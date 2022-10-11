Read full article on original website
Hawken vs. West Geauga volleyball: Hawks beat Wolverines in four, sew up first conference title in 38 years
When Hawken walked into the Wolvarena on Oct.11, the Hawks knew one thing for certain: They had locked up at least a share of their first CVC division title since 1984. But they were looking for more as they took on the West Geauga, as a win made it an outright Chagrin Division title as well as keeping them undefeated in conference play.
Lake Catholic boys soccer: Cougars find way in defensive third despite injury, illness churn
To say the Lake Catholic boys have had an adventurous ride to 11-2-2 following a 1-0 win over visiting Mayfield on Oct. 6 would be an understatement. The Cougars’ starting goalkeeper, Matteo di Sanza, has been out most of the season. His replacement is a natural defender, Dominic Bruketa,...
Mentor volleyball: Hartman etching name into Cardinals’ history book
It’s been a record-breaking past two weeks for Mentor junior Sam Hartman. On Sep. 29 against Brunswick, she broke the school record for aces in a career. She sits at 131 and counting. Then on Oct. 6, Hartman reached 1,000 assists in the Cardinals’ matchup against Euclid. She sits...
Westlake’s Megan Forshey makes big catch of Oscar Gonzalez’s wild card walk-off home run ball
All Guardians fans can think about right now is that their team is headed to the AL Division Series thanks to a walk-off homer from Oscar Gonzalez to beat the Rays, 1-0, in a 15-inning marathon in Game 2 on Oct. 8. Progressive Field was rocking, but one of the last things anyone leaving the stadium was thinking about — who caught that ball?
Guardians growing up fast. Bring on the Bronx Bombers
The next hurdle standing between Cleveland and the World Series is our rival in pinstripes. You know the team ... our very own personal Voldemort. The team that shall not be named. But there’s so much to love about the Cleveland Guardians, so let’s keep the focus on us.
Prayers from Maria sunflower field in Avon sees first bloom of season
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon finally saw the first bloom of a sunflower on Oct. 8, just hours before the season’s opening day. The field is usually in full bloom by early September, but this year, it is over a month late. The...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
Where to get the best pizza in Cleveland
pizza, drink and dipPhoto by Mahar Motebassam (Creative Commons) There are so many choices for pizza in Cleveland. Where do you go? Well, I've got you covered. The following restaurants are the best places to get pizza whenever you're in Cleveland.
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
Construction, new pie shop among activity on Lakewood’s West End: A Place in the Sun
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – The West End of Lakewood is bustling these days with renovations and improvements continuing at Beck Center for the Arts. And those who walk or drive along Detroit Avenue near West Clifton Boulevard may have noticed the sign in the storefront at 18103 Detroit announcing a new location for Gray House Pies.
Which Northeast Ohio establishments have been approved for sports betting?: Full list
CLEVELAND — Following a nearly five-year wait, sports betting is set to be legalized in Ohio. After Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 29 in late-December 2021, sports gaming is set to launch in the Buckeye State at midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. Ahead of the New Year's...
Merwin’s Wharf shares fall hours
Merwin’s Wharf, the Cleveland Metroparks’ restaurant on the Cuyahoga River, announced its fall hours. At 1785 Merwin Ave. in Cleveland at the Lakefront Reservation, hours for the restaurant are noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The restaurant serves fresh and locally sourced cuisine.
1st snowflakes of season possible in this 7 day forecast
(WKBN) – October is the month that will typically bring our first snowflakes, and it looks like that will be the case again this year. Multiple cold fronts will sweep through the area this week and into early next week. Each front will push away the warmer temperatures and drag even colder air in as they push through.
YSU names interim president
Dr. Helen Lafferty will take office at Youngstown State University while a national search ensues for a permanent replacement.
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a place to get a delicious steak?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. If you're in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood and in the mood for a steak, this is a great option. Customers love their filet mignon. You can get char-grilled filet mignon with Portobello and cabernet demi glacé or the char-grilled petite filet mignon with broiled scampi. They also have an excellent long bone veal chop, which is a pounded and breaded chop sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and topped with tomato concasse, arugula, and aged balsamic.
Rocky River pastor says good-bye to the church he served for 32 years
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – The Rocky River Presbyterian Church congregation watched their Pastor Emeritus Dr. Jon Fancher leave his post on Oct. 2 after 32 years of service. Fancher sat down for an interview two days before he gave his last sermon to his congregation. He said his work in Rocky River “has been fulfilling and the congregation was kind and generous.” He noted to his followers, “you allowed me to grow.”
How prevalent is cheating in Lake Erie fishing derbies? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Lake Erie walleye are big business. The lake is the walleye capital of the world and its fishing tournaments draw anglers from throughout the United States, with promises of top competition and thousands of dollars in prizes.
