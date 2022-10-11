Read full article on original website
WTHI
Fairgrounds receive grant for old tree removal, replacement
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds is getting beautified thanks to a grant from Duke Energy. The energy group awarded the fairgrounds with an $8,000 grant. The funds are to help pay for the removal of old trees and plant new ones on the property. Jenny Hamilton,...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 3 – October 9
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 3, 2022 through October 9, 2022. Valley Grill, 2170 N. 3rd St. (6 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed insects in dry food items and mouse droppings throughout kitchen. Found raw meat being stored above eggs and tomatoes. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and clean dishes. No sanitizer provided. Observed several food items in the walk-in and reach-in coolers with no date of consumption. Observed several food items not being held at 41F or less.
WTHI
The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission is excited about the city's future
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More exciting projects are moving forward for one Wabash Valley City. On Wednesday, the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission met to discuss a variety of topics. One of those topics discussed involves the future of the old Terre Haute Police Department on 12th and Wabash. We've...
WTHI
Vigo County employees will now receive a higher salary raise in 2023 - learn the details
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - All county employees will now receive a 4% salary increase in 2023. That's after a 4-3 vote made by the Vigo County Council at what was a heated meeting on Tuesday. Councilwoman Vicki Weger made the motion to up the pay raise from the initial...
WTHI
Repairs coming soon to Memorial Bridge in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It is a question that many who live in Vincennes have wondered for the last couple of years. Why is part of the Memorial Bridge blocked off to pedestrians?. It's hard to ignore the barriers and the orange construction fencing when visiting the George Rogers Clark...
WTHI
Vigo County ballot issue finds a $32,000 solution
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During Sunday's emergency board meeting, a vote was made to not make any changes to electronic ballots. But on Monday, Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman held a second emergency meeting to announce that changes will be made. Early Monday morning, News 10 received a call...
WTHI
Car drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is cleaning up following a morning car crash. Around 11:00 Tuesday morning, a car drove through the front of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. The salon was open at the time of the crash. According to police, the driver stepped on...
WTHI
Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County is working to raise awareness about domestic violence and remind victims they're not alone. It is estimated that every 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will be a victim of domestic...
WTHI
Day two of the National Law Enforcement Survival Summit takes place in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday marked day two of the Second Annual National Law Enforcement Survival Summit. News 10 visited to speak with organizers about how the event was going on the second day. The event gives officers who may be struggling access to resources and support. Project Never...
WTHI
Many residents in Vigo County have already cast their ballot for the first day of early voting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many residents in Vigo County have already cast their ballots. Poll workers say over a hundred people showed up to vote today. Despite the rain earlier today, many people showed up to submit their ballots. "Get this off my checklist so that I get one...
WTHI
Local businesswoman teaches teens about entrepreneurship
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is home to many good people, doing good work. A young man in Sullivan says he's found his purpose in life thanks to the guidance of a local businesswoman. Nora Leone owns Joe's Italian Food but she is using her passion for flipping houses to inspire and teach teenagers.
WTHI
Overnight shooting investigation underway
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office confirms a shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Few details are available at this time. Indiana State Police confirm it happened at 601 West Central Avenue in Brazil. Clay County dispatch says Indiana State Police are assisting Brazil City Police. They say...
WTHI
"Rainbow Fentanyl" - Warning parents about the dangers of a new form of drug for Halloween
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Police says rainbow fentanyl hasn't been found in Vigo County. That doesn't mean other forms of the drug aren't still in the Wabash Valley. One local parent, Nasya Noble said, "The article where there was a drug bust here in Terre Haute,...
WTHI
Hamilton Center to host award ceremony
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center invites community members and organizations to celebrate at an upcoming event. The 2022 Hamilton Awards is an event to recognize people and organizations working in the community to support those struggling with addiction and mental health. Winners will be announced at the...
WTHI
'When I saw these people, I understand that everything would be okay here,' - two more Ukrainian families find refuge in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tensions are continuing to rise in Ukraine. Just this week, Russian forces bombarded the country with missile and drone strikes. Here in the Wabash Valley, two new Ukrainian families have found refuge from the war. They were brought here with the help of Maryland Community Church in Terre Haute.
WTHI
Airport board works to limit the bird population around the property
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Regional Airport held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss airport overlay zoning ordinances. Zoning ordinances are rules set to protect airports and the public. Members discussed maintaining the wildlife population around the airport. Birds are known to get stuck in plane engines, which...
WTHI
"We were really busy" Local business re-opens, will soon expand despite inflation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A recent survey says that four out of five small businesses say they can weather a recession. One local business says despite inflation, their recent re-opening has gone very well. The doors at J. Gumbo's have closed for the day, but during lunch hour, they...
WTHI
Clay County Fire - One Woman's whole world changed when she saw her camper go up in flames
CARBON, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday morning, crews put out a fire in Carbon, Indiana. The Clay County Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of North Locust street. The fire burned two vacant houses and destroyed a nearby camper. Resident Bobbi Lovett said, "I didn't even get to the...
WTHI
"It's definitely going to be weird without him" Eastern Greene football remembers teammate, who was killed in a crash Sunday morning
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley community gathered to honor a 16-year-old who was killed in a crash Sunday. It was an emotional morning on the football field at Eastern Greene High School as the team and community came together to honor a teammate whose life was taken far too soon.
WTHI
Rockville wants to know what residents think of the town's water system, here's how customers can take a survey
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - All Rockville water customers are encouraged to participate in a survey about the city's water distribution system. The information will help as the city looks for possible grant money for an upcoming project. All Rockville water customers are urged to click here to complete a brief...
