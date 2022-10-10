ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bears come up just short in 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard run by rookie Brian Robinson for his first touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Bears 12-7 Thursday night. This one […]
