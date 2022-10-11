ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Heights, MN

Platforms Matter. Who votes for someone without knowing that? If you vote simply because that's the way you were raised, you aren't very bright. Start with, do you support and condone the killing of the unborn in the womb? Start There.

CBS Minnesota

Activists demand Minneapolis councilmembers sign moratorium on homeless encampment clearings

By WCCO's Beret LeoneMINNEAPOLIS -- Activists pushing for a pause on homeless encampment evictions in Minneapolis were met with opposition Wednesday."It's clear that we have a problem here," said activist Paul Meringdol, who is also experiencing homelessness. "A problem that's been sided-stepped and overlooked."Outside of the Minneapolis City Council meeting, Communities United Against Police Brutality activists and some experiencing homelessness, gathered to share a resolution to put a moratorium on camp evictions in the city. They say evictions are causing health issues linked to fatigue, stress and trauma. They also say it makes it harder to help those unhoused in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Maplewood mayor proposes withdrawing support for metro area "purple line"

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A big setback for mass transit in the east Metro, with the Metropolitan Council under fire once again.The 15-mile "Purple Line" rapid transit bus route has been in the works for more than two decades. It would connect cities in the east metro from downtown St. Paul to White Bear Lake.But at the Maplewood City Council meeting Monday night, Mayor Marylee Abrams proposed withdrawing support for the project. She says she just found out the Met Council has plans for re-routing which would require the city to buy private land.She says the Met Council made the plans without talking to the community."I support transportation in the east metro area. what we don't need is a large, expensive infrastructure project that doesn't work for our community," Abrams said.The Metropolitan Council is already under fire for reportedly mismanaging the southwest light rail extension in Minneapolis. That project is millions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule.Maplewood is expected to vote on the matter on Oct. 24.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day

The wife of Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman incorporated a nonprofit that reported feeding 2,500 children per day under a federal program that’s been rocked by alleged fraud in Minnesota. Ilo Amba incorporated a nonprofit called Urban Advantage Services in November 2020, registering its office at the south Minneapolis home she shares with Osman. The post Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day  appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Activists camp outside Minneapolis City Hall to protest encampment evictions

MINNEAPOLIS – Activists are sleeping outside Minneapolis City Hall Sunday night in protest of last week's encampment evictions of people experiencing homelessness."We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters," said Simeon Aitken, an activist.Young Eagle, a member of Ho Chunk Nation who, until recently, was without housing, was at one of the encampments when police cleared the area."People were given I believe five minutes to get their stuff and go," Young Eagle said. "People left behind possessions that they desperately needed: papers, medications, cellphones."The protesters want a city moratorium on destroying encampments.RELATED: Federal judge rules that police...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Rethinking I-94 hopes to undo the mistakes of the past

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Rethinking I-94 is a program that could impact the corridor between Minneapolis and St. Paul for years to come. According to MnDOT, preserving and repairing bridges, walls, and pavement is just the beginning. A map from MnDOT highlights the area between Marion Street in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Activists set up homeless encampment at Minneapolis City Hall

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Advocates for the homeless have set up a tent encampment outside of Minneapolis City Hall after the city cleared out two encampments in the city over the past couple of weeks. Last weekend, city workers cleared out the encampment along Bloomington Avenue and, this past Thursday,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Wife of Minneapolis city council member has ties to Feeding Our Future fraud case

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A nonprofit run by the wife of a Minneapolis City Council member has ties to a federal nutrition program fraud investigation. Council member Jamal Osman's wife Ilo Amba founded Urban Advantage Services in November 2020. The Minnesota Department of Education lists the nonprofit as among over 200 sites sponsored by Partners in Nutrition, a top sponsor of the federal meals program in the state. Osman and Amba are also tied to Stigma-Free International, which has been accused of misappropriating million of federal dollars. Osman and Amba aren't facing charges.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

1,500 University of Minnesota workers vote to go on strike

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A group of service workers at the University of Minnesota voted Monday to authorize a strike, meaning they could walk off the job as early as Oct. 22. The workers, represented by Teamsters Local 320, voted "overwhelmingly" to authorize the strike after months of negotiations with the University of Minnesota, a news release from the workers' union said. They're the employees who prepare the food, keep the dorms clean and maintain the lab animals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Transgender student expresses concern of safety to school board

A Hudson High School student began their public comment by apologizing to the school board for needing to wear a hat indoors. Their hat was paired with a mask. “The reason as to why I’m wearing a hat indoors is because of the risk of possibly being targeted and relentlessly bullied for being a transgender student at Hudson High School,” they said.
HUDSON, WI
