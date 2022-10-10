Joan Clark

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Michael John Wais — UPDATED

Michael “Mike” John Wais, 76, died Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Warsaw Hospital, Warsaw. He was born June 7, 1946. He married Nancy; she survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Amy (Jim) Selle, Carolyn (Jim) Mathis and Brenda Wais (Jeff Mathefs); and two grandchildren. Titus Funeral...
WARSAW, IN
Janet L. Murphy — UPDATED

Janet L. Murphy, 65, Warsaw, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Janet was born April 9, 1957, in Warsaw, the daughter of Ivan and Glenna (Witmer) Werstler. She was united in marriage to Michael L. Murphy on Jan. 15, 1977, in Warsaw. He preceded her in death July 1, 1997.
WARSAW, IN
Marjorie Ellen Troutman

Marjorie E. Troutman, 96, Fort Wayne, formerly of Lake Wawasee, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, died her home in Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 1, 1926. Marge married Robert F. Troutman on Jan. 22, 1949; he preceded her in death. Marge is survived by daughters, Julie Gore, Powell, Ohio, Barbara...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Scott Sleighter — UPDATED

Scott Sleighter, 97, Pierceton, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Mason Health Care, Warsaw. Scott was born Sept.13, 1925, in Warsaw, the son of the late Moody and Lillian (Bowen) Sleighter. He graduated from Pierceton High School with the Class of ’44. On Aug. 29, 1948, Scott married Norma Jean Sleighter, who preceded him in death July 22, 1995, after 46 years of marriage. Scott was in the LP gas business for over 20 years. He enjoyed a lifetime of camping, and after retirement, assisted in managing the Pike Lake Campground. Scott was a member of the Pierceton Presbyterian Church, where he sang in the church choir for many years; he also served on the Pierceton Volunteer Fire Dept. for 43 years.
PIERCETON, IN
Cathy Arlene Janiszyn

Cathy Arlene Janiszyn, 68, Wabash, died at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Dec. 26, 1953. She is survived by two children, Daniel (Stephanie) Hueston and Barbara (Sean) Garrett, both of Wabash; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, Thomas Eakright, LaFontaine.
WABASH, IN
Jacob A. Miller

Jacob A. Miller, 98, Nappanee, died at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at his residence in Nappanee. He was born Nov. 8, 1923. On Nov. 9, 1944, Jacob married Marry Ann Miller. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his 12 children, Simon (Lydia) Miller, Milford, Ida...
NAPPANEE, IN
Ruth Warman — UPDATED

Nina “Ruth” Warman 96, Churubusco, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at her home in Churubusco. She was born Jan. 11, 1926. On Feb. 3, 1945, she married Kenneth N. Warman; he preceded her in death. Survivors include her daughters, Connie (Don) Mueller, Churubusco, Deb (Steve) Hoffman, Fort Mohave,...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
Danny Damron — UPDATED

Danny Vernon Damron, 73, Warsaw, died Oct. 11, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Jan. 17, 1949. Danny married Mary Ann Mullins on March 10, 1967; she survives. He is also survived by four children, Angela (Mike) Stage, Danny (Ellen) Damron II, Paul (Brandy) Damron and Matthew...
WARSAW, IN
Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Jonathan L. Harness and Norma J. Harness, $9,240.23. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael P. Hackworth, $7,594.13. Lisa G. Hall, $5,957.74. Angeline A. Keene, $4,731.30.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Karen M. Madsen

Karen M. Madsen, 66, Ligonier, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at her residence in Ligonier. Karen was born April 20, 1956. Karen is survived by her brothers, Mike and Tim Madsen. Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
LIGONIER, IN
Robert D. Pinckert

Robert “Bob” D. Pinckert, 67, South Bend, died Oct. 7, 2022, in his home in South Bend. He was born Oct. 13, 1954. He married Vickie (Michael) Pinckert on July 6, 1974; she survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Emily (Frank) Konieczny, Surprise, Ariz., Amy (Ryan)...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Norma Jean Amstutz

Norma Jean Amstutz, 85, Goshen, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Woodland Manor, Elkhart. Norma was born April 5, 1937. On Sept. 16, 2000, she married Herbert Amstutz; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her stepchildren, Beth (Rick) Pletcher, Nappanee, Norman (Linda) Amstutz, New Paris, Kevin (Tonya)...
GOSHEN, IN
Phend & Brown Officially Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary

MILFORD — Individuals traveled near and far Friday, Oct. 7, to help Dan, Doug and Andy Brown celebrate 100 years of Phend & Brown. The company had been solely operated by three generations until being acquired on Dec. 15, 2021, by Rieth-Riley Construction Inc., and became a wholly owned subsidiary of Rieth-Riley.
MILFORD, IN
James Anderson Bedwell

James Anderson Bedwell, 75, Columbia City, died at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Fort Wayne. He was born Sept. 24, 1947. On July 1, 1971, he married Connie S. Fisher; she survives in Columbia City. He is also survived by his son, Joel A. (Sandy) Bedwell,...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Barbara Sue Knisely

Barbara Sue Knisely, 79, Churubusco, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at her home in Churubusco. She was born March 31, 1943. On April 20, 1966, she married Orville Lynn Knisely, who survives her. She is also survived by two children, Julia (Michael) George, Pandora, Ohio and Jason (Liane Lundquist-Minier) Knisely,...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
Nicholas ‘Nick’ Dwayne Prathaftakis

Nicholas “Nick” Dwayne Prathaftakis, 65, Osceola, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital, Elkhart. Nick was born March 25, 1957. Along with his son, Nate, he is survived by his sisters, Marsha Nemeth, Osceola and Lisa (Bill) Grabarek, Warsaw. Palmer Funeral Homes — River Park Chapel...
OSCEOLA, IN
Linda P. Wilson

Linda P. Wilson, 77, Syracuse, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in her home in Syracuse. She was born April 12, 1945. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
SYRACUSE, IN
Myracle Jade Manns — PENDING

Myracle Jade Manns, 7, Argos, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at her home in Argos. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
ARGOS, IN
Sue Harman — PENDING

Sue Harman, 76, Warsaw, died Oct. 10, 2022, at Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah, Ga. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
Jack E. Huffer

Jack E. Huffer, 72, Tyner, died Oct. 8, 2022. Jack was born Aug. 2, 1950. He married his first wife; she preceded him in death. Jack later married Deborah Pike on Dec. 13, 1995; she survives in Tyner. Jack is also survived by his son, Jack (Teresa) Huffer Jr., Lapaz;...
TYNER, IN

