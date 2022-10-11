Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Permanent Fence at Brooklyn Center Police Station ‘Sends Message of Understanding’
When Brooklyn Center City Manager Reggie Edwards addressed the city council this week about erecting a permanent fence at the police station, he explained the historical context of what a fence could symbolize to community members. The result is a fence that Edwards says “sends a message of togetherness and...
Minneapolis Area Realtors issue statement apologizing for discrimination in real estate
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Area Realtors (MAR) announced an apology for discriminatory practices in real estate at a news conference Wednesday and outlined policy changes to increase homeownership among people of color. Black Minnesotans' homeownership rate is more than 50% lower than white households and the gap has been...
Maplewood mayor proposes withdrawing support for metro area "purple line"
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A big setback for mass transit in the east Metro, with the Metropolitan Council under fire once again.The 15-mile "Purple Line" rapid transit bus route has been in the works for more than two decades. It would connect cities in the east metro from downtown St. Paul to White Bear Lake.But at the Maplewood City Council meeting Monday night, Mayor Marylee Abrams proposed withdrawing support for the project. She says she just found out the Met Council has plans for re-routing which would require the city to buy private land.She says the Met Council made the plans without talking to the community."I support transportation in the east metro area. what we don't need is a large, expensive infrastructure project that doesn't work for our community," Abrams said.The Metropolitan Council is already under fire for reportedly mismanaging the southwest light rail extension in Minneapolis. That project is millions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule.Maplewood is expected to vote on the matter on Oct. 24.
fox9.com
Advocates for the homeless call out Minneapolis councilmembers during chaotic meeting
Advocates for the homeless call out Minneapolis councilmembers during chaotic meeting. A committee of the Minneapolis City Council got an earful Tuesday from the homeless community and advocates who insist the city’s policy of clearing encampments is inhumane, and that local government is not doing enough to provide basic, low-barrier housing for all.
fox9.com
Police clear encampment by Minneapolis City Hall; 11 residents find housing
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As unsheltered people and their advocates pleaded with Minneapolis City Council members to stop encampment sweeps during a committee meeting on Tuesday afternoon, building security started distributing trespassing notices to residents of a small encampment that had been set up in front of City Hall just a few days prior.
ccxmedia.org
The Fox and Pantry Finds Niche in Plymouth with Artisan Coffee, Much More
It’s 2 p.m. on a Wednesday and Kym Joles is crafting her next culinary move. Born and raised in South Africa on a safari farm, Joles is constantly thinking of events to host and ways to decorate. “There’s a very entrepreneurial spirit in South Africa. We don’t have a...
fox9.com
Rethinking I-94 hopes to undo the mistakes of the past
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Rethinking I-94 is a program that could impact the corridor between Minneapolis and St. Paul for years to come. According to MnDOT, preserving and repairing bridges, walls, and pavement is just the beginning. A map from MnDOT highlights the area between Marion Street in...
Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day
The wife of Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman incorporated a nonprofit that reported feeding 2,500 children per day under a federal program that’s been rocked by alleged fraud in Minnesota. Ilo Amba incorporated a nonprofit called Urban Advantage Services in November 2020, registering its office at the south Minneapolis home she shares with Osman. The post Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
State leaders urging Minnesota high school students to explore lucrative trade jobs
By WCCO's Beret LeoneNEW BRIGHTON, Minn. – Some students at Irondale High School are thinking ahead. They're part of a growing Career and Technical Education program."You're living the process of the dream of where you want to end up," said Stephanie Burrage, deputy commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE). "Where is your career is going to be?" State leaders from MDE, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI), learned about efforts to help students explore and prepare for trade jobs Tuesday afternoon in New Brighton.The program gives students real-life...
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
No Place To Clean Out Your Car According To Minneapolis Police
I'm really starting to believe that people are getting crazier every day. Yeah, I know, I'm a slow learner. I have no idea what this lady was thinking at the time or if she was, indeed, thinking at all. We all get to that point where we decide that maybe...
willmarradio.com
Wife of Minneapolis city council member has ties to Feeding Our Future fraud case
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A nonprofit run by the wife of a Minneapolis City Council member has ties to a federal nutrition program fraud investigation. Council member Jamal Osman's wife Ilo Amba founded Urban Advantage Services in November 2020. The Minnesota Department of Education lists the nonprofit as among over 200 sites sponsored by Partners in Nutrition, a top sponsor of the federal meals program in the state. Osman and Amba are also tied to Stigma-Free International, which has been accused of misappropriating million of federal dollars. Osman and Amba aren't facing charges.
tcbmag.com
Lessons Learned: Minnetonka’s Ongoing Reparations Work
David Miller was 10 years old when he first became aware of the uncomfortable truth about Minnetonka, the 76-year-old moccasin company his grandfather built. “I remember working at the Minnesota State Fair and having members of the American Indian Movement all over our booth at the Grandstand.” The company added a “Not Indian Made” sticker on their products’ soles.
Top 5 Twin Cities Spots to Buy Adult Halloween Treats
These aren't the pumpkin-pail chocolates of yesteryear The post Top 5 Twin Cities Spots to Buy Adult Halloween Treats appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
fox9.com
Suburban police working to build back trust two years after George Floyd’s murder
CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police from three suburban police departments vowed not to shy away from the tough topics at a community forum Wednesday evening. At the Crystal Community Center, police from Crystal, Robbinsdale and New Hope talked about the importance of building back trust following the murder of George Floyd.
fox9.com
1,500 University of Minnesota workers vote to go on strike
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A group of service workers at the University of Minnesota voted Monday to authorize a strike, meaning they could walk off the job as early as Oct. 22. The workers, represented by Teamsters Local 320, voted "overwhelmingly" to authorize the strike after months of negotiations with the University of Minnesota, a news release from the workers' union said. They're the employees who prepare the food, keep the dorms clean and maintain the lab animals.
Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'
Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
Queen of Norway to visit Minnesota this week, including a stop at St. Olaf College
MINNEAPOLIS -- Queen Sonja of Norway is heading to Minnesota later this week.The queen, who is scheduled to be in the state Thursday through Sunday, is visiting "to mark Norway's strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US," a press release from The Royal House of Norway said. Her first stop will be a meeting with Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday. Then, on Friday, she'll visit St. Olaf College, which was founded by Norwegian immigrants in 1874. According to the college, the queen will, among other things, participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new "Special Collections" vault at the Rølvaag Memorial Library. The events are not open to the public.It will be the queen's fourth visit to the college. Her first visit was in 1978 when she was the Crown Princess of Norway. Queen Sonja will also visit the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church in Minneapolis. The church, also called Mindekirken, was established in 1922 by the Norwegian Lutheran Church of America. She'll be at an event that commemorates the church's 100th anniversary.
Activists camp outside Minneapolis City Hall to protest encampment evictions
MINNEAPOLIS – Activists are sleeping outside Minneapolis City Hall Sunday night in protest of last week's encampment evictions of people experiencing homelessness."We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters," said Simeon Aitken, an activist.Young Eagle, a member of Ho Chunk Nation who, until recently, was without housing, was at one of the encampments when police cleared the area."People were given I believe five minutes to get their stuff and go," Young Eagle said. "People left behind possessions that they desperately needed: papers, medications, cellphones."The protesters want a city moratorium on destroying encampments.RELATED: Federal judge rules that police...
Plymouth Middle School investigating 'potential threat,' building on lockdown
PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — Plymouth Middle School was placed on lockdown Tuesday as administrators investigate a "potential threat inside the building." In a Facebook post shared just before noon on Oct. 11, the school said "at this time students and staff are unharmed" and local law enforcement agencies are working with the school on their investigation.
