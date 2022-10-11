Read full article on original website
Not Many Wise (I block stupidity)
2d ago
Platforms Matter. Who votes for someone without knowing that? If you vote simply because that's the way you were raised, you aren't very bright. Start with, do you support and condone the killing of the unborn in the womb? Start There.
Reply(8)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
4 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina Andras
Related
Activists demand Minneapolis councilmembers sign moratorium on homeless encampment clearings
By WCCO's Beret LeoneMINNEAPOLIS -- Activists pushing for a pause on homeless encampment evictions in Minneapolis were met with opposition Wednesday."It's clear that we have a problem here," said activist Paul Meringdol, who is also experiencing homelessness. "A problem that's been sided-stepped and overlooked."Outside of the Minneapolis City Council meeting, Communities United Against Police Brutality activists and some experiencing homelessness, gathered to share a resolution to put a moratorium on camp evictions in the city. They say evictions are causing health issues linked to fatigue, stress and trauma. They also say it makes it harder to help those unhoused in...
fox9.com
Advocates for the homeless call out Minneapolis councilmembers during chaotic meeting
Advocates for the homeless call out Minneapolis councilmembers during chaotic meeting. A committee of the Minneapolis City Council got an earful Tuesday from the homeless community and advocates who insist the city’s policy of clearing encampments is inhumane, and that local government is not doing enough to provide basic, low-barrier housing for all.
Maplewood mayor proposes withdrawing support for metro area "purple line"
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A big setback for mass transit in the east Metro, with the Metropolitan Council under fire once again.The 15-mile "Purple Line" rapid transit bus route has been in the works for more than two decades. It would connect cities in the east metro from downtown St. Paul to White Bear Lake.But at the Maplewood City Council meeting Monday night, Mayor Marylee Abrams proposed withdrawing support for the project. She says she just found out the Met Council has plans for re-routing which would require the city to buy private land.She says the Met Council made the plans without talking to the community."I support transportation in the east metro area. what we don't need is a large, expensive infrastructure project that doesn't work for our community," Abrams said.The Metropolitan Council is already under fire for reportedly mismanaging the southwest light rail extension in Minneapolis. That project is millions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule.Maplewood is expected to vote on the matter on Oct. 24.
Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day
The wife of Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman incorporated a nonprofit that reported feeding 2,500 children per day under a federal program that’s been rocked by alleged fraud in Minnesota. Ilo Amba incorporated a nonprofit called Urban Advantage Services in November 2020, registering its office at the south Minneapolis home she shares with Osman. The post Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Activists camp outside Minneapolis City Hall to protest encampment evictions
MINNEAPOLIS – Activists are sleeping outside Minneapolis City Hall Sunday night in protest of last week's encampment evictions of people experiencing homelessness."We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters," said Simeon Aitken, an activist.Young Eagle, a member of Ho Chunk Nation who, until recently, was without housing, was at one of the encampments when police cleared the area."People were given I believe five minutes to get their stuff and go," Young Eagle said. "People left behind possessions that they desperately needed: papers, medications, cellphones."The protesters want a city moratorium on destroying encampments.RELATED: Federal judge rules that police...
fox9.com
Rethinking I-94 hopes to undo the mistakes of the past
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Rethinking I-94 is a program that could impact the corridor between Minneapolis and St. Paul for years to come. According to MnDOT, preserving and repairing bridges, walls, and pavement is just the beginning. A map from MnDOT highlights the area between Marion Street in...
fox9.com
Minneapolis Realtors pledge to work to close the racial divide in homeownership
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota's largest real estate agent organization is promising to do better when it comes to bridging the racial gap in homeownership. Wednesday, they laid out several new policy changes to ensure equal access to housing for all. "At the end of the day, I'm building equity...
