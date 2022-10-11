Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
WOOD
Chance of a Thunderstorm – Thu. AM Update
Rain moved into SW Michigan late Tuesday and continued on and off on Wednesday with showers possible to likely today (Thu.) This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Thursday PM/night. There is a risk of a rumble of thunder across most all of Lower Michigan and and eastern Upper Michigan. Severe weather is not expected…though a stronger gust of wind or small hail isn’t impossible in any thundershowers or heavy showers.
WOOD
Six Tornadoes Touched Down in SE Wisconsin on Wednesday
Here’s four radar images (four different radar products) of a line of showers and thunderstorms (there wasn’t much lightning with this) that what appears to have produced 6 brief, small tornadoes in SE Wisconsin. Check out the comments here. Video of one of the tornadoes. Time-lapse of tornado-warned storm coming into Milwaukee. Tornado video. A 73 mph wind gust was recorded at Cudahy WI. In less than 90 minutes, more tornado warnings (7) were issued across Wisconsin than any other October on record dating back to 1986 (previous max 6). Since 1950, there have (before Wed.) been 22 in the state. On October 3, 1903 – two violent tornadoes occurred in Wisconsin and another strong tornado in Illinois. More tornado video. Car stops for tornado. Big tree snapped off.
WZZM 13
Rain, wind, falling temperatures all expected in the next few days
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In true October fashion, a rollercoaster ride weather-wise is expected the rest of the week around West Michigan. The majority of Tuesday was gorgeous, but it’ll end on a soggy note. Rain will become widespread Tuesday evening and will last through the early morning...
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcsx.com
Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened
It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
Can You Buy Alcohol on Sunday Before Noon in Michigan?
What are the rules for buying alcohol on Sundays in Michigan? It may seem like an odd question especially if you didn't realize there were rules/laws in place that surround this topic in the first place. There was a time in Michigan when you'd run to the store on a...
WOOD
Terri DeBoer honored with Silver Circle Award
South Haven Area Emergency Services Hosts Fire Safety …. South Haven Area Emergency Services Hosts Fire Safety Fun Night October 13. Poll: Whitmer’s lead narrows a month from election. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 101322. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Dixon and...
WOOD
After hurricanes, rescued dogs from Puerto Rico, Florida brought to Kzoo
Twenty-four rescued dogs from Puerto Rico and Florida are looking for new forever homes here in West Michigan. (Oct. 11, 2022) After hurricanes, rescued dogs from Puerto Rico, …. Twenty-four rescued dogs from Puerto Rico and Florida are looking for new forever homes here in West Michigan. (Oct. 11, 2022)
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD
Spectrum, Beaumont announces new name: Corewell Health
Spectrum, Beaumont announces new name: Corewell Health. MHSAA soccer: OK White championship Grand Rapids …. Cloudy, breezy and mild tonight with rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows will remain in the 50s. After hurricanes, rescued dogs from Puerto Rico, …. Twenty-four rescued dogs from Puerto Rico and Florida are...
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
wrif.com
Meet the Michigan Triangle, Our Version of the Bermuda Triangle
I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
Michigan CEO who hid PFAS pollution to be honored as ‘role model’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thanks to Wolverine Worldwide, there’s a 25 square-mile area of northern Kent County where the groundwater is poisonous to drink. Wolverine, which polluted the area with PFAS chemicals while making shoes, knew and did nothing about the contamination until its toxic dumping was discovered five years ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOOD
Looking for lumber? GR giving away free logs
The City of Grand Rapids’ Forestry Division is offering up approximately 2,000 logs for anyone looking for some extra lumber. (Oct. 12, 2022) The City of Grand Rapids’ Forestry Division is offering up approximately 2,000 logs for anyone looking for some extra lumber. (Oct. 12, 2022) South Haven...
Michigan construction worker among Hurricane Ian victims
A 35-year-old man from Michigan who was working construction in Florida has been identified as one of the victims of Hurricane Ian.
Extended forecast shows the march toward winter continues
The long range forecast for next weekend or early the following week shows some very cold air on the way. We came really close to a growing-season-ending-freeze this weekend. Temperatures Saturday morning did drop to between 30 degrees and 32 degrees. There was a thick frost over many parts of southern Lower, but not a definitive season-ending-freeze.
WOOD
Vredevoogd giving away 3 new furnaces this winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The cold winter months are right around the corner and perhaps you partnering with Williams Distributing and eightWest for a special Grateful Giveaway. With the holiday season and cold weather approaching fast, Vredevoogd is giving away 3 free furnace replacements to a family member, friend, or person who has gone above and beyond in their community! To nominate someone, click here.
WOOD
Celebrating the different cultures of West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand Rapids Museum is celebrating the culture of the Native Americans who occupied the land of which is now known as Grand Rapids. Anishinaabe Culture Day took place today, inviting thousands of school children to come and explore hands on activities about Native American Culture. The museum is also hosting a Cultural Heritage Festival this Saturday that celebrates our regions history of diversity and cultural traditions.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Valley Marine to close, auction assets
After nearly 60 years in business, a marine supplies company is closing and selling its assets in an online auction. Grand Valley Marine, 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, said this week it is shuttering its doors. An online auction will be held to sell its inventory from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at orbitbid.com.
WOOD
A retirement community with a small town feel
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot to consider when deciding on a retirement home – you want quality care, but also a vibrant place where friendships will be found and life will be truly enjoyed. The Brook Retirement Communities offers those things and they’re located in 13 communities in West Michigan and areas north of here! Rachael got the chance to visit the The Brook of Cedar Springs to see what they’re all about!
Rockin’ Robin: House bill aims to give Michigan a new state bird
While robins are a common sight across the Continental U.S., the Kirtland's warbler summers almost exclusively in Michigan.
Comments / 0