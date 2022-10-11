ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

wjhl.com

Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect

Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man

GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man. Two new bobcat kittens can call Bays Mountain Park home after making the journey from Montana to Tennessee.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Tucker Long is our Storm Team Student of the Week!

(WJHL)- Every week, News Channel 11 highlights a ‘Storm Team Student of the Week’!. Tucker Long is this week’s Storm Team Student of the Week!. Tucker is a 1st grader at Mountain City Elementary School in Mountain City, TN. Enter your student’s information HERE for a chance...
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Former firefighter burned while fighting fire in Carter County

A man was injured while battling a fire in the Watauga community Monday morning.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Downtown Jonesborough's Jackson Theatre slated for completion in late 2023

The Jackson Theatre, nestled next to the recently closed Historic Eureka Inn, promotes the fine arts from Downtown Jonesborough's Main Street.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week

Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Bays Mountain to welcome 2 new bobcats to park

Two new bobcat kittens can call Bays Mountain Park home after making the journey from Montana to Tennessee.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

SORBA Tri-Cities kicking off Ride Challenge & Raffle

SORBA Tri-Cities kicking off Ride Challenge & Raffle.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Tennessee Economic Development Council holds fall conference in Kingsport

Economic development leaders from across Tennessee are gathering in Kingsport for a three-day convention to discuss supporting the state's economy.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Meet the Finalists: Best Coffee in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – Hundreds of nominations later, the battle for the title of Tri-Cities Best Coffee is still underway. While you keep voting, News Channel 11 has compiled a brief description of each nominee. This relatively new coffee shop is located at the corner of South Roan and East State...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Addressing gaps in foster care in Northeast Tennessee

Addressing gaps in foster care in Northeast Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
wjhl.com

CareerQuest TN to hold first ever “Hospitality Works” event

Lottie Ryans with FTDD and Jeff Taylor with Greene County partnership, share with us all the details of this inaugural event, that will help introduce local Junior & Seniors to all facets of the Hospitality industry. For more information go to careerquesttn.com.
wjhl.com

Chris Hampton appointed Kingsport City Schools interim superintendent

School leaders approved naming Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Dr. Chris Hampton as interim superintendent of Kingsport City Schools.
KINGSPORT, TN

