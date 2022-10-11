Santa Rosa police say a transient who is well known to police, is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon after an attempted robbery. Police responded to a robbery in progress at a marijuana dispensary early Saturday morning on Circadian Way. A store employee attempted to block the suspects’ getaway vehicle with their own vehicle. The two white male suspects in ski masks fled the scene empty-handed, but not before using their Honda to ram the employee’s vehicle out of the way. Another employee wrote down license plate of the vehicle which was traced to one of the suspects, Jack Cole. Cops know that Cole has an RV on Petaluma Hill Road near Pressley Street, and that is where he was detained. The second suspect is still on the loose.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO