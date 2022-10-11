Subject In ER With Laceration To Eye, Subject Walking By With Visible Weapons – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.09.2022

Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Two in the Bush Get Arrested in Myers Flat Felony Trespassing Incident
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Oct. 8, 2022, at about 2:19 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
ksro.com
Juvenile Arrested for Stabbing Death in Rio Nido
A minor is in juvenile hall on suspicion of stabbing a 41-year-old man to death in Rio Nido. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says the two got into a fight on Sunday night. The man was stabbed several times and died at the scene. The boy, whose age has not been announced, did not flee the scene and was arrested on suspicion of murder. The suspect and victim’s relationship is not clear.
ksro.com
Homeless Man Arrested After Attempted Robbery of Santa Rosa Dispensary
Santa Rosa police say a transient who is well known to police, is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon after an attempted robbery. Police responded to a robbery in progress at a marijuana dispensary early Saturday morning on Circadian Way. A store employee attempted to block the suspects’ getaway vehicle with their own vehicle. The two white male suspects in ski masks fled the scene empty-handed, but not before using their Honda to ram the employee’s vehicle out of the way. Another employee wrote down license plate of the vehicle which was traced to one of the suspects, Jack Cole. Cops know that Cole has an RV on Petaluma Hill Road near Pressley Street, and that is where he was detained. The second suspect is still on the loose.
crimevoice.com
Former Pope Valley Teacher Charged with 19 Felony Counts
Originally Published By: Napa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Benjamin Casas (AKA: Benjamin Casas-Duran), age 33, at his residence on Harness Drive in Pope Valley. Mr. Casas was charged with:. – ten felony counts of lewd act...
crimevoice.com
Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Narcotics Trafficking & Unlawful Firearm Possession
Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department Facebook Page. “In June of 2022, detectives from the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Narcotics Team initiated an investigation into narcotics trafficking by a male subject who resided in both Santa Rosa and Lake County. During the investigation, Narcotics Detective identified Andreas Guzman-Loya (a 25-year-old male), as selling large amounts of methamphetamine in the City of Santa Rosa and surrounding Sonoma County areas. Guzman-Loya resides in the 1400-block of S. Wright Rd in Santa Rosa and in the 3200-block of 12th St in Clearlake. Detectives identified a third residence that Guzman-Loya was utilizing to aid in his drug trafficking organization, 2700-block of Stony Point Rd in Santa Rosa.On Monday, September 26th, 2022, at 9:40 am, detectives and officers from SRPD contacted Guzman-Loya during a traffic stop on Mark West Springs and Old Redwood Highway, in Santa Rosa. Guzman-Loya was accompanied by his wife and small child and a second male subject inside the vehicle. All subjects were detained, and three subsequent search warrants were served at Guzman-Loya’s known residences.
Santa Rosa child rapist sentenced to life in prison
A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to serve life in prison without possibility of parole, plus 125 years, for raping a six-year-old girl and sexually assaulting two more girls.
Minor arrested for homicide in Rio Nido
A minor was arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a Rio Nido man dead on Sunday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.
Marijuana dispensary robbed in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection with a burglary of a marijuana dispensary, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police Department. Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, multiple SRPD officers were called to a potential robbery in progress on the 2300 block of Circadian Way. An employee at the location […]
mendofever.com
Afternoon House Fire in the Hills West of Hopland Quickly Extinguished
At approximately 3:19 this afternoon, reports of a structure fire in the hills west of Hopland resulted in both the Hopland Volunteer Fire Department and CALFIRE responding. Hopland Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Mitch Franklin told us he and his crew drove twenty minutes into Sanel Valley’s western hills to the 600 block of County Road 110 where they located the involved structure.
1 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Sonoma County (Sonoma County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a pedestrian accident in Sonoma County on Sunday evening. The officials stated that at around 7:56 p.m. the crash [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Fatal]Possible Major Injuries After Motorcycle Accident Near Leggett CALFIRE Station
An air ambulance has been dispatched to Leggett’s CALFIRE station after a motorcyclist crashed. The Incident Commander is reporting he located the rider along the side of the roadway unconscious with possible major injuries. The air ambulance will be making an emergency landing south of the scene near the...
ksro.com
Man Dead, Woman Hurt After Getting Struck by Vehicle in Penngrove
A man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Penngrove. The pedestrians were hit Sunday night while crossing Old Redwood Highway. They were leaving the parking lot of the Twin Oaks Roadhouse. The man died at the scene, while the woman was rushed to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries. Police say the driver of the vehicle was not under the influence of drugs nor alcohol.
Woman living in motorhome arrested for selling fentanyl near playground in Santa Rosa: police
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A woman living in a motorhome was arrested Wednesday for selling fentanyl, the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) announced in a Facebook post. Over the past two weeks, police received reports that Tammerina Shimel, 55, was selling the drugs near Howarth Park on Summerfield Road. Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, SRPD […]
travelawaits.com
14 Best Restaurants To Experience In Fort Bragg, According To A Local
The Skunk Train Whistle sounds, signaling its departure to the redwoods and a concert surrounded by giants. Laurel Street is closed for a car show, and city hall is hosting a quilt exhibit. Galleries are open late offering wine, snacks, and a new presentation of local talent. A family sits in the pocket park listening to a local troubadour sing, “Oh, Mendocino.” It’s Friday night in downtown Fort Bragg.
One dead, one injured after two pedestrians struck by car near Santa Rosa
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – One person is dead and another severely injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Penngrove, a census-designated place near Santa Rosa, the California Highway Patrol told KRON4 News. The two pedestrians were crossing Hatchery Road in front of 5736 Old Redwood Highway in Sonoma County on Sunday evening […]
The Mendocino Voice
190K cannabis plants eradicated at 18 different Mendocino County grow sites by CAMP in 2022
MENDOCINO Co., 10/12/22 — Mendocino County won a dubious honor in cannabis eradication this year, with 190,018 cannabis plants destroyed at 18 different grow sites raided under the auspices of the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) 2022. That figure is significantly higher than any other California county — representing nearly 20 percent of the 973,894 plants seized statewide, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the California Department of Justice.
Three arrested with $10,000 of stolen merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods stores across the North Bay
Three people have been arrested following a string of burglaries at sporting goods stores across the North Bay, according to the Petaluma Police Department.
The Mendocino Voice
Missing Laytonville teen’s remains exhumed from shallow grave in Potter Valley — bail set at $800K
UPDATE, 10/7/22 — Bail has been set at $800,000 for 19-year-old Christopher Franklin Hill, who has been charged with murder in the killing of Aaron Joseph Vossler, 18. Court records allege the murder weapon was a firearm. Hill remains in custody, and is scheduled to appear in court for plea entry at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The defendant is being represented by the Mendocino County Public Defender.
actionnewsnow.com
3 arrested for carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after receiving a report of a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the casino Saturday around 6:30 a.m. after they received a report from a man saying he was...
mendofever.com
Bureau of Land Management Hosting South Cow Mountain Off-Highway Vehicle Safety Event
The following is a press release from the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management and partners from the off-highway vehicle (OHV) community are holding a free South Cow Mountain OHV Safety Event for the public at the South Cow Mountain OHV Management Area, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sat., Oct. 15., to promote safe and responsible recreation.
