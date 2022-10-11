ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjhl.com

Tucker Long is our Storm Team Student of the Week!

(WJHL)- Every week, News Channel 11 highlights a ‘Storm Team Student of the Week’!. Tucker Long is this week’s Storm Team Student of the Week!. Tucker is a 1st grader at Mountain City Elementary School in Mountain City, TN. Enter your student’s information HERE for a chance...
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Tennessee Economic Development Council holds fall conference in Kingsport

Economic development leaders from across Tennessee are gathering in Kingsport for a three-day convention to discuss supporting the state's economy. Tennessee Economic Development Council holds fall …. Economic development leaders from across Tennessee are gathering in Kingsport for a three-day convention to discuss supporting the state's economy. Mocs come from...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week

Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week. Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during …. Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week. Mocs come from behind to end Buccaneers win streak …. Mocs come from behind to end Buccaneers win streak in a five set battle. Tennessee...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Johnson City, TN
Education
City
Johnson City, TN
City
Jonesborough, TN
wjhl.com

Downtown Jonesborough's Jackson Theatre slated for completion in late 2023

The Jackson Theatre, nestled next to the recently closed Historic Eureka Inn, promotes the fine arts from Downtown Jonesborough's Main Street. Downtown Jonesborough’s Jackson Theatre slated for …. The Jackson Theatre, nestled next to the recently closed Historic Eureka Inn, promotes the fine arts from Downtown Jonesborough's Main Street.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Hawkins County BOE approves pay scale for bus monitors

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Schools Board of Education approved the pay scale for its new bus monitors program at its Oct. 6 meeting. According to Chairman Chris Christian, the program has been a topic of discussion among the school board for a while. On Thursday, the board approved a pay scale […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Meet the Finalists: Best Coffee in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – Hundreds of nominations later, the battle for the title of Tri-Cities Best Coffee is still underway. While you keep voting, News Channel 11 has compiled a brief description of each nominee. This relatively new coffee shop is located at the corner of South Roan and East State...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Volunteers#Domestic Violence#Work Based Learning#Eastman Chemical Company#Dobyns Bennett#Boe#Gcsd
wjhl.com

Addressing gaps in foster care in Northeast Tennessee

Addressing gaps in foster care in Northeast Tennessee. Addressing gaps in foster care in Northeast Tennessee. Tennessee High outlast Greeneville for the Region …. Tennessee High outlast Greeneville for the Region 1-AA volleyball title. ETSU men’s golf finishes third at Bank of Tennessee …. ETSU men’s golf finishes third...
TENNESSEE STATE
wjhl.com

SORBA Tri-Cities kicking off Ride Challenge & Raffle

SORBA Tri-Cities kicking off Ride Challenge & Raffle. SORBA Tri-Cities kicking off Ride Challenge & Raffle. Mocs come from behind to end Buccaneers win streak …. Mocs come from behind to end Buccaneers win streak in a five set battle. Tennessee Economic Development Council holds fall …. Economic development leaders...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect

Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing …. Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect. Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during …. Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week. Southwest Virginia food pantry to receive federal …. Southwest Virginia food pantry to receive federal grant to help region. Animal...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Thanksgiving Dinner Box Project happening in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The People Loving People Organization is making plans to feed thousands of Hawkins County Residents again this year. This initiative is in coordination with the Of One Accord Ministries in Rogersville and the Second Harvest Food Bank. On the Saturday before Thanksgiving, arrangements are being made with hopes to hand out over 750 food boxes to the those in need.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wjhl.com

Former firefighter burned while fighting fire in Carter County

A man was injured while battling a fire in the Watauga community Monday morning. Former firefighter burned while fighting fire in …. A man was injured while battling a fire in the Watauga community Monday morning. Tri-cities lawmakers, trans community react to VUMc …. Tri-cities lawmakers, trans community react to...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Meet Cathy & Ashley: The Jonesborough duo on TLC’s sMothered

Meet Cathy & Ashley: The Jonesborough duo on TLC’s sMothered. Meet Cathy & Ashley: The Jonesborough duo on TLC’s …. Meet Cathy & Ashley: The Jonesborough duo on TLC’s sMothered. Greene County accuse man of shooting woman in leg. Wednesday morning, Greene County dispatch confirmed that the...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man

GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man. GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man. Two new bobcat kittens can call Bays Mountain Park home after making the journey from Montana to Tennessee. Educator of the Week: Jeana Jessie, Unaka High School. Jeana Jessie does not just...
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy