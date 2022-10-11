ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

WISH-TV

Colts escape Denver, offense hits new low, Russell Wilson done?

In this episode, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood recap the Colts 12-9 OT victory over the Broncos on Thursday Night Football. In what was the opposite of a "primetime thriller" Quarterback Matt Ryan ran for his life as the Colts offensive line changes backfired from the start. What can be done to fix the worst pass protection unit in the NFL? It's the only question worth spending a considerable amount of time on at the moment in Indianapolis as the Colts defense and special teams units continue to impress. Join Charlie and Petar for a discussion on what Head Coach Frank Reich will do on the offensive line for Week 6 against the Jaguars. Thanks for stopping by!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Lease

Cooper Rush Leads the Cowboys to a Fourth Win

Cooper Rush and the Cowboys reach their fourth win, beating the Los Angeles Rams.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, 22-10, completing the Super Bowl sweep, by beating both teams from last year's Super Bowl participants. WFAA reports that it was originally thought to be impossible to go on the road and come home with a win, especially against Super Bowl champions. Cooper Rush and company achieved this through relentless defense, strong team plays, and an improvement on the ground game.
DALLAS, TX
NJ.com

Ex-Jets QB’s son is now in college? Fans feel very old

Time for a reality check. It should for New York Jets fans. He was the team’s first-round pick, No. 18 overall in the 2000 NFL Draft coming out of Marshall. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But these days, another Pennington is making headlines with the Thundering...
NFL
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

4 Saints takeaways after Week 5 win vs. Seahawks

After a rough three-game losing streak, the New Orleans Saints bounced back with an important 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks. It was a hard-fought win against a gritty Seahawks side, and we’re going to go over some takeaways in the aftermath of the important win. The Saints are...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

