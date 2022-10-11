Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
2-year-old injured in west Idaho hit and run expected to survive as family grieves death of his 3-year-old sister
OLDTOWN (The Spokesman Review) — The 2-year-old boy seriously injured in a hit and run Friday in Oldtown, Idaho, that left his 3-year-old sister dead, is expected to survive, his mother said. A 23-year-old man from Newport, Washington, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe around 4:50 p.m. on East Valley...
FOX 28 Spokane
52-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A single-vehicle crash on I-90 near Couer d’Alene on Thursday left one man dead, according to a release from the Idaho State Police (ISP). A 52-year-old man from Coeur d Alene, was driving westbound near milepost 11 a Toyota Tundra when he left the roadway and hit a jersey barrier on the roadside.
Coeur d’Alene man killed in crash on I-90
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A 52-year-old man from Coeur d’Alene was killed in a crash on westbound I-90 on Wednesday. Idaho State Police say the driver left the roadway and struck a jersey barrier on the roadside in Coeur d’Alene. His vehicle rode on the barrier before coming to a stop. The man was taken to Kootenai Health, where he...
FOX 28 Spokane
Family of suicidal man killed by Spokane police in 2019 sues the city
SPOKANE, Wash. – The family of David Shafer, a suicidal man who was shot and killed by police in 2019, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Spokane in federal court. David Shafer, a 61-year-old Spokane resident, called friends while experiencing an alcoholic relapse and mental health crisis on Oct. 23, 2019. His friends called police, who arrived and shot Shafer after he pointed a gun at them, according to an investigation of the shooting by prosecutors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 28 Spokane
‘I came out here and it was gone,’ community heartbreak as little free library box is taken
SPOKANE, Wash. – A little free library… stolen, leaving one charitable couple in the Emerson-Garfield neighborhood asking why. One Spokane couple started giving out free books and food 2 years ago. But it wasn’t until Tuesday, that someone took more than just those items. “People need to read, we’re very big readers. So, she just started it and started getting donations of books,” Paul Charbonneau said. Little Free Library is a nonprofit with folks all over the world working to expand book access and inspire readers. Paul Charbonneau would say it was his wife Mary’s idea to become a part of that community 2 years ago. “I didn’t think anything would happen and then I saw people come and go, bring books, drive up drop them off it’s great,” he said. The premise is simple, take a book, leave a book. But soon, the community left more than just books. “Someone left food, a box of food and we thought that was interesting. Then the food went away and then more food showed up, so I just got a plastic bin and we put food in it and then people started bringing more food; then we bought the cabinet,” he said. The food turned to money, which turned to warm socks, underwear and hand warmers in the winter. “And we get donations from schools, community centers, it’s amazing the community. There are just a lot of really good people,” he said. It became so popular Mary restocks the shelves 3 times a day. “She stocked it this morning and almost everything is gone, we’ll do it again,” he said. With a goal to give, one person took too much. “I came out here and it was gone,” he said. “There are screw holes where you can see I had it screwed on.” On Tuesday, two people in a white 4 door sedan stole the item that started it all… the little red bookshelf.”The books they left the books, but they took the box,” she said. All the Charbonneau’s want is for the case returned. “We would love to have it back! We give away books, if they need something if there’s a reason why they took it, let us know and we’ll try to help but I can’t perceive a reason to take it,” he said. If you have any information about the theft, the Charbonneau’s have a Facebook page for the Little Free Library.
FOX 28 Spokane
Dumpster fire closes Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street
SPOKANE, Wash. – A dumpster fire near riverfront park has temporarily closed Spokane Falls Boulevard and N Howard Street. The fire is contained and roads are expected to be open in at least 30 minutes. FOX28 Spokane©
Man accused of reported gang shooting in North Spokane pleads guilty
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of an apparent gang-related shooting in North Spokane in May has pleaded guilty to the crime. 19-year-old Duane Delaney allegedly shot at two women from across the street on Northwest Boulevard out of revenge for shooting another gang member. He pleaded guilty to two assault charges and an unlawful possession charge in September.
