ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Sherman Minton Bridge 9-day closure delayed – again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Sherman Minton Bridge full directional closure is being delayed – again. It was set to start Monday, then got delayed to Wednesday. But now officials say it won't happened Wednesday either. Crews have not yet said when they expect work to begin, but it...
NEW ALBANY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Louisville, KY
Traffic
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Traffic Signals#The Overnight#Foot Traffic#Construction Maintenance#Neat Bourbon Bar
wdrb.com

Woman arrested months after Jeffersontown police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested months after police say she smashed into two vehicles — including a police cruiser — during a pursuit in Jeffersontown. According to Mike Lauder, a detective with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12, in the parking lot of the Thorntons on Blankenbaker Parkway, near Bluegrass Parkway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man dead after accident on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a traffic crash leaves a man dead. Police said that around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, a vehicle hit a motorcycle at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop. The driver was headed north on New Cut Road and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

8 children injured in bus crash involving JCPS bus in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department said multiple people were injured in a bus crash outside of a Jefferson County Public School elementary school. LMPD said that the crash happened around 4:10 p.m. outside of Rangeland Elementary School in Newburg. The crash involved a JCPS bus. JCPS officials...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bandido Taqueria to open St. Matthews location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A local Mexican restaurant chain plans to open a new location in St. Matthews next year,according to Louisville Business First. Bandido Taqueria Mexicana is taking over the space at 4214 Shelbyville Road that was recently occupied by New Jersey-based Bubbakoo's Burritos, a fast-causal burrito franchise.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Louisville, KY in 2022

If you’re like most people, you probably think there is not a lot to enjoy about visiting a sushi restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. After all, it’s not exactly like this place is well known for its sushi, nor is it by the sea. You might even think that you would be able to find something like hamburgers or barbecue a lot easier than sushi, but the truth of the matter is the city has more than its fair share of truly outstanding sushi restaurants.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD investigating deadly hit-and-run on Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Cane Run Road. Police say the early investigation indicates a vehicle headed north on Cane Run Road crossed into the southbound lanes of traffic and stuck another vehicle carrying three people. The passenger in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fatal hit and run accident on Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a hit and run accident on Cane Run Road Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle collision in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road. Preliminary investigation shows that a car...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy