El Paso council member urges mayor to issue emergency disaster declaration
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso council member is urging the El Paso mayor to issue an emergency disaster declaration. Councilmember Claudia Rodriguez issued a statement regarding the migrant crisis in El Paso. Rodriguez mentioned the migrant crisis in El Paso is at an all-time high. The...
Puerto Rican, Cuban, and El Salvadoran restaurants bring diversity to Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — In the Borderland we celebrate people, we celebrate culture. KFOX14 went on a tasting journey, that highlights the cultural differences in El Paso through Puerto Rican, Cuban, and El Salvadoran food. 787 Restaurant & Bar is a Puerto Rican restaurant in east El Paso.
City of El Paso launches online Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management launched an online dashboard to track information regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in the El Paso region. The Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard includes weekly data on the number of encounters reported by federal agencies,...
City of El Paso subsidizes operational costs of water parks
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An audit report from the city of El Paso shows that water parks had an over $1 million deficit in 2021 and are projected to have an over $3 million deficit by the end of 2022. While El Paso water parks are losing millions...
Beto O'Rourke says El Paso should not be busing migrants to overwhelmed cities
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rouorke made a pit stop at the University of Texas of El Paso on Tuesday as part of his College Tour. This event was just one town hall the El Paso native has been hosting across the state. During today's event,...
CBP officers seize estimated $1.4 million worth of cocaine at Bridge of the Americas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized about $1.4 million worth of cocaine at the Bridge of the Americas. Officers intercepted 128 pounds of cocaine through the cargo facility on Thursday. “This is a large amount of cocaine that is not making...
Is El Paso's pothole problem growing?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso started reporting more potholes in August during the monsoon season. That's when a sinkhole shocked us all, swallowing a white sedan in central El Paso. The harrowing situation ended with Good Samaritans and some fire fighters rescuing the driver inside the car.
3 people killed in head-on collision on Ascencion Street in far east El Paso county ID'd
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The identities of the three teens killed in a head-on collision on N. Ascencion Street were released. El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified Gael Joaquin Torres; 19, Juan Alfredo Herrera Yon; 18 and Yahir Cedillo; 19 as the El Pasoans that died in the crash on October 10.
411 additional criminal cases filed for dismissal; hundreds more are eligible
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More criminal cases in the El Paso County court system could be dismissed next week. Public defender Kelli Childress said another 411 motions to dismiss cases were filed Wednesday due to inaction from the El Paso District Attorney's Office. The El Paso Public Defender...
El Paso County issuing new mail ballots after race was not printed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Elections Department is sending out ballots in the mail after a mistake was made on the batch of ballots mailed out last week. The race for Commissioner of Agriculture was not printed on the initial batch of ballots, according to...
El Paso councilwomen host costume give-away events for children
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "Monster Mash" events aimed at getting children costumes for Halloween are happening this week. City representatives Claudia Rodriguez and Cissy Lizarraga, with the help of others, will be donating free costumes to children Wednesday and October 19. The family-friendly events will activities from the...
Cabela's in El Paso looking to hire Santa's helpers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cabela's stores needs some help this holiday season, including the El Paso store. The store is anticipating a busy holiday shopping season. The El Paso store located in the northwest part of town is hiring 10 positions for its Santa's Wonderland. Cabela’s is hiring...
Providence Children's Hospital begins construction on $15 million NICU
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Providence Children's Hospital is beginning the construction of a $15 million construction project to build a new state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Construction began with a groundbreaking event on Wednesday. The latest project will construct a brand new NICU, with private suites...
Rollover crash reported in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and police department responded to a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday. The crash happened on Gateway West before Piedras. Two cars were involved, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. One of the vehicles was a...
Judge grants state extension to review audios, transcripts in Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A second status hearing was held Tuesday to determine if the Hoffman family violated the gag order that is connected to the Walmart shooting trial. Judge Sam Medrano set the gag order in July. Medrano granted a 45-day extension so the El Paso Assistant...
Las Cruces police involved in pursuit of stolen car from El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the Las Cruces Police Department were involved in a pursuit Thursday afternoon. The pursuit began around 1:40 p.m. on South Main Street, which then went onto Highway 478 and ended outside of Mesquite Elementary School. Officials said officers were chasing a stolen...
NMSU research shows teacher vacancies in New Mexico are down
LAS CRUCES, N.M (KFOX14) — New research out of New Mexico State University shows the number of teacher vacancies throughout the state is on the decline. The new study was conducted by NMSU's Southwest Outreach Academic Research Evaluation and Policy Center and it shows jobs have decreased by 34%.
Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash was from El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Dallas police officer on his way to work was killed by a wrong-way driver Tuesday night. Jacob Arellano was killed shortly before midnight, according to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. The 25-year-old officer from El Paso joined the Dallas Police Department in June...
El Paso man dies after crashing into tractor on I-10 near Fort Hancock
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man died after a crash in Hudspeth County near Fort Hancock on Monday. Officials identified the man as 23-year-old Eric Gomez. The crash happened on Interstate 10 near milepost 116 around 6:56 p.m. Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety...
3 people killed in head-on collision in Far East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of three people died in a head-on crash in Far East El Paso Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around midnight at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St.. A Ford F-150 and Nissan Sentra collided,...
