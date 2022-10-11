Read full article on original website
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flagChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Related
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 6 game?
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles play on Sunday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Cowboys, Giants rise; Rams, Bengals, Broncos fade
It's starting to feel a bit like the '80s in the NFL this year. Sure, salaries have skyrocketed and player safety is more of a priority these days. But in an era marked by pass-happy quarterbacks and gaudy offenses, it's hard not to notice a bit of a throwback trend.
Could Seahawks Move Kickoff Time vs Arizona Cardinals?
Follow along with AllSeahawks.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
Cooper Rush Leads the Cowboys to a Fourth Win
Cooper Rush and the Cowboys reach their fourth win, beating the Los Angeles Rams.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, 22-10, completing the Super Bowl sweep, by beating both teams from last year's Super Bowl participants. WFAA reports that it was originally thought to be impossible to go on the road and come home with a win, especially against Super Bowl champions. Cooper Rush and company achieved this through relentless defense, strong team plays, and an improvement on the ground game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-Jets QB’s son is now in college? Fans feel very old
Time for a reality check. It should for New York Jets fans. He was the team’s first-round pick, No. 18 overall in the 2000 NFL Draft coming out of Marshall. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But these days, another Pennington is making headlines with the Thundering...
Week 6 NFL power rankings: A second NFC teams joins No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles in Top 5
The Cowboys, 49ers and Giants are among teams on the rise and bringing some respectability to the NFC alongside undefeated Philadelphia.
NFL: Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys
Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
4 Saints takeaways after Week 5 win vs. Seahawks
After a rough three-game losing streak, the New Orleans Saints bounced back with an important 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks. It was a hard-fought win against a gritty Seahawks side, and we’re going to go over some takeaways in the aftermath of the important win. The Saints are...
RELATED PEOPLE
Michael Irvin on Cowboys' toughness, Eagles preview
Whether it’s on First Take or with Shan & RJ, the playmaker never disappoints. Michael Irvin joined the guys to preview the Sunday Night Football showdown between the Cowboys and Eagles, and much more.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Week 5 – New Orleans
The Seattle Seahawks got involved in another shootout this week. However, they didn’t have enough gas to keep up with New Orleans, losing 39-32. Here are our Seahawks Dud And Stud Of Week 5. In a game where the Seattle Seahawks‘ defense seemed to forget how to tackle, they...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Win 22-10 Vs the Rams
Cowboys Win! The Dallas Cowboys week five match up brought them to Los Angeles to play the Rams. The Cowboys came to play, setting the tone on defense with a strip sack returned for a touchdown. Then special teams showed up with a blocked punt, all in the beginning of the first quarter. The Cowboys were ready to play and the Rams came out flat. Once the nerves settled the game had its moments, a few big plays from each offense, but the game was dominated by defense. This streak of wins is credited to great defensive play.
