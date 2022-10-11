Read full article on original website
Florida man arrested after missing ex-wife’s remains found in burn pile
Florida man arrested after missing ex-wife’s remains found in burn pile Katie Baunach was last seen dropping her two children off at a friend’s house on September 29 around 9 p.m. She was reported missing a day later. (NCD)
Missing Georgia toddler feared dead; mother is ‘prime suspect,’ police say
Missing Georgia toddler feared dead; mother is ‘prime suspect,’ police say Local police and the FBI contacted Quinton Simon’s family and said they “believe he is deceased.” (NCD)
Florida police officer accused of illegally pawning service weapons
Florida police officer accused of illegally pawning service weapons The officer was arrested after allegedly stealing his partner's credit card and using it at the pawnshop where he had sold his department-issued weapons. (NCD)
Police shoot man with ax outside Florida school
Police shoot man with ax outside Florida school Police said they shot the man as he was leaving the school and heading toward a nearby church. (NCD)
Police: Texas officer shoots, kills machete-wielding man
Police: Texas officer shoots, kills machete-wielding man When the man failed to drop the machete and continued to approach the officer, the officer shot and killed the suspect. (NCD)
Man wanted for murder of 5 people in S.C. arrested in alleged robbery, chase in Georgia
Man wanted for murder of 5 people in S.C. arrested in alleged robbery, chase in Georgia The suspect was arrested hours later in Georgia after lengthy police chase that stemmed from a robbery. (NCD)
Death row inmate files federal lawsuit after botched execution; state seeks new date
Death row inmate files federal lawsuit after botched execution; state seeks new date A death row inmate in Alabama has filed a federal lawsuit after a botched execution on September 22. (NCD)
Severed foot in bucket in Mississippi breaks open 2016 Louisiana cold case
Severed foot in bucket in Mississippi breaks open 2016 Louisiana cold case A severed foot found in Mississippi in 2019 has helped Louisiana police with a cold case. (NCD)
Oregon police issue warning after explosive devices wash ashore
Oregon police issue warning after explosive devices wash ashore It is unknown how the devices, which are clearly labeled as explosives, wound up in the water. (NCD)
