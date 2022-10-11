Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man shot, killed in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released the identity of the man shot and killed at a house at the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets in Donaldsonville Oct. 10. According to APSO, 21-year-old Trevon Henderson was found dead from a single gunshot wound when deputies arrived about 8:45 p.m. Perry...
theadvocate.com
Man injured in shootout with officers booked for attempted murder, Baton Rouge Police say
A man who was injured during a shootout with officers at a Highland Road apartment complex last week was booked into Parish Prison on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police said Wednesday. On Oct. 8, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said law enforcement responded to reports of...
brproud.com
EBRSO investigating after alleged shootout between two women ends with one man shot on Quarters Lake Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are currently in front of the Louisiana State Archives building. They are there after a shooting took place in the parking lot of a beauty shop around 10:35 a.m. on Quarters Lake Rd. EBRSO said...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject
Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
theadvocate.com
Man accused in Donaldsonville shooting believed person he knew was intruder, deputies say
A Donaldsonville man shot and killed another person on Monday night, mistakenly believing he was an intruder into a home, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said. Perry Smith Jr., 33, actually knew the man, Trevon Henderson, 21, who entered the home on Lessard Street, deputies said in a statement. Henderson was...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Multiple agencies assist in arrest of five in armed robbery of video-poker casino
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of five suspects in connection with a Sept. 29 armed robbery of a video-poker casino near the Donaldsonville area. The truck stop, casino, and RV park, known as Cane Row, is located along Hwy. 70, south of Donaldsonville and west of the Sunshine Bridge.
wbrz.com
Suspect released from hospital, booked after being shot by officers at Highland Road apartment building
BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot by police after he reportedly fired a gun at officers was released from the hospital and taken to jail Wednesday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. Saturday at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road, just off Lee Drive. Officers were responding to a call concerning a person in emotional distress when they heard gunshots coming from a nearby building.
wbrz.com
Victim of Monday night shooting in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested
DONALDSONVILLE - A man was shot and killed while entering a home in Donaldsonville on Monday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m., and when deputies arrived at the scene, they found 21-year-old Trevon Henderson dead from one gunshot wound. Perry Smith Jr.,...
brproud.com
5 arrested for connection to armed robbery at casino, APSO says
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested five suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to APSO, the suspects contain three adults and two juveniles. The suspects are:. Jonathan Lopez, 19, of Harvey, La. Roller...
Jury convicts BR man in St. Gabriel double homicide
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been convicted after a four-day jury trial for a double homicide committed in December of 2019. Jaylon Brown, 24, was convicted on Thursday, Oct. 6, of one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Dararius Evans, 28, and one count of manslaughter in the killing of Aleysia Maynor, 26.
theadvocate.com
Deputies searching for suspect after 1 injured in domestic shooting: East Baton Rouge Sheriff
Deputies are searching for a person they say seriously injured someone else in a shooting that stemmed from a "domestic incident" at an apartment complex on Nicholson Drive Tuesday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting...
Baton Rouge man charged with lighting car on fire after failing to burglarize it
A foiled alleged car theft attempt led to firefighters being called to an East Baton Rouge apartment complex to help extinguish an automobile engulfed in flames.
Raceland man dies following suspected DWI crash
An alleged drunk driving crash has taken the life of a 71-year-old man from Raceland. According to Louisiana State Police the crash occurred on US-61 and Jackson Avenue in LaPlace around 5 o’clock in the evening.
brproud.com
Zachary PD would like to speak with unidentified man as part of theft investigation
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department needs your help. Do you recognize the man seen in the attached pictures?. ZPD would like to speak with this person in connection with an ongoing investigation into a theft. If you know who this man is or where they are...
Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Donaldsonville on Monday night, Oct. 10. It happened at a house on the corner of Opelousas and Lessard Streets around 9:30 p.m. Officials found the victim dead at the scene, and one person is...
brproud.com
Shooting suspect arrested at storage facility after EBRSO deputy finds marijuana and guns
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, October 9, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was at a local storage facility. Otter Self Storage had seen “several recent overnight burglaries,” according to the affidavit. While there, the deputy saw a man walking around...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives search for suspect linked to Tuesday afternoon shooting at Nicholson Drive apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of 2 p.m., Tuesday (October 11) detectives in Baton Rouge are on the hunt for a suspect linked to a shooting that occurred at a Nicholson Drive apartment complex earlier in the afternoon. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it...
Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12. 67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders. Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore...
WAFB.com
APSO investigating deadly shooting in Donaldsonville
The public meeting is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at South Walker Elementary School. It’s a day of fellowship, resources, food, door prizes and more.
DA to seek death penalty for mother, live-in boyfriend accused of killing Houma toddler
After the body of two-year-old Ezekiel Harry was found in a garbage can earlier this year, the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney's Office has announced prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the child's mother and her boyfriend.
