Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Boston Celtics Waive Former Knicks And Spurs Forward
The Boston Celtics decided to waive forward Luka Samanic on Monday. Samanic signed a training camp deal with Boston on September 22.
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
Irving, Durant lead Nets past winless Bucks 107-97
Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97
This Hornets-Mavs Trade Features Gordon Hayward
Victor Wembanyama. He’s not in the NBA, and yet somehow, it’s difficult to talk about the league without bringing him up. He is casting a shadow over the Association. Of course, at 7’3, that’s a substantial shadow, NBA scouts are enamored by Wembenyama’s potential. In fact, they’re so enthralled by the possibility of landing him that plenty of experts expect an abnormal number of teams to tank this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston Rockets Waive Veteran Forward Maurice Harkless
The Houston Rockets will be waiving veteran forward Maurice Harkless, who they acquired recently in an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Report: Sixers to sign former Hawks guard Skylar Mays to a deal
The Philadelphia 76ers have a roster at the moment that will be looking to contend for a title in the 2022-23 season, but they also have to look ahead to the future. The Sixers want to be sure they have young players stockpiled as well. Early Wednesday morning, the Sixers...
Yardbarker
Knicks surpass Lakers as most in-demand NBA team on StubHub
After a busy offseason, the New York Knicks are the NBA’s most in-demand team entering the 2022-23 season, according to StubHub’s ticket sales. For the last five seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers have had the best-selling tickets on StubHub, but they were surpassed by the Knicks this year. New York has seen their ticket sales nearly triple from last October to now.
Marvin Bagley III Sidelined To Start Pistons’ Season
The Detroit Pistons hold high hopes for what Marvin Bagley III will offer on the court during the 2022-23 NBA season. It may take some time before they are able to see it come to fruition. Bagley slipped awkwardly early in the Pistons’ preseason matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ball's ankle sprain confirmed, status for opener unclear
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday after an MRI on All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball confirmed the initial diagnosis of a sprained left ankle and revealed no significant long-term injury. The Hornets said Ball’s return to full basketball activities will be “determined by his response to rehab and treatment and further updates on his status will be provided as appropriate.” It’s unclear whether Ball will miss the Hornets’ season-opener on Oct. 19 at San Antonio. Ball left Monday night’s game after Washington’s Anthony Gill stepped on his foot while he was driving toward the basket. Ball collapsed to the floor and remained there for several minutes before getting up, limping to the foul line and shooting two free throws.
NBA
Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Heat 120, Pelicans 103
Heat (4-1 in preseason), Pelicans (3-1) Miami had treated its preseason schedule as an audition for many of the Heat’s deep reserves, barely using any of the club’s big names. That is, until Wednesday. Relying heavily on the likes of stars Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler, Miami reached the century mark in points by the end of the third quarter and handed New Orleans its first defeat in preseason. The hosts racked up 70 points by halftime and used a 30-21 edge in the third quarter to build a cushion.
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors and Bucks at the top with season approaching
NBA power rankings: Now that the 2022-23 regular season starting here soon, teams are pretty much set with their rosters.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics waive Brodric Thomas
The Boston Celtics are trimming down their roster ahead of next week's regular-season opener. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the C's waived Brodric Thomas on Wednesday. The 25-year-old guard played in 12 games for Boston last season. Thomas spent most of the 2021-22 campaign with the Maine Celtics. In 22...
Comments / 0