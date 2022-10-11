Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Sherman Minton Bridge 9-day closure delayed – again
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Sherman Minton Bridge full directional closure is being delayed – again. It was set to start Monday, then got delayed to Wednesday. But now officials say it won't happened Wednesday either. Crews have not yet said when they expect work to begin, but it...
WLKY.com
A section of US-42 is closed in Oldham County after a transformer explosion
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — US-42 is closed between Hunters Ridge Drive and Hayfield Way for the next several hours after a transformer exploded around 4 a.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
wdrb.com
Inspections on Kennedy Bridge will bring lane closures on I-65 South for 2 months
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inspections on the Kennedy Bridge will lead to sporadic lane closures over the course of the next two months. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the closures will be contained to the far-left and far-right lanes of Interstate 65 South as crews test the metal welds of the bridge.
wdrb.com
Residents in Hardin County neighborhood tired of long-term sewage problem in their backyards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of a Hardin County neighborhood say sewage has been backing up into yards for years, and it's only getting worse. They've been paying more money while hoping for a solution. "The headaches is from this, the nausea is from this," Jennifer Benningfield said. Sewage has...
wdrb.com
All lanes of traffic blocked on Highway 22 in Oldham County after business catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of traffic are blocked on Highway 22 in Oldham County after a business caught on fire near Centerfield. A brush pile caught on fire and spread to a tree care business, according to officials. No one has been injured in the fire. Several Oldham...
WLKY.com
LMPD patrol officers now equipped with extra tool to help in the event of a water rescue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All LMPD patrol officers now have a tool to help them in the event of a water rescue. LMPD River Unit Officer Chad Crick said Wednesday that no matter where you go in the Metro, knowing how to best help if someone is in need while in water is a necessity.
WLKY.com
Massive inferno at Frankfort Avenue business destroys belongings, beloved mural
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Firefighters were still monitoring for hot spots at a Clifton neighborhood warehouse Monday after it caught fire over the weekend. "This was really a shock to us," Cindy Cunningham, co-owner of Cunningham Door and Window said. The warehouse that caught fire at the company's Frankfort Avenue...
WLKY.com
Zoneton fire hitting the streets for 3rd year of mobile Halloween
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Zoneton fire is hitting the road and bringing Halloween to its community for the third straight year. After COVID-19 disrupted their 21 years of hosting a Halloween open house at their fire station, the department got creative and decided to go mobile in 2020. Starting on...
wdrb.com
Woman arrested months after Jeffersontown police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested months after police say she smashed into two vehicles — including a police cruiser — during a pursuit in Jeffersontown. According to Mike Lauder, a detective with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12, in the parking lot of the Thorntons on Blankenbaker Parkway, near Bluegrass Parkway.
WLKY.com
Man dead after accident on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a traffic crash leaves a man dead. Police said that around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, a vehicle hit a motorcycle at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop. The driver was headed north on New Cut Road and...
WLKY.com
8 children injured in bus crash involving JCPS bus in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department said multiple people were injured in a bus crash outside of a Jefferson County Public School elementary school. LMPD said that the crash happened around 4:10 p.m. outside of Rangeland Elementary School in Newburg. The crash involved a JCPS bus. JCPS officials...
WLKY.com
Bandido Taqueria to open St. Matthews location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A local Mexican restaurant chain plans to open a new location in St. Matthews next year,according to Louisville Business First. Bandido Taqueria Mexicana is taking over the space at 4214 Shelbyville Road that was recently occupied by New Jersey-based Bubbakoo's Burritos, a fast-causal burrito franchise.
wdrb.com
Man arrested after body of former Louisville Metro Corrections cellmate found in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday, months after police say the duct-taped body of a 40-year-old man was found covered with garbage bags in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood. Investigators believe the suspect and the victim had previously been cellmates when they both...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Louisville, KY in 2022
If you’re like most people, you probably think there is not a lot to enjoy about visiting a sushi restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. After all, it’s not exactly like this place is well known for its sushi, nor is it by the sea. You might even think that you would be able to find something like hamburgers or barbecue a lot easier than sushi, but the truth of the matter is the city has more than its fair share of truly outstanding sushi restaurants.
WLKY.com
New pickleball 'eatertainment' concept to open along Louisville riverfront
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you haven't heard of pickleball by now in the city of Louisville, it's fast-growing in popularity with demand in the Metro for more options to play. A new, unique venue is in the works that will add to the city's pickleball scene. An acre of...
WLKY.com
Valley Station woman catches suspect breaking into her car on surveillance camera
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Valley Station woman is urging people to be on the lookout after someone broke into her car parked outside her home early Tuesday morning. The break-in was caught on camera. "You feel violated," said Jessica Rodriguez, victim. On Wednesday, Rodriguez spoke to WLKY, and said...
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Housing Authority marks milestone helping 400 residents become homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For Louisville resident Tyese Stokes, home isn't just a place, but a feeling. As the holidays approach, the mother of two is excited to spend it with her family under their new roof. “I'm looking forward to creating new memories,” she said. Stokes participated in...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating deadly hit-and-run on Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Cane Run Road. Police say the early investigation indicates a vehicle headed north on Cane Run Road crossed into the southbound lanes of traffic and stuck another vehicle carrying three people. The passenger in...
Wave 3
Fatal hit and run accident on Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a hit and run accident on Cane Run Road Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle collision in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road. Preliminary investigation shows that a car...
Wave 3
Germantown veterans group prepares to struggle after thieves make off with thousands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An overnight break-in left behind a very tough Sunday morning surprise for members of the AMVETS Daniel Boone Post 1 in Louisville’s Germantown neighborhood. The group finds itself in a fight for survival after thieves trashed their building and make off with and estimated $8,500 in cash.
