CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday after an MRI on All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball confirmed the initial diagnosis of a sprained left ankle and revealed no significant long-term injury. The Hornets said Ball’s return to full basketball activities will be “determined by his response to rehab and treatment and further updates on his status will be provided as appropriate.” It’s unclear whether Ball will miss the Hornets’ season-opener on Oct. 19 at San Antonio. Ball left Monday night’s game after Washington’s Anthony Gill stepped on his foot while he was driving toward the basket. Ball collapsed to the floor and remained there for several minutes before getting up, limping to the foul line and shooting two free throws.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO