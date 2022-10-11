Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
wjhl.com
Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect
Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing …. Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect. Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during …. Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week. Southwest Virginia food pantry to receive federal …. Southwest Virginia food pantry to receive federal grant to help region. Animal...
wjhl.com
GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man
GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man. GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man. Two new bobcat kittens can call Bays Mountain Park home after making the journey from Montana to Tennessee. Educator of the Week: Jeana Jessie, Unaka High School. Jeana Jessie does not just...
wjhl.com
The Tri-Cities Kidney Walk happening this weekend in downtown Johnson City
Michelle Dicken with the National Kidney Foundation, gets us ready for the Tri-Cities Kidney Walk happening this Sunday!
wjhl.com
Tucker Long is our Storm Team Student of the Week!
(WJHL)- Every week, News Channel 11 highlights a ‘Storm Team Student of the Week’!. Tucker Long is this week’s Storm Team Student of the Week!. Tucker is a 1st grader at Mountain City Elementary School in Mountain City, TN. Enter your student’s information HERE for a chance...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjhl.com
Former firefighter burned while fighting fire in Carter County
A man was injured while battling a fire in the Watauga community Monday morning. Former firefighter burned while fighting fire in …. A man was injured while battling a fire in the Watauga community Monday morning. Tri-cities lawmakers, trans community react to VUMc …. Tri-cities lawmakers, trans community react to...
wjhl.com
Downtown Jonesborough's Jackson Theatre slated for completion in late 2023
The Jackson Theatre, nestled next to the recently closed Historic Eureka Inn, promotes the fine arts from Downtown Jonesborough's Main Street. Downtown Jonesborough’s Jackson Theatre slated for …. The Jackson Theatre, nestled next to the recently closed Historic Eureka Inn, promotes the fine arts from Downtown Jonesborough's Main Street.
wjhl.com
Eastman seeking candidates for work-based learning program open to high school students
Eastman Chemical Company is seeking candidates for its 2023 work-based learning program, which is open to students of Dobyns-Bennett and West Ridge high schools. Eastman seeking candidates for work-based learning …. Eastman Chemical Company is seeking candidates for its 2023 work-based learning program, which is open to students of Dobyns-Bennett...
wjhl.com
Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week
Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week. Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during …. Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week. Mocs come from behind to end Buccaneers win streak …. Mocs come from behind to end Buccaneers win streak in a five set battle. Tennessee...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjhl.com
Bays Mountain to welcome 2 new bobcats to park
Two new bobcat kittens can call Bays Mountain Park home after making the journey from Montana to Tennessee. Two new bobcat kittens can call Bays Mountain Park home after making the journey from Montana to Tennessee. Mocs come from behind to end Buccaneers win streak …. Mocs come from behind...
wjhl.com
SORBA Tri-Cities kicking off Ride Challenge & Raffle
SORBA Tri-Cities kicking off Ride Challenge & Raffle. SORBA Tri-Cities kicking off Ride Challenge & Raffle. Mocs come from behind to end Buccaneers win streak …. Mocs come from behind to end Buccaneers win streak in a five set battle. Tennessee Economic Development Council holds fall …. Economic development leaders...
wjhl.com
Tennessee Economic Development Council holds fall conference in Kingsport
Economic development leaders from across Tennessee are gathering in Kingsport for a three-day convention to discuss supporting the state's economy. Tennessee Economic Development Council holds fall …. Economic development leaders from across Tennessee are gathering in Kingsport for a three-day convention to discuss supporting the state's economy. Mocs come from...
wjhl.com
Meet the Finalists: Best Coffee in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) – Hundreds of nominations later, the battle for the title of Tri-Cities Best Coffee is still underway. While you keep voting, News Channel 11 has compiled a brief description of each nominee. This relatively new coffee shop is located at the corner of South Roan and East State...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjhl.com
42nd annual Elizabethton Ladies Guild Craft Show happening this weekend
Juanita Olson and Liz Gagne, dropped by Daytime to showcase some of the wonderful hand-crafted items that will be a part of this Saturday’s Elizabethton Ladies Guild Craft Show!. For more information go to stelizabethsparish.org.
wjhl.com
Addressing gaps in foster care in Northeast Tennessee
Addressing gaps in foster care in Northeast Tennessee. Addressing gaps in foster care in Northeast Tennessee. Tennessee High outlast Greeneville for the Region …. Tennessee High outlast Greeneville for the Region 1-AA volleyball title. ETSU men’s golf finishes third at Bank of Tennessee …. ETSU men’s golf finishes third...
wjhl.com
Tiebreakers in Johnson City announces major expansion
Chris & Amy have some big time fun at Tiebreakers, and showcase the new expansion of Tiebreakers coming soon!. For more information call 423-722-0100 or go to the Tiebreakers website.
wjhl.com
Foster care recruitment event coming to Heritage Baptist Church in Johnson City
Talia Wisecarver and David Persinger, get us ready for this important Foster Care Parent Recruitment event taking place on Monday October 17th at Heritage Baptist Church in Johnson City. For more information go to tnkidsbelong.org.
wjhl.com
Model City Antique & Flea Fall & Holiday Market happens this weekend in Kingsport
Robin Griswold shares with us all the details of this weekend’s Model City Antique & Flea Fall & Holiday Market!. For more information go to modelcityantiqueandflea.com.
wjhl.com
CareerQuest TN to hold first ever “Hospitality Works” event
Lottie Ryans with FTDD and Jeff Taylor with Greene County partnership, share with us all the details of this inaugural event, that will help introduce local Junior & Seniors to all facets of the Hospitality industry. For more information go to careerquesttn.com.
wjhl.com
Chris Hampton appointed Kingsport City Schools interim superintendent
School leaders approved naming Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Dr. Chris Hampton as interim superintendent of Kingsport City Schools. Chris Hampton appointed Kingsport City Schools interim …. School leaders approved naming Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Dr. Chris Hampton as interim superintendent of Kingsport City Schools. Mocs come from behind to end...
wjhl.com
Previewing Rogersville’s Heritage Days Festival
Neyla Price and Landry Russell, get us ready for three days of fun in Rogersville, as Heritage Days gets underway this Friday!. For more information call 423-272-1961 or go to rogersvilleheritage.org.
Comments / 0