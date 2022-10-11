Read full article on original website
Labor union rejects latest contract deal with railroad workers, renewing possibility of a strike
CHICAGO (CBS) -- No deal.On Monday, a major labor union rejected a contract agreement with the railroads, renewing the possibility of a strike. The union for track maintenance workers voted against the deal.They say didn't do enough to address the lack of paid time off. Several other unions have approved their agreements, but all 12 unions representing railroad workers must ratify their contracts to prevent a work stoppage.A strike could deal a major blow to the us economy impacting shoppers from the gas pump to the grocery store. Negotiations are ongoing
A union of railroad track maintenance workers has rejected a tentative agreement with the nation's freight carriers, renewing the threat that there could be a strike that shuts down this vital link in the nation's already struggling supply chain.
There is a renewed threat of a freight rail strike after members of the country’s third-largest rail union rejected the tentative national agreement rolled out by the White House last month. The BMWED, which represents the workers who build and maintain railroad tracks, is suggesting a possible strike date of November 19th. Oct. 10, 2022.
A strike of railroad workers is likelier to happen after members of a large rail union voted against ratifying a tentative agreement.
