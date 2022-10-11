ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WTVW

Some Kentucky local elections have few or no listed candidates

KENTUCKY STATE
WTVW

Ron's Warm & a Little Wet Tuesday Forecast

KENTUCKY STATE
WTVW

Tri-Staters battle the cost of living as it continues to rise

TRI-STATE (WEHT) — As the cost of living continues to rise, it has left many people having to make changes to their everyday lives in ways they never have. From higher grocery prices and fuel prices and higher interest rates, some people say their paycheck are not stretching as far as they use to.
INDIANA STATE

