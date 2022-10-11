Read full article on original website
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ narrow win against Raiders
At some point, maybe the Raiders will learn to stop trying to fire up the Chiefs.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after Week 5 win over Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered one of their first significant injuries of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. The team quickly ruled out DT Tershawn Wharton after he hobbled off the field early in the game. Chiefs HC Andy Reid revealed that it will be a season-ending knee injury for Wharton.
The Chiefs ignored the odds in this key decision vs. Raiders. They’re lucky it worked
It was a decision gone awry, even it the Chiefs won anyway.
BBC
Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders as Travis Kelce makes 'Monday Night Football' history
Travis Kelce became the first player to catch four touchdown passes in 'Monday Night Football' history as the Kansas City Chiefs came from 17-0 down to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes found the tight end with two passes of one yard, plus four and eight-yard throws.
Podcast: In the aftermath of Chiefs vs Raiders
Hosts Sterling Holmes and Matt Conner weigh in on Victory Tuesday following the Chiefs close win over the visiting Raiders on Monday Night Football. It was a wild night, but the only thing that matters in the National Football League is whether a team win or loses. No one will be calling for style points either way at the end of the season.
Yardbarker
The Raiders Still Don’t Have An Answer For Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
The Las Vegas Raiders proved on Monday Night Football, in front of a global audience, that they still don’t have an answer for Travis Kelce. In so many words, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end still owns the Silver and Black. Whether Raider Nation likes it or not.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Sneak by Raiders
The Chiefs-Raiders rivalry was there in full force on Monday night. The Raiders jumped out to an early lead but then we saw what makes this team so special they did not panic they didn’t try to force anything. They stayed calm and rallied around the crowds’ energy to get them through a very tough divisional game. We just have to stop being so streaky on offense and defense. I think a lot of Chiefs fans were premature about how good our offense would be out of the box this season. We have so many new pieces and I think the inconsistencies will level out. So let’s go through my thoughts on the game and how they move forward.
Yardbarker
Can The Las Vegas Raiders Save Their Season?
In a close AFC divisional showdown with the Kansas City Cheifs, the Las Vegas Raiders lose a crucial game 30-29. Las Vegas enter Arrowhead with a 1-3 record, hoping to upset the division leaders. The Raiders played well in the first half, holding down Kansas City. The offense was doing well, with Derek Carr performing well and Josh Jacobs rushing for 154 yards. Las Vegas’ defense also played well in the game despite the loss. This game also had terrible calls from the referees against both the Chiefs and Raiders during the game. Along with the bad calls from the refs, a costly mistake in the fourth quarter from the Raiders may have cost them the season.
