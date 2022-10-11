ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Davante Adams made mistake after big touchdown catch

Davante Adams caught a big touchdown on Monday night, but he might want it back — literally. Adams’ Las Vegas Raiders had a 4th-and-1 from their 42 midway through the first quarter of their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The team decided to go for it, and they ran a play-action pass. Kansas City’s defense was fooled, which allowed Adams to slip away deep for a 58-yard touchdown.
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’

FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?

We have made it through the first quarter of the NFL season. The Chiefs are 3-1 (should be 4-0, thanks a lot EB) and are doing well as they face the Las Vegas Raiders this Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. As we get ready for the second quarter of the season to begin Sunday, teams are looking for ways to improve in order for a SB team that needs one more player of a playoff push or build for next season early. The trade deadline is on November 1 and we are 23 days away from the final period where teams can get deals done. In this article, I will list what the Chiefs would do on their side and possible moves that can happen.
Chiefs Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Monday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 5 against their AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City is entering the game with a 4-1 record, coming off a dismantling of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. The...
Podcast: In the aftermath of Chiefs vs Raiders

Hosts Sterling Holmes and Matt Conner weigh in on Victory Tuesday following the Chiefs close win over the visiting Raiders on Monday Night Football. It was a wild night, but the only thing that matters in the National Football League is whether a team win or loses. No one will be calling for style points either way at the end of the season.
Cardinals Insider Predicts A Potential Big Extension On The Way

The St. Louis Cardinals are set to begin a new era without Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and possibly even Adam Wainwright. Their season came to a screeching halt on Saturday night with their 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. Now, the...
NFL Fans Are Not Happy With Josh McDaniels

Did the Las Vegas Raiders try to fix what isn’t broken?. They made the playoffs last season with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia after taking over for Jon Gruden. Their offense flowed with Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller as their top targets on offense. Trading for All-Pro wideout Davante...
Chiefs Sneak by Raiders

The Chiefs-Raiders rivalry was there in full force on Monday night. The Raiders jumped out to an early lead but then we saw what makes this team so special they did not panic they didn’t try to force anything. They stayed calm and rallied around the crowds’ energy to get them through a very tough divisional game. We just have to stop being so streaky on offense and defense. I think a lot of Chiefs fans were premature about how good our offense would be out of the box this season. We have so many new pieces and I think the inconsistencies will level out. So let’s go through my thoughts on the game and how they move forward.
Can The Las Vegas Raiders Save Their Season?

In a close AFC divisional showdown with the Kansas City Cheifs, the Las Vegas Raiders lose a crucial game 30-29. Las Vegas enter Arrowhead with a 1-3 record, hoping to upset the division leaders. The Raiders played well in the first half, holding down Kansas City. The offense was doing well, with Derek Carr performing well and Josh Jacobs rushing for 154 yards. Las Vegas’ defense also played well in the game despite the loss. This game also had terrible calls from the referees against both the Chiefs and Raiders during the game. Along with the bad calls from the refs, a costly mistake in the fourth quarter from the Raiders may have cost them the season.
