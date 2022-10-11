FARGO– Saturday’s showdown will be the 113th meeting between North NDSU and SDSU dating back to 1905. The Bison hold the all-time series record, 63-44-5. The Jacks however have taken the last two contests. Junior quarterback, Cam Miller is 0-2 against South Dakota in his college career so far. Miller has thrown 6 touchdowns to only one interception this season while completing 69 percent of his passes. Through his two games against the Jackrabbits, Miller has completed 24 of 39 passes for 367 yards. He has thrown two touchdowns, two interceptions and has run for 97 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Miller says his keys to Saturday are minimizing mistakes.

