Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Chance of a Thunderstorm – Thu. AM Update

Rain moved into SW Michigan late Tuesday and continued on and off on Wednesday with showers possible to likely today (Thu.) This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Thursday PM/night. There is a risk of a rumble of thunder across most all of Lower Michigan and and eastern Upper Michigan. Severe weather is not expected…though a stronger gust of wind or small hail isn’t impossible in any thundershowers or heavy showers.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Six Tornadoes Touched Down in SE Wisconsin on Wednesday

Here’s four radar images (four different radar products) of a line of showers and thunderstorms (there wasn’t much lightning with this) that what appears to have produced 6 brief, small tornadoes in SE Wisconsin. Check out the comments here. Video of one of the tornadoes. Time-lapse of tornado-warned storm coming into Milwaukee. Tornado video. A 73 mph wind gust was recorded at Cudahy WI. In less than 90 minutes, more tornado warnings (7) were issued across Wisconsin than any other October on record dating back to 1986 (previous max 6). Since 1950, there have (before Wed.) been 22 in the state. On October 3, 1903 – two violent tornadoes occurred in Wisconsin and another strong tornado in Illinois. More tornado video. Car stops for tornado. Big tree snapped off.
WISCONSIN STATE
Michigan State
Washington Township, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Washington State
wcsx.com

Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened

It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Terri DeBoer honored with Silver Circle Award

South Haven Area Emergency Services Hosts Fire Safety …. South Haven Area Emergency Services Hosts Fire Safety Fun Night October 13. Poll: Whitmer’s lead narrows a month from election. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 101322. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Dixon and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
#West Michigan#Corewell Health The#Ukrainians#Native American#Microchips#Bissell
WOOD

Spectrum, Beaumont announces new name: Corewell Health

Spectrum, Beaumont announces new name: Corewell Health. MHSAA soccer: OK White championship Grand Rapids …. Cloudy, breezy and mild tonight with rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows will remain in the 50s. After hurricanes, rescued dogs from Puerto Rico, …. Twenty-four rescued dogs from Puerto Rico and Florida are...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wrif.com

Meet the Michigan Triangle, Our Version of the Bermuda Triangle

I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Looking for lumber? GR giving away free logs

The City of Grand Rapids’ Forestry Division is offering up approximately 2,000 logs for anyone looking for some extra lumber. (Oct. 12, 2022) The City of Grand Rapids’ Forestry Division is offering up approximately 2,000 logs for anyone looking for some extra lumber. (Oct. 12, 2022) South Haven...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Extended forecast shows the march toward winter continues

The long range forecast for next weekend or early the following week shows some very cold air on the way. We came really close to a growing-season-ending-freeze this weekend. Temperatures Saturday morning did drop to between 30 degrees and 32 degrees. There was a thick frost over many parts of southern Lower, but not a definitive season-ending-freeze.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Vredevoogd giving away 3 new furnaces this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The cold winter months are right around the corner and perhaps you partnering with Williams Distributing and eightWest for a special Grateful Giveaway. With the holiday season and cold weather approaching fast, Vredevoogd is giving away 3 free furnace replacements to a family member, friend, or person who has gone above and beyond in their community! To nominate someone, click here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Celebrating the different cultures of West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand Rapids Museum is celebrating the culture of the Native Americans who occupied the land of which is now known as Grand Rapids. Anishinaabe Culture Day took place today, inviting thousands of school children to come and explore hands on activities about Native American Culture. The museum is also hosting a Cultural Heritage Festival this Saturday that celebrates our regions history of diversity and cultural traditions.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Valley Marine to close, auction assets

After nearly 60 years in business, a marine supplies company is closing and selling its assets in an online auction. Grand Valley Marine, 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, said this week it is shuttering its doors. An online auction will be held to sell its inventory from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at orbitbid.com.
GRANDVILLE, MI
WOOD

A retirement community with a small town feel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot to consider when deciding on a retirement home – you want quality care, but also a vibrant place where friendships will be found and life will be truly enjoyed. The Brook Retirement Communities offers those things and they’re located in 13 communities in West Michigan and areas north of here! Rachael got the chance to visit the The Brook of Cedar Springs to see what they’re all about!
CEDAR SPRINGS, MI

