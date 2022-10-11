Read full article on original website
Capacity crowd expected for Candace Owens appearance at NDSU
FARGO (KVRR) – Organizers say they expect a “full house” when author and conservative commentator Candace Owens appears at North Dakota State University next week. Owens is scheduled to speak Monday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 pm at the NDSU Memorial Union. Tickets are free, but required to attend.
Cam Miller Hunting For First Win Over Jacks Saturday
FARGO– Saturday’s showdown will be the 113th meeting between North NDSU and SDSU dating back to 1905. The Bison hold the all-time series record, 63-44-5. The Jacks however have taken the last two contests. Junior quarterback, Cam Miller is 0-2 against South Dakota in his college career so far. Miller has thrown 6 touchdowns to only one interception this season while completing 69 percent of his passes. Through his two games against the Jackrabbits, Miller has completed 24 of 39 passes for 367 yards. He has thrown two touchdowns, two interceptions and has run for 97 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Miller says his keys to Saturday are minimizing mistakes.
Boy accidentally shot by uncle while squirrel hunting in central Minnesota
MOOSE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KVRR) – A boy was seriously injured after he was accidentally shot by his uncle while squirrel hunting near Motley. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township at 8:19 a.m. Sunday. The 12-year-old boy was...
Update: State House candidate charged with assault withdraws from race
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) – A North Dakota District 24 House candidate charged with simple assault has withdrawn from the race. Thirty-three-year-old Kaitlyn Huss was arrested after officers were called to a Valley City bar shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. “I was involved in an incident that I deeply...
Update: Fire destroys main lodge at Maplelag resort
CALLAWAY, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – Several fire departments battled a blaze that destroyed the main lodge at Maplelag Resort, northeast of Detroit Lakes. The well-known resort near Callaway is on Little Sugar Bush Lake. Firefighters were called to the resort at around 8:00 a.m. as large plumes of smoke could...
Fargo-Moorhead celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The White Earth Veterans and Honor Guard, City of Moorhead, Minnesota State University Moorhead and the American Legion shared the importance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. “I was asked when I was in the Air Force ‘What are you serving for? They took land, they...
Man Dies After Falling From Railroad Bridge Over I-29 in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man is dead after falling from a railroad bridge over I-29 onto a semi and then onto the interstate. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released. The incident happened between 12th...
Two vehicles involved in Moorhead rollover
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Two vehicles are involved in a rollover in Moorhead at 14th Street and Belsly Boulevard. The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. Police say one of the vehicles failed to stop at a stop sign. An SUV rolled onto its side and landed in the middle...
Downtown development proposal includes 400-seat FMCT theater
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – The Fargo City Commission held an informational meeting Wednesday to discuss a proposal for a mixed-use development downtown. The ownership group includes Kilbourne Group Apartments, Global Development, City of Fargo, and Fargo-Moorhead Community Theater (FMCT). The current proposal would allow for a 400-seat theater, 145 apartments...
