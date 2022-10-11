ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

El Paso council member urges mayor to issue emergency disaster declaration

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso council member is urging the El Paso mayor to issue an emergency disaster declaration. Councilmember Claudia Rodriguez issued a statement regarding the migrant crisis in El Paso. Rodriguez mentioned the migrant crisis in El Paso is at an all-time high. The...
KFOX 14

City of El Paso launches online Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management launched an online dashboard to track information regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in the El Paso region. The Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard includes weekly data on the number of encounters reported by federal agencies,...
KFOX 14

City of El Paso subsidizes operational costs of water parks

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An audit report from the city of El Paso shows that water parks had an over $1 million deficit in 2021 and are projected to have an over $3 million deficit by the end of 2022. While El Paso water parks are losing millions...
KFOX 14

Is El Paso's pothole problem growing?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso started reporting more potholes in August during the monsoon season. That's when a sinkhole shocked us all, swallowing a white sedan in central El Paso. The harrowing situation ended with Good Samaritans and some fire fighters rescuing the driver inside the car.
KFOX 14

El Paso councilwomen host costume give-away events for children

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "Monster Mash" events aimed at getting children costumes for Halloween are happening this week. City representatives Claudia Rodriguez and Cissy Lizarraga, with the help of others, will be donating free costumes to children Wednesday and October 19. The family-friendly events will activities from the...
KFOX 14

Cabela's in El Paso looking to hire Santa's helpers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cabela's stores needs some help this holiday season, including the El Paso store. The store is anticipating a busy holiday shopping season. The El Paso store located in the northwest part of town is hiring 10 positions for its Santa's Wonderland. Cabela’s is hiring...
KFOX 14

Providence Children's Hospital begins construction on $15 million NICU

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Providence Children's Hospital is beginning the construction of a $15 million construction project to build a new state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Construction began with a groundbreaking event on Wednesday. The latest project will construct a brand new NICU, with private suites...
KFOX 14

Rollover crash reported in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and police department responded to a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday. The crash happened on Gateway West before Piedras. Two cars were involved, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. One of the vehicles was a...
KFOX 14

Las Cruces police involved in pursuit of stolen car from El Paso

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the Las Cruces Police Department were involved in a pursuit Thursday afternoon. The pursuit began around 1:40 p.m. on South Main Street, which then went onto Highway 478 and ended outside of Mesquite Elementary School. Officials said officers were chasing a stolen...
KFOX 14

NMSU research shows teacher vacancies in New Mexico are down

LAS CRUCES, N.M (KFOX14) — New research out of New Mexico State University shows the number of teacher vacancies throughout the state is on the decline. The new study was conducted by NMSU's Southwest Outreach Academic Research Evaluation and Policy Center and it shows jobs have decreased by 34%.
KFOX 14

Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash was from El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Dallas police officer on his way to work was killed by a wrong-way driver Tuesday night. Jacob Arellano was killed shortly before midnight, according to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. The 25-year-old officer from El Paso joined the Dallas Police Department in June...
KFOX 14

El Paso man dies after crashing into tractor on I-10 near Fort Hancock

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man died after a crash in Hudspeth County near Fort Hancock on Monday. Officials identified the man as 23-year-old Eric Gomez. The crash happened on Interstate 10 near milepost 116 around 6:56 p.m. Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety...
KFOX 14

3 people killed in head-on collision in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of three people died in a head-on crash in Far East El Paso Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around midnight at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St.. A Ford F-150 and Nissan Sentra collided,...
EL PASO, TX

