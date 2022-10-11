ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampstead, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Hampstead.

The South Brunswick High School soccer team will have a game with Topsail High School on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00.

South Brunswick High School
Topsail High School
October 11, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The South Brunswick High School soccer team will have a game with Topsail High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

South Brunswick High School
Topsail High School
October 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

