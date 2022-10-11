ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

2 Longtime NFL Assistant Coaches Fired Monday

An NFL head coach was fired on Monday, as the Carolina Panthers parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule. Two longtime assistant coaches have been fired, too. The Panthers have parted ways with two assistant coaches, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams coach Ed Foley, on Monday. It's a...
Tri-City Herald

Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’

FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
Yardbarker

Panthers again linked with Sean Payton after firing of Matt Rhule

In May, then-Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule insisted that team owner David Tepper assured him there was nothing to rumors linking the organization with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. However, the Panthers officially parted ways with Rhule on Monday coming off a 37-15 home loss to...
Tri-City Herald

David Tepper Addresses the Firing of Matt Rhule

Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule just two years and some change into a seven-year deal that the two sides agreed upon in the winter of 2020. Rhule went 11-27 in 38 games as the man in charge. Just a few hours after the team's announcement,...
Yardbarker

Everything Matt Rhule Said Following the Loss to San Francisco

Obviously, a disappointing end to that game. I thought that pick-6 right before the half really was a gut punch. I thought the guys came out and answered in the 2nd half with the kick return leading to a touchdown. But in the end, unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. Credit to them. I thought they played well.
Tri-City Herald

Ravens-Giants Week 6 Notebook: David Ojabo, Tyus Bowser Practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got more good news this week as linebackers David Ojabo and Tyus Bowser were on the practice field for the first time on Wednesday. It's unlikely that Ojabo and Bowser will play in the Week 6 game against the New York Giants, but they could make an impact later in the year.
Yardbarker

The Panthers Have A Way To Reduce Matt Rhule’s Payment

The Carolina Panthers have seen enough futility from Matt Rhule. Initially, the franchise hoped that he could replicate his success story with the Baylor Bears to the Panthers. Sadly, it did not go as planned, as Rhule compiled an 11-27 record over three seasons. Their 37-15 loss to the San...
Tri-City Herald

Lions Have Two Top 14 NFL Draft Picks After Poor Start to Season

The entire Detroit Lions organization has been left scratching their heads after a disappointing performance against the New England Patriots. Head coach Dan Campbell expressed the team has hit "rock bottom" already, following a 29-0 shutout loss to the New England Patriots. Quarterback Jared Goff was asked postgame what the...
Yardbarker

NFL Rams’ Next Opponent Coach Fired; Matt Rhule OUT

The Los Angeles Rams would like to catch a break. Maybe a Week 6 foe in turmoil with do that for the champs. Matt Rhule is 11-27 in two-plus years as Carolina’s head coach since being hired away from Baylor, and that is the end of that. During his...
