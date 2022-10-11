Read full article on original website
Jeanie Buss opens up on thought process behind Lakers trading for Anthony Davis in 2019
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss recently admitted that she was the person that gave the final go-ahead for the 2019 blockbuster trade that saw the Lakers acquire Anthony Davis. “It was a moment of truth,” Buss said. “In order to get a great talent like Anthony Davis, you have...
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
Boston Celtics Waive Former Providence Star
The Boston Celtics have waived former Providence men's basketball star, A.J. Reeves.
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns message to skeptics of Rudy Gobert trade
In a league dominated by guards and do-it-all wings who possess prototypical guard skills, the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to pursue another avenue to title contention, doubling down on “big ball” after acquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz this past offseason to pair up with Karl-Anthony Towns in a supersized frontcourt.
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick
Another potential Blue Coat signing joins the Sixers roster, according to a report.
This Lakers-Pistons Trade Features Alec Burks
It may seem paradoxical, but sometimes, there’s value in losing in the NBA. Lately, it’s been the talk of the town. With top prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson on the horizon, “tanking” is a regular topic of conversation for NBA fans. With that said, it...
This Pacers-Rockets Trade Features Myles Turner
The NBA is gearing up for a highly competitive 2022-23 season. Fans will be watching the league’s contenders to see who emerges as a championship favorite. With that said, that won’t be the only race NBA fans are closely watching. There will be plenty of eyes on the league’s race to the bottom as well.
Irving, Durant lead Nets past winless Bucks 107-97
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97 Wednesday night. Nick Claxton had 16 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn, which snapped a two-game skid....
FOX Sports
LaMelo Ball sprains left ankle in Hornets loss to Wizards
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason 116-107 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday night when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket. Ball was driving the left...
Yardbarker
Report: Victor Oladipo passed on potential starting role with Wizards
Victor Oladipo signed a two-year, $18.2M contract to return to the Miami Heat this past summer. But before his re-signing with the Heat, Oladipo was reportedly pursued by a handful of teams. One team that appeared in the Oladipo sweepstakes was the Washington Wizards. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo!...
Report: Sixers to sign former Hawks guard Skylar Mays to a deal
The Philadelphia 76ers have a roster at the moment that will be looking to contend for a title in the 2022-23 season, but they also have to look ahead to the future. The Sixers want to be sure they have young players stockpiled as well. Early Wednesday morning, the Sixers...
