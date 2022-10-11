Farmingdale, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

No matter what happens in the playoffs this season, the future of the Long Beach girls’ volleyball team appears very bright. Roster turnover has resulted in some lean years for the Marines since they captured their first Long Island championship in 2018, but this rebuilding phase appears to be near its end thanks to some young talent that has helped the team build a 5-3 record at press time, with all of the wins strung together at the end of September.

LONG BEACH, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO