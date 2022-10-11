ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders Make Four Moves For Week 6

The Raiders also released DB Darren Evans from their practice squad. WR Dillon Stoner (injured) OL Vitaliy Gurman (Injured) Johnson, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.
The Vikings Fixed 2 Massive Things in Week 5

The Minnesota Vikings are not infallible — far from it — but they did fix two naughty tendencies against the Chicago Bears in Week 5. Heading into the Bears matchup, Minnesota wildly lagged via 3rd Down conversion on offense and redzone efficiency. For at least one game, the Vikings fixed the glitch.
NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets

We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
WATCH: Scenes from Patriots locker room after win over Lions

On Sunday, the New England Patriots got to celebrate a victory in the comfort of their own locker room for the first time this season. Their first win of the year at Gillette Stadium was a 29-0 rout of the Detroit Lions. It was a dominant performance for New England in all three phases of the game. The defense shut out the league's top-scoring offense, running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 161 yards, and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe once again stepped up in Mac Jones' absence.
Chris Perkins: Five things to watch for in Dolphins’ game vs. Vikings

The 3-2 Miami Dolphins will face the Minnesota Vikings (4-1) at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Week 6 of the season; here are some keys to the game to watch for: Dolphins’ starting quarterback It’s rookie Skylar Thompson starting at quarterback, not veteran Teddy Bridgewater, as many expected. We’ll see whether Thompson can get wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle the ball consistently. ...
Vikings Continue Finding Ways To Win

The Minnesota Vikings got off to a fast start against the Chicago Bears, jumping out to an early 21-3 lead. You would forgive those new to Vikings football for thinking a comfortable afternoon lay ahead. However, those au fait with how a Vikings game usually plays out found the carnage...
