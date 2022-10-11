ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBA Analysis Network

This Pacers-Rockets Trade Features Myles Turner

The NBA is gearing up for a highly competitive 2022-23 season. Fans will be watching the league’s contenders to see who emerges as a championship favorite. With that said, that won’t be the only race NBA fans are closely watching. There will be plenty of eyes on the league’s race to the bottom as well.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Irving, Durant lead Nets past winless Bucks 107-97

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97 Wednesday night. Nick Claxton had 16 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn, which snapped a two-game skid....
BROOKLYN, NY
Bradley Beal
FOX Sports

LaMelo Ball sprains left ankle in Hornets loss to Wizards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason 116-107 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday night when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket. Ball was driving the left...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Report: Victor Oladipo passed on potential starting role with Wizards

Victor Oladipo signed a two-year, $18.2M contract to return to the Miami Heat this past summer. But before his re-signing with the Heat, Oladipo was reportedly pursued by a handful of teams. One team that appeared in the Oladipo sweepstakes was the Washington Wizards. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo!...
WASHINGTON, DC

