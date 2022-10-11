Read full article on original website
allongeorgia.com
WALKER: State of the County Update Presented at Chamber Luncheon
Shannon Whitfield, Chairman of the Walker County Board of Commissioners, presented a State of the County report to members of the Walker County Chamber of Commerce recently. Some of the highlights included:. Total liabilities have reduced from $74.2 million in December 2016 to $24 million as of August 31, 2022.
WDEF
Mayor Tim Kelly, City Council, address Airport Inn renovation plan
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — As Chattanooga’s homelessness rates continue to increase, the city is taking its next step to house those in need. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly asked the council Tuesday afternoon to support the revitalization of the, quote, “dilapidated” Airport Inn Motel off Lee Highway. This...
chattanoogapulse.com
Mayor Kelly Unveils Permanent Supportive Housing Proposal For Revitalization Of Derelict Airport Inn
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Tuesday asked the City Council to support a plan to revitalize a dilapidated motel to support more than 70 new units of permanent supportive housing. The city has purchased the boarded-up motel, formerly the Airport Inn, which once rezoned will transform from a community nuisance...
WTVC
Walker County firefighter with DUI in Hamilton County resigns Monday
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Walker County firefighter with a recent DUI in Hamilton County resigned Monday. PIO Joe Legge confirmed his resignation but says it's unclear if Kolbe Mosley resigned because of the DUI. Mosley was arrested for a DUI in Hamilton County on September 28th. An arrest...
WDEF
Brainerd Community Center renamed for Chris Ramsey
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Brainerd Community Center now has a new name. It’s in honor of community leader, Chris Ramsey, Senior, who died from COVID in January of last year. He’s admired for his contributions to addressing health care disparities among Chattanooga’s minority community. Ramsey played...
allongeorgia.com
Walker County: GDOT Seeks Public Comment on Two Bridge Projects
The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) proposes to replace two bridges in Walker County in the future and has placed information about those two projects online for public review. The first project proposes to replace the existing bridge (Structure ID 295-5055-0) over West Chickamauga Creek, which was built in 1980...
wrganews.com
GBI arrests Former Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Employee
The GBI has arrested and charged Gregory Jarrod Allen, 41, of Cartersville, Bartow, Georgia, with Sexual Assault by a Person w/Supervisory/Disciplinary Authority and Violation of Oath. On September 20, 2022, the Bartow County Sherriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations in reference to a jail employee having a sexual relationship with an inmate.
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County Sheriff's deputy charged with DUI
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A high-ranking member of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was arrested and charged with DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain his lane in Pickens County in September. Maj. John New was booked into the Pickens County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 24, according to the Pickens County...
WTVC
Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
WTVC
3 displaced in house fire Tuesday, Hamilton County OEM says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A house fire Tuesday afternoon in Harrison has displaced 3 people, according to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management. They say the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on Porter Drive:. Crews arrived to heavy smoke, Hamilton County OEM says. According...
weisradio.com
Fall Festivities Calendar
🎃City of Centre to host it’s annual fall festival along Main Street in downtown Centre on Saturday, October 1st. Enjoy a day of old-fashioned fun and festivities with arts and crafts, food vendors, vintage cars and tractors, horse and buggy rides, train rides, a petting zoo, and inflatables for the kids. See the creations of a balloon sculptor, and laugh out loud with ventriloquist David Turner & Friends. Have your camera ready for photos with beloved characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy, as well as Alvin and the Chipmunks. Live entertainment features What-a-Dance Studio at 8am with Logan Graves taking the main stage at 11am. The Kids Fun Run is set for 9:30am, followed by the annual fall fest parade at 10:30am with Boy Scout Troop 247 serving as grand marshal. For more information, contact the City of Centre by calling (256) 927-5222.
WDEF
TN Achieves needs 152 mentors for Hamilton County in next 2 weeks
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – With a deadline approaching, our area still needs a lot of volunteers to help out rising college students. The deadline to sign up to be a tnAchieves mento is October 21. And Hamilton County still needs 152 mentors for our local students. The state...
wbhfradio.org
Two Adairsville Men Injured in Hay Fire and BCFES Responds to Hay Fire on Bartow Floyd County Line
On Sunday, October 9th, at approximately 4:25 p.m. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 342 Stoners Road Adairsville for a fire, no structure was endangered. Crews were advised that a man had possibly been burned. A tractor and hay bailer were on fire and had caught the field on fire. Engine 10 arrived on the scene to find approximately 1 acre of a hay field on fire along with a hay bailer and tractor. Georgia Forestry was requested for assistance. Multiple engine crews arrived on the scene and were able to successfully contain the fire to the field of origin. BCFES crews were able to save 2 nearby tractors and 3 structures from the fire. The hay bailer was a total loss and the tractor that pulled it received damage from the fire. A man sustained burns to his back and was transported to a hospital by Metro Atlanta Ambulance Services. There was a second male who said he also had burns to his hands, he went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. No other injuries were reported. Approximately 11 acres of the field burned.
WDEF
RV Explodes in Murray County
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — An RV exploded this morning at 411 River Rest Campground in Murray County. According to the campground manager, two people were injured — both of whom were owners of the RV. “They were up and trying to start their breakfast, and the story we get...
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Valley Head teen
The Dekalb County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing young woman.
wrganews.com
Rome Landmarking Committee to Unveil Newly Designated Landmarks
The City of Rome Landmarking Committee invites the public to the unveiling of several newly designated landmarks in the City of Rome. – The ceremony will be held Thu. Oct 20, 2022, & will begin at the first designated landmark at 11 am & conclude at the final landmark location at 1 pm.
chattanoogapulse.com
Construction Of New Alignment Prompts Traffic Shift On Apison Pike in Hamilton County
As part of the reconstruction of Apison Pike from Ooltewah-Ringgold Road to east of Layton Lane in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will shift a portion of existing Apison Pike to new alignment to construct the remaining proposed portions of Apison Pike. Drivers heading East on Apison Pike:. Turn left...
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
15 arrested in DeKalb County on drug charges
15 people were arrested on drug-related charges in DeKalb County last month.
WDEF
CPD urges residents against using postal drop boxes for sending checks
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Starting back in the Summer, Chattanooga Police saw an uptick in fraud cases, the common denominator in all of these cases, checks that were being cashed after they had been stolen out of a Post Office dropbox.Sergeant Ken Massengale is on the Chattanooga Police Department’s robbery and fraud task force. He said the course of the summer the problem has grown into a trend.
