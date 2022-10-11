When Hawken walked into the Wolvarena on Oct.11, the Hawks knew one thing for certain: They had locked up at least a share of their first CVC division title since 1984. But they were looking for more as they took on the West Geauga, as a win made it an outright Chagrin Division title as well as keeping them undefeated in conference play.

GATES MILLS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO