“Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape,” during Fire Prevention Week

Did you know that it's Fire Prevention Week?

Fire Prevention Week runs from Sunday, Oct. 9, through Saturday, Oct. 15, and this year’s campaign is “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape,” which is all about working to educate everyone about the simple yet important steps they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. In a typical home fire, you may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out depends on early warning from working smoke alarms and advance planning,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of the Outreach and Advocacy division at the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®).

More than 100 fire departments across Kansas received Fire Prevention Weeks kits. The kits, donated by State Farm agents, include activities and information for children and adults, providing age-appropriate messages about home fire safety and prevention.

“Fire safety education isn’t just for school children. Fire presents real risk to all of us, making it important for every member of the community to take these messages seriously and put them into action,” said State Farm Corporate Responsibility Analyst Kelly Pargett.

Fire departments across the state shared the following safety tips for this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign and its focus on home escape planning and practice:

Make sure your home escape plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so that when one sounds, they all sound

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily

Have an outside meeting place at a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet

