driving. When asked later at the village police station, again, how much he’d had to...
Penfield Central School District announces passing of high school student
School officials ask that students and staff respect the privacy of the student's family.
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville superintendent placed on paid leave after DWI arrest; police investigating
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Baldwinsville Central School District Superintendent Jason Thomson has been placed on paid administrative leave after his DWI arrest on Friday, October 7, an official with the district has confirmed. According to the district, Thomson’s salary for the 2022-23 school year is $203,056. Thomson was arrested...
Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade
NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
cnycentral.com
Syracuse University to put huge JMA sign on roof of stadium
Syracuse, N.Y. — The City of Syracuse Planning Commission gave Syracuse University the green light Tuesday to build a 2,212 square-foot "JMA Dome" sign on the roof of the stadium after SU applied for zoning waivers to get it done. The sign will hang from the truss - the...
House burglaries spike in Syracuse’s east side
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 74 homes have been broken into in the Syracuse University and Le Moyne College areas from August 10 to October 3, according to Syracuse Police Department. Of those 74 homes, 66 had people inside at the time of the burglaries, and 24 involved stolen vehicles. 661 homes were […]
cnycentral.com
Tips from students led to DWI arrest of Baldwinsville superintendent, police say
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — UPDATE -- The Baldwinsville Board of Education went to an executive session after calling a meeting Monday evening. Baldwinsville Police confirmed Monday that it was student tips that led to the arrest of the school district’s superintendent for drunk driving. Baldwinsville Police Chief Michael Lefancheck...
cnycentral.com
SUNY Cortland tries to keep title of 'biggest student donors' for CROP Hunger Walk
Cortland, N.Y. — The 28th annual Cortland area CROP Hunger Walk is scheduled for October 23. The event starts in downtown Cortland at Holy Spirit Church on Court Street next to the city fire station. All members of the Cortland community — students, SUNY Cortland employees, and residents of...
cnycentral.com
Water main break forcing Gillette Road Middle School in Cicero to close at 11am
CICERO — The North Syracuse Central School District has announced Gillette Road Middle School will be closing Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. due to a water main break nearby. The district has shared the following notice with parents and guardians in the district:. Due to a water main break impacting...
cnycentral.com
Funds meant for Salina Sports Complex now diverted to new Micron facility
SALINA, N.Y. — A proposed $25 million sports complex in Salina was the biggest thing to happen in Onondaga County in 2021, but then, crickets. By the summer of 2022 the project had gone nowhere and was surpassed in importance by getting the $85 million aquarium proposal approved. Now,...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Legislature approves $1.4 billion 2023 executive budget
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Legislature approved the $1.4 billion executive budget for 2023 in a 16 to 1 vote on Tuesday evening. Democratic Legislator Bill Kinne offered the only ‘no’ vote, saying he could now support a budget that allocated $85 million to an aquarium in Syracuse.
15-year-old stabbed in face, arm and back near Westcott, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 15-year-old was hospitalized after being stabbed in the face, arm and back near the Westcott neighborhood Tuesday, police said. Police arrived on the 400 block of Westcott Street at 9:57 p.m. and found the boy, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for the Syracuse police.
cnycentral.com
Fayetteville, Manlius fire departments respond to privacy concerns about use of app
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. — The Fayetteville and Manlius Fire departments launched a new app they say will help them respond to calls more efficiently. In the ‘My Local Safety’ app, users can scan a QR code and plug-in generic information about their household which could be lifesaving in an emergency. The amount of information shared is up to each user.
Ithaca man charged with assault, burning someone’s hair
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man facing burglary charges has been arrested for allegedly beating, choking and burning the hair of another person, according to Ithaca Police. Joshua Payne, 22, was arrested by IPD on October 11 after officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Cherry St. around […]
WETM
One dead after Ithaca drowning
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One person is dead after drowning at the base of Ithaca Falls on October 11. Ithaca Police arrived at the location off of Lake Street for the reported drowning just after 2 p.m. They located a 35-year-old male subject who was unconscious and not breathing. The man had just been pulled out of the water by other people. Police began performing CPR on the man until the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance arrived to render medical aid.
Karen Eames enters not guilty plea in Onondaga County Court Tuesday
(Update: 11:38 a.m. 10/12/2022 — Karen Eames was in court Tuesday 10/11/22 where a plea of not guilty was entered for attempted grand larceny and money laundering. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- An Onondaga County grand jury is adding more to a list of charges for Karen Eames who is the woman accused of helping her husband, […]
Adams man arrested for faking son’s death for money
ADAMS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man, Kaleb D. Stevens of Adams was arrested on October 9 after he faked his son’s death for monetary donations, according to New York State Police. Stevens was charged with the following: Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, a class “E” felony Scheme to Defraud in the first degree, […]
Syracuse man sentenced to nearly six years in prison
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 31-year-old man, Alex Carrasquillo-Rosado of Syracuse was sentenced to 70 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. Carrasquillo-Rosado was sentenced for possessing with the intent to distribute six kilograms of cocaine from his car and home in November 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. […]
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photo
Ithaca Falls is located just outside of downtown Ithaca and has a 150 feet drop, according to Visit Ithaca.(Grant Johnson) (ITHACA, NY) A 35-year-old man died from injuries sustained from slipping and falling into the base of Ithaca Falls located off Lake St. on Tuesday afternoon.
