Raiders Signing Veteran Wide Receiver After Monday's Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly adding to their receiving core following Monday night's loss to the AFC West rival Chiefs. Per Adam Schefter: "Raiders are signing veteran WR Albert Wilson to their active roster, confirmed by his agents..." Wilson, a former Kansas City Chief, played four seasons in Arrowhead...
NFL・
News Channel 25
Raiders player apologizes after shoving man to the ground after loss
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams apologized Monday night for shoving a man to the ground as he was running to the locker room. A clip of the incident went viral after the Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams said he was frustrated with how the game...
NFL・
The Chiefs ignored the odds in this key decision vs. Raiders. They’re lucky it worked
It was a decision gone awry, even it the Chiefs won anyway.
CBS Sports
Raiders defend decision to go for two near the end of one-point loss to the Chiefs
Despite squandering a 17-point lead, the Raiders were inches away from re-gaining the advantage late in Monday night's game against the Chiefs. Unfortunately for Las Vegas, Josh Jacobs did not reach the goal line on his run in a two-point conversion attempt, thus preserving Kansas City's 30-29 lead. The Chiefs ultimately won the game by that single point after stopping the Raiders' offense on the game's final drive.
Raiders' Davante Adams charged with assault after shoving photographer
Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams has been charged with assault after he shoved a photographer while walking off the field following the team's 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. A document, filed in Kansas City Municipal Court, alleges Adams, 29, pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground in an "intentional, overt act" that inflicted "bodily injury." The court document states the photographer had whiplash and a headache, and a "possible minor concussion." The Associated Press reported the charge is a misdemeanor. Earlier this week, authorities said the photographer made arrangements for private transportation to the hospital for treatment and...