fox9.com
Activists set up homeless encampment at Minneapolis City Hall
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Advocates for the homeless have set up a tent encampment outside of Minneapolis City Hall after the city cleared out two encampments in the city over the past couple of weeks. Last weekend, city workers cleared out the encampment along Bloomington Avenue and, this past Thursday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
willmarradio.com
Wife of Minneapolis city council member has ties to Feeding Our Future fraud case
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A nonprofit run by the wife of a Minneapolis City Council member has ties to a federal nutrition program fraud investigation. Council member Jamal Osman's wife Ilo Amba founded Urban Advantage Services in November 2020. The Minnesota Department of Education lists the nonprofit as among over 200 sites sponsored by Partners in Nutrition, a top sponsor of the federal meals program in the state. Osman and Amba are also tied to Stigma-Free International, which has been accused of misappropriating million of federal dollars. Osman and Amba aren't facing charges.
fox9.com
Minneapolis councilman's wife under scrutiny for potential connections to Feeding Our Future case
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis city council member is dodging questions about his wife's possible connection to the Feeding Our Future fraud case. Public documents show that Jamal Osman’s wife, Ilo Amba, founded a nonprofit that professed to feed needy children through a federal assistance program. Her company,...
fox9.com
1,500 University of Minnesota workers vote to go on strike
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A group of service workers at the University of Minnesota voted Monday to authorize a strike, meaning they could walk off the job as early as Oct. 22. The workers, represented by Teamsters Local 320, voted "overwhelmingly" to authorize the strike after months of negotiations with the University of Minnesota, a news release from the workers' union said. They're the employees who prepare the food, keep the dorms clean and maintain the lab animals.
Hudson Star-Observer
Transgender student expresses concern of safety to school board
A Hudson High School student began their public comment by apologizing to the school board for needing to wear a hat indoors. Their hat was paired with a mask. “The reason as to why I’m wearing a hat indoors is because of the risk of possibly being targeted and relentlessly bullied for being a transgender student at Hudson High School,” they said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The state of 2022 early voting in Minnesota: It’s not 2020 anymore
Local elections offices have accepted 49,575 ballots in the first two weeks of early voting and mail voting. By this time in 2020, more than six times as many pre-Election-Day ballots – 336,017 – had been accepted for processing, according to numbers released Friday by the Minnesota secretary of state.
redlakenationnews.com
Liquor store, gas station at Minneapolis corner warned of lawsuit if trouble persists on properties
The Minnesota Attorney General's Office said Tuesday that a gas station and liquor store at a troubled north Minneapolis intersection are considered nuisance properties and subject to being sued in connection with chronic and sometimes violent crime at their businesses. An investigation of Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station "determined...
Ellison files lawsuit against two properties for unlawful nuisances
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on Tuesday that his office would be pursuing legal action against Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station over unlawful and dangerous public nuisances.
fox9.com
Inside Operation Endeavor: How Minneapolis PD is working to fight crime
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 went along with Minneapolis police as they carried out Operation Endeavor, a crime-fighting effort that has faced some criticism as being too focused on the downtown area or being more of the same. But Operation Endeavor is pulling in additional resources from...
MPD presence increases downtown in first weeks of Operation Endeavor
MINNEAPOLIS — At the corner of Ninth and Nicollet on Monday afternoon, about a dozen members of the nonprofit We Push For Peace kept a watchful eye on the streets, just as they do every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. They're just one of the community groups...
fox9.com
Suburban police working to build back trust two years after George Floyd’s murder
CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police from three suburban police departments vowed not to shy away from the tough topics at a community forum Wednesday evening. At the Crystal Community Center, police from Crystal, Robbinsdale and New Hope talked about the importance of building back trust following the murder of George Floyd.
'Armed and dangerous' Minneapolis murder suspect may be in St. Cloud
Minneapolis police have issued an alert concerning an "armed and dangerous" woman wanted for a murder. Police say Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, has been charged in the fatal shooting of Tanasha Austin on March 18, and there is an active warrant for her arrest in Hennepin County. Authorities say she...
bulletin-news.com
Maplewood City Council reviews plan to demolish Myth Live nightclub to make way for apartments
The demolition of Myth Live concert venue in order to make space for an apartment complex was discussed by the Maplewood City Council on Monday. Plans are for demolishing the existing nightclub off Southlawn Drive near Maplewood Mall and replacing it with a four-story apartment complex with 237 “market rate” flats.
Comments / 15