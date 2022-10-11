ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Illinois Lottery’s “Lotto” game were:

01-12-28-44-47-48, Extra Shot: 17

(one, twelve, twenty-eight, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight; Extra Shot: seventeen)

