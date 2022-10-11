ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Mavs Trade Features Gordon Hayward

Victor Wembanyama. He’s not in the NBA, and yet somehow, it’s difficult to talk about the league without bringing him up. He is casting a shadow over the Association. Of course, at 7’3, that’s a substantial shadow, NBA scouts are enamored by Wembenyama’s potential. In fact, they’re so enthralled by the possibility of landing him that plenty of experts expect an abnormal number of teams to tank this season.
Basketball
Yardbarker

Knicks surpass Lakers as most in-demand NBA team on StubHub

After a busy offseason, the New York Knicks are the NBA’s most in-demand team entering the 2022-23 season, according to StubHub’s ticket sales. For the last five seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers have had the best-selling tickets on StubHub, but they were surpassed by the Knicks this year. New York has seen their ticket sales nearly triple from last October to now.
Kristaps Porzingis
Bradley Beal
The Associated Press

Ball's ankle sprain confirmed, status for opener unclear

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday after an MRI on All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball confirmed the initial diagnosis of a sprained left ankle and revealed no significant long-term injury. The Hornets said Ball’s return to full basketball activities will be “determined by his response to rehab and treatment and further updates on his status will be provided as appropriate.” It’s unclear whether Ball will miss the Hornets’ season-opener on Oct. 19 at San Antonio. Ball left Monday night’s game after Washington’s Anthony Gill stepped on his foot while he was driving toward the basket. Ball collapsed to the floor and remained there for several minutes before getting up, limping to the foul line and shooting two free throws.
NBA

Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Heat 120, Pelicans 103

Heat (4-1 in preseason), Pelicans (3-1) Miami had treated its preseason schedule as an audition for many of the Heat’s deep reserves, barely using any of the club’s big names. That is, until Wednesday. Relying heavily on the likes of stars Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler, Miami reached the century mark in points by the end of the third quarter and handed New Orleans its first defeat in preseason. The hosts racked up 70 points by halftime and used a 30-21 edge in the third quarter to build a cushion.
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics waive Brodric Thomas

The Boston Celtics are trimming down their roster ahead of next week's regular-season opener. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the C's waived Brodric Thomas on Wednesday. The 25-year-old guard played in 12 games for Boston last season. Thomas spent most of the 2021-22 campaign with the Maine Celtics. In 22...
