Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams has been charged with assault after he shoved a photographer while walking off the field following the team's 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. A document, filed in Kansas City Municipal Court, alleges Adams, 29, pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground in an "intentional, overt act" that inflicted "bodily injury." The court document states the photographer had whiplash and a headache, and a "possible minor concussion." The Associated Press reported the charge is a misdemeanor. Earlier this week, authorities said the photographer made arrangements for private transportation to the hospital for treatment and...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO