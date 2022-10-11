Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Injury News
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won't be practicing on Wednesday. Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the media and said that Rodgers is dealing with a thumb injury. He then added that it doesn't seem to be a big deal. It's obviously great news that Rodgers is likely to...
Longtime Green Bay Packers Player Has Died At 50
Former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers tight end Tyrone Davis has passed away, according to his family. He was 50. Davis died earlier this month on October 2, according to Jeffress Funeral Home in Virginia. Services for the former University of Virginia star were held on October 8.
Aaron Rodgers receives concerning injury update ahead of Week 6
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers suffered a tough loss in Week 5 at the hands of the New York Giants. Along the way, Rodgers picked up an injury to his thumb, which was initially downplayed by Rodgers himself and the Packers. But the latest injury update on Rodgers’ thumb doesn’t exactly paint a bright picture for Green Bay moving into Week 6.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on State of Defense After Loss to Giants
The Green Bay Packers gave up 27 points during five series in Sunday's loss to the New York Giants.
Coaches get the worst of it in fan ratings after the Green Bay Packers lose to the New York Giants in London
As frustrated as Green Bay Packers fans were with the players' performance in the 27-22 loss Sunday to the New York Giants in London, they were even more frustrated with the Packers' coaches. The coaches got a worse average score than any of the position groups in our postgame fan...
Matt Rhule fired: Six candidates for Panthers to consider for next head coach, including rising Eagles OC
The Carolina Panthers decided to cut ties with Matt Rhule Monday, admitting the seven-year, $62 million contract they gave him two years ago was a disaster. Carolina went 11-27 in Rhule's tenure, including 16 of its last 19 games in a regime marred by poor quarterback play and an inept offense.
2022 NFL QB Power Rankings: Seahawks' Geno Smith approaches top 15 as Russell Wilson slides ahead of Week 6
Nothing steers NFL teams quite like quarterbacks. It's possible, not probable, to win in spite of them. It's preferable, not easy, to land the best of them. They are, more than anyone else, the ones who shape the football landscape, week in and week out. That's why we're ranking all...
Khalid Kareem: Waived by Bengals
Kareem was waived by the Bengals on Tuesday, one day after he was activated from the IR, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Kareem was expected to be part of the Bengals' defensive line rotation. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 Draft, but he has dealt with a number of injury issues this season.
NFC Notes: Lions, Odell Beckham, Packers, Vikings
Lions HC Dan Campbell believes the team has hit rock bottom following their blowout loss on Sunday. “Look, you just be honest with them. You tell them exactly what it is. To me, it’s about as bad as it gets. This is the worst. This is where we’re at. And sometimes, it’s going to get bad before it gets better,” Campbell said, via John Maakaron of SI.com. “And, I believe we hit rock bottom. So now, the only place to go is back up.”
Rams' Tutu Atwell: First career catch Sunday
Atwell caught one of two targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys. A week after being a healthy scratch, Atwell made the most of his nine snaps on offense, getting in front of cornerback Trevon Diggs and snagging an over-the-shoulder dime from Matthew Stafford for 54 yards to help set up a Matt Gay field goal. Atwell wouldn't see another target after the big play, but the speedster proved that he has the field-stretching speed that Los Angeles needs with Van Jefferson (knee) on IR. In Week 6, the Rams take on a Carolina squad that just axed head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow, which could provide Atwell with more big play opportunities before the Rams go on bye in Week 7.
Islanders' Anders Lee: Unavailable for practice
Lee (undisclosed) did not practice Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The Islanders did not give a reason for Lee's absence other than to say he was unavailable. Coach Lane Lambert also said he expects Lee to return to practice Wednesday and play in the season opener Thursday versus the Panthers. Lee is slotted to begin the season on a line with Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier.
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Sidelined Monday
Danna (calf) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against the Raiders. Danna will miss his third game in a row due to a lingering calf injury despite returning to practice in full last Thursday. With the 24-year-old out, expect Malik Herring and Carlos Dunlap to rotate in behind starting defensive ends George Karlaftis and Frank Clark.
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Will undergo surgery Tuesday
Penny will undergo season-ending surgery on his fractured fibula Tuesday and faces a four-month recovery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Penny suffered the injury during the team's Week 5 loss to the Saints and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign. However, per Rapoport, an MRI on Monday revealed that his ankle was relatively clean, so he should make a full recovery. Penny, who signed a one-year deal to return to Seattle this offseason, will be a free agent in March and, barring his return to health, could be one of the more sought-after players during the 2023 offseason. In the meantime, Kenneth Walker, a rookie second-round pick, is expected to take over as Seattle's primary running back while DeeJay Dallas handles his usual third-down role.
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Out for the year
Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Penny (lower leg) is done for the season due to a broken fibula and a high-ankle sprain, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Penny will require season-ending surgery, an outcome which Carroll correctly diagnosed as "a heartbreaking loss for him." The 2018 first-round pick had averaged an outstanding 6.1 yards per carry through the first five weeks of the season, to build off his 6.3 YPC mark from 2021. That had Penny well on track to enter free agency in 2023 with plenty of leverage. Instead, he will now have to do so while rehabbing from a serious injury. In the immediate future, rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker is primed to take over Seattle's lead back duties, with DeeJay Dallas stepping into the No. 2 role.
Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve
Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
Texans' Tyler Johnson: Third highest WR snap count
Johnson was not targeted over 25 snaps in Week 5's 13-6 win over the Jaguars. Johnson was active for the second consecutive week and was handed the third-highest snap count among wideouts, moving ahead of Phillip Dorsett on the depth chart. He took the role that would normally go to the inactive Chris Moore (hip). If the Texans don't have to pass, they won't, so targets among the position group are scarce and usually go to Brandin Cooks or Nico Collins.
NFL hot seat rankings: Commanders' Ron Rivera headlines 11 coaches under fire entering Week 6
One game doesn't define a season, but a couple of them might, and five weeks into the 2022 NFL campaign, a few head coaches are struggling to elevate their respective teams. Much like quarterbacks, coaches often get too much credit when they win and too much criticism when they don't. At the end of the day, however, a staff is built -- or torn down -- based on results.
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Practices in limited capacity
Jackson (knee/neck) was limited during Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. It's encouraging to see Jackson at least participate in a limited fashion after he left the Giants' Week 5 win over the Packers due to knee and neck injuries. He'll have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Week 6.
Packers' Kylin Hill: Returning to practice
The Packers designated Hill (knee) for return from the PUP list Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. The transaction now opens a 21-day window wherein the Packers can monitor Hill at practice, and he's eligible to be added to the 53-man roster at any point during that three-week span. The second-year player, who is working his way back from a torn ACL, could challenge Patrick Taylor for the No. 3 backfield role when back to full form. Hill may also be a candidate to handle kick-return duties for Green Bay.
Jaguars' Tim Jones: Sees playing time trend down
Jones took the field for just one of the Jaguars' 73 offensive snaps in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Texans. Jones a second-year player out of Southern Miss, played a season-high 26 snaps on offense in last week's loss to the Eagles, but he saw his field time drop off considerably Week 5 with Zay Jones (ankle) returning from a one-game absence. Though his role on the Jaguars' coverage units was able to help him avoid the inactive list, Tim Jones will continue to see few opportunities on offense while all of Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marin Jones and Jamal Agnew are available to Jacksonville.
