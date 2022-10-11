Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
wjhl.com
Holston Habitat for Humanity constructing Johnson City home for family in Women Build event
Holston Habitat for Humanity constructing Johnson City home for family in Women Build event. Holston Habitat for Humanity constructing Johnson …. Holston Habitat for Humanity constructing Johnson City home for family in Women Build event. Mocs come from behind to end Buccaneers win streak …. Mocs come from behind to...
wjhl.com
Tucker Long is our Storm Team Student of the Week!
(WJHL)- Every week, News Channel 11 highlights a ‘Storm Team Student of the Week’!. Tucker Long is this week’s Storm Team Student of the Week!. Tucker is a 1st grader at Mountain City Elementary School in Mountain City, TN. Enter your student’s information HERE for a chance...
wjhl.com
Tennessee Economic Development Council holds fall conference in Kingsport
Economic development leaders from across Tennessee are gathering in Kingsport for a three-day convention to discuss supporting the state's economy. Tennessee Economic Development Council holds fall …. Economic development leaders from across Tennessee are gathering in Kingsport for a three-day convention to discuss supporting the state's economy. Mocs come from...
wjhl.com
Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week
Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week. Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during …. Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week. Mocs come from behind to end Buccaneers win streak …. Mocs come from behind to end Buccaneers win streak in a five set battle. Tennessee...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjhl.com
Downtown Jonesborough's Jackson Theatre slated for completion in late 2023
The Jackson Theatre, nestled next to the recently closed Historic Eureka Inn, promotes the fine arts from Downtown Jonesborough's Main Street. Downtown Jonesborough’s Jackson Theatre slated for …. The Jackson Theatre, nestled next to the recently closed Historic Eureka Inn, promotes the fine arts from Downtown Jonesborough's Main Street.
Hawkins County BOE approves pay scale for bus monitors
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Schools Board of Education approved the pay scale for its new bus monitors program at its Oct. 6 meeting. According to Chairman Chris Christian, the program has been a topic of discussion among the school board for a while. On Thursday, the board approved a pay scale […]
wjhl.com
Scholarship awarded to local single mom who survived Colorado theater shooting
Hollie Fraser said she decided to become a nurse after surviving the 2012 Colorado movie theater shooting. On Monday, she was surprised with a $20,000 scholarship to help her continue her education. Scholarship awarded to local single mom who survived …. Hollie Fraser said she decided to become a nurse...
wjhl.com
Meet the Finalists: Best Coffee in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) – Hundreds of nominations later, the battle for the title of Tri-Cities Best Coffee is still underway. While you keep voting, News Channel 11 has compiled a brief description of each nominee. This relatively new coffee shop is located at the corner of South Roan and East State...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjhl.com
Addressing gaps in foster care in Northeast Tennessee
Addressing gaps in foster care in Northeast Tennessee. Addressing gaps in foster care in Northeast Tennessee. Tennessee High outlast Greeneville for the Region …. Tennessee High outlast Greeneville for the Region 1-AA volleyball title. ETSU men’s golf finishes third at Bank of Tennessee …. ETSU men’s golf finishes third...
wjhl.com
SORBA Tri-Cities kicking off Ride Challenge & Raffle
SORBA Tri-Cities kicking off Ride Challenge & Raffle. SORBA Tri-Cities kicking off Ride Challenge & Raffle. Mocs come from behind to end Buccaneers win streak …. Mocs come from behind to end Buccaneers win streak in a five set battle. Tennessee Economic Development Council holds fall …. Economic development leaders...
wjhl.com
Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect
Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing …. Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect. Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during …. Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week. Southwest Virginia food pantry to receive federal …. Southwest Virginia food pantry to receive federal grant to help region. Animal...
wcyb.com
Thanksgiving Dinner Box Project happening in Hawkins County
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The People Loving People Organization is making plans to feed thousands of Hawkins County Residents again this year. This initiative is in coordination with the Of One Accord Ministries in Rogersville and the Second Harvest Food Bank. On the Saturday before Thanksgiving, arrangements are being made with hopes to hand out over 750 food boxes to the those in need.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjhl.com
Foster care recruitment event coming to Heritage Baptist Church in Johnson City
Talia Wisecarver and David Persinger, get us ready for this important Foster Care Parent Recruitment event taking place on Monday October 17th at Heritage Baptist Church in Johnson City. For more information go to tnkidsbelong.org.
Dog Days: 210-foot-long mural taking shape near city hall in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another mural is in progress this week in Johnson City — this one with an animal-heavy summer theme and stretching more than 200 feet along a wall near city hall and the Legion Street swimming pool. Leigh Ann Agee was hard at work Tuesday morning affixing panels painted with whimsical […]
wjhl.com
Former firefighter burned while fighting fire in Carter County
A man was injured while battling a fire in the Watauga community Monday morning. Former firefighter burned while fighting fire in …. A man was injured while battling a fire in the Watauga community Monday morning. Tri-cities lawmakers, trans community react to VUMc …. Tri-cities lawmakers, trans community react to...
Democratic candidate for TN governor Jason Martin to hold town hall in Johnson City
The Democratic nominee for Tennessee governor will visit Johnson City as the early voting period nears.
wjhl.com
Meet Cathy & Ashley: The Jonesborough duo on TLC’s sMothered
Meet Cathy & Ashley: The Jonesborough duo on TLC’s sMothered. Meet Cathy & Ashley: The Jonesborough duo on TLC’s …. Meet Cathy & Ashley: The Jonesborough duo on TLC’s sMothered. Greene County accuse man of shooting woman in leg. Wednesday morning, Greene County dispatch confirmed that the...
wjhl.com
The Tri-Cities Kidney Walk happening this weekend in downtown Johnson City
Michelle Dicken with the National Kidney Foundation, gets us ready for the Tri-Cities Kidney Walk happening this Sunday!
wjhl.com
GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man
GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man. GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man. Two new bobcat kittens can call Bays Mountain Park home after making the journey from Montana to Tennessee. Educator of the Week: Jeana Jessie, Unaka High School. Jeana Jessie does not just...
wjhl.com
Tiebreakers in Johnson City announces major expansion
Chris & Amy have some big time fun at Tiebreakers, and showcase the new expansion of Tiebreakers coming soon!. For more information call 423-722-0100 or go to the Tiebreakers website.
Comments / 0