Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 6 power rankings
Vikings rise, Packers fall in Week 6 power rankings
Yardbarker
Raiders Make Four Moves For Week 6
The Raiders also released DB Darren Evans from their practice squad. WR Dillon Stoner (injured) OL Vitaliy Gurman (Injured) Johnson, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.
The Vikings Fixed 2 Massive Things in Week 5
The Minnesota Vikings are not infallible — far from it — but they did fix two naughty tendencies against the Chicago Bears in Week 5. Heading into the Bears matchup, Minnesota wildly lagged via 3rd Down conversion on offense and redzone efficiency. For at least one game, the Vikings fixed the glitch.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets
We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
William Jackson III reportedly wants trade, Washington Commanders will oblige: 3 possible landing spots
Washington Commanders’ cornerback William Jackson III has reportedly asked to be traded, and the team is expected to oblige that
NBC Sports
WATCH: Scenes from Patriots locker room after win over Lions
On Sunday, the New England Patriots got to celebrate a victory in the comfort of their own locker room for the first time this season. Their first win of the year at Gillette Stadium was a 29-0 rout of the Detroit Lions. It was a dominant performance for New England in all three phases of the game. The defense shut out the league's top-scoring offense, running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 161 yards, and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe once again stepped up in Mac Jones' absence.
Moeller RB Jordan Marshall thanks his offensive line at Montgomery Inn dinner
Moeller junior running back Jordan Marshall helps to recognize seven senior offensive linemen during a Montgomery Inn dinner Wednesday night.
Chris Perkins: Five things to watch for in Dolphins’ game vs. Vikings
The 3-2 Miami Dolphins will face the Minnesota Vikings (4-1) at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Week 6 of the season; here are some keys to the game to watch for: Dolphins’ starting quarterback It’s rookie Skylar Thompson starting at quarterback, not veteran Teddy Bridgewater, as many expected. We’ll see whether Thompson can get wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle the ball consistently. ...
Vikings Continue Finding Ways To Win
The Minnesota Vikings got off to a fast start against the Chicago Bears, jumping out to an early 21-3 lead. You would forgive those new to Vikings football for thinking a comfortable afternoon lay ahead. However, those au fait with how a Vikings game usually plays out found the carnage...
Lions brutal shutout loss sends them plummeting in NFL power polls
Losing a winnable road game 29-0 sent the pollsters scurrying to drop the Detroit Lions down in the Week 6 NFL power polls. On the heels of scoring 45 points a week earlier and also managing to lose that game, the Lions are almost universally in the bottom rung of teams after five weeks.
Detroit Lions plummet in multiple NFL Power Rankings after loss to Patriots
Where do the Detroit Lions fall in the latest NFL Power Rankings?Where do you think the Detroit Lions should rank?. Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season is a wrap and it is time to take a look at where the Detroit Lions fall in the latest NFL Power Rankings.
Dolphins injury report: 18 players listed ahead of Vikings game
After a blowout loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Week 6 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami listed 18 players on their first injury report of the week. Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion/pectoral),...
CBS Sports
Lions set NFL record for fourth down futility not seen in 32 years in shutout loss to Patriots
The Detroit Lions surprisingly had zero points in their Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots. Not only did the Lions fail to get points on the board, but they also failed to convert a single fourth down -- as Dan Campbell decided to go for it six times!
Yankees, Guardians ALDS Game 2 rained out, will play Friday
NEW YORK — (AP) — The second game of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of rain the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. Friday. Major League Baseball called the game Thursday more than seven hours before the...
