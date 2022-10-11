Chiefs stage second half comeback on Raiders for a win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — It was certainly a Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders matchup for the ages.

In a game where the Raiders were up 17-0 early in the second quarter, the Chiefs roared back and held off a late Raiders score to win the game 30-29.

Kansas City went on to score 14 unanswered points to take the lead. A fourth-quarter Raider score brought the game within one, but the two-point conversion failed.

The Raiders received the ball with a little over two minutes left but could not drive the field.

The Raiders run game gave the Chiefs fits all day as running back Josh Jacobs ran for 133 yards and a touchdown. Receiver Davante Adams also had two Raiders touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes and the offense looked out of sync throughout the game but showed up enough to connect on some big plays. The All-Pro finished the game going 29 for 43, 292 yards and four touchdowns,s all to Travis Kelce.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling was the leading receiver with 90 yards on six catches, but Kelce’s four touchdowns are a new career single-game high for him.

The Chiefs are now 4-1 and will host a huge afternoon game on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