pullmanradio.com
Latah Man Dies In Crash On SR27
A Latah Washington man died in a crash in Southern Spokane County. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on State Route 27 in Fairfield. 27 year old Anthony Silva was driving a sedan Northbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a trailer behind a truck that was turning left onto the highway. Silva died at the scene. The driver of the truck 56 year old Jeffrey Gunderson of Potlatch was not injured. Troopers say alcohol was involved and that Silva’s excessive speed caused the collision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Idaho resident working on a second chance at life
HAYDEN, Idaho — A second chance at life?. Robin Bates is working on it. "You never really know what you're in for when you start out on these journeys," Bates said Friday, seated in his motorized wheelchair in his living room. "I'm a really private person, and I've had to be completely transparent and talk to people about things I'd never talk about. It's like creating a whole new you."
KHQ Right Now
Liberty Lake Police Department searching for person of interest in $300k burglary
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Liberty Lake Police Department (LLPD) is asking for help finding a person of interest in a commercial burglary that happened overnight at Consign Furniture and Jewelry. On Oct. 10, a woman entered the store around 5 p.m. and hid until it closed for the evening....
FOX 28 Spokane
Loon Lake residents warned to stay indoors due to potentially armed and dangerous suspect
LOON LAKE, Wash. – Residents in Loon Lake are being warned to stay inside, lock their doors and not to answer the door for anyone they don’t know due to a potentially armed and dangerous suspect in the area. The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office shared the warning at...
Mystery continues for bike sitting up on a concrete pillar on the Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Mystery has surged about a bike sitting on the top of a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge near Brown's Addition. The mysterious blue bike with thin tires is at the top of one of the tall concrete pillars on the Spokane River. It is hard to see, but it seems the bike has some wires helping hold it up. People walking by the Centennial Trail are going in circles after seeing the bike and making conclusions about how it got up there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 28 Spokane
“She looked like a lobotomy patient”: Spokane dog owner petitions for investigation of K9 Country Club
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – An online petition has garnered signatures from 2,200 people, asking for the public to lodge a complaint with the Attorney General against a local dog training facility. The petition claims a lack of inspection and negative training methods at the K9 Country Club Pet Center...
Situation regarding potentially armed and dangerous man in Loon Lake area resolved
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the situation regarding a potentially armed and dangerous man in the Loon Lake area has been resolved. The sheriff's office says there is no longer an immediate threat to the community. More information is expected Thursday. Around...
Truck removed from under Fish Lake Trail Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi has been removed from under the Fish Lake Trail Bridge in Spokane. The truck was carrying construction equipment when it got stuck, blocking traffic at 16th Ave west of US 195. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
FOX 28 Spokane
Loitering, drugs, and death threats affecting residents of an apartment near Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash – Tenants are on edge after recent events that have been happening for a couple of months. You may recall the story we ran about a month ago on an apartment complex near Gonzaga University running into issues with people loitering, using drugs on their property, and damaging tenants’ cars.
Cream puff chain opening Spokane Valley location
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Do you want to try some new, tasty treats? Beard Papa’s, a famous cream puff chain, is coming to Spokane Valley. The new desert location is opening early next year on Sprague Avenue near Costco and Walmart. At Beard Papa’s, you can create your own cream puffs. First, you’ll need to pick a shell. You can...
'She fought as hard as she could': Spokane girl flown home from Texas to spend time with family loses battle with cancer
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — "Miss E," the little girl from Spokane with terminal cancer whose last wish came true after she came back home to spend time with her siblings and have pizza, died on Thursday. According to a social media post by Rick Clark, a man who worked...
15-year-old girl missing from Bonner County
BONNER CO., Idaho — A 15-year-old girl is missing from Bonner County. Kaylena Kelley is described as 5’05,” 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees her is asked to call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525. 4 News Now is working to get a photo of Kelley. This story will be updated when/if we do. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Popular Azar's Restaurant closing its doors after over 4 decades in business
SPOKANE, Wash — A Spokane popular 40 years establishment will be closing this month. In a Facebook post, Azar's Restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors on Oct. 22, 2022. Owner Katy Azar will be retiring, and in turn the restaurant will be closing. "We have enjoyed...
Comments / 0