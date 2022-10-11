ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

WTHI

Fairgrounds receive grant for old tree removal, replacement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds is getting beautified thanks to a grant from Duke Energy. The energy group awarded the fairgrounds with an $8,000 grant. The funds are to help pay for the removal of old trees and plant new ones on the property. Jenny Hamilton,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 3 – October 9

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 3, 2022 through October 9, 2022. Valley Grill, 2170 N. 3rd St. (6 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed insects in dry food items and mouse droppings throughout kitchen. Found raw meat being stored above eggs and tomatoes. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and clean dishes. No sanitizer provided. Observed several food items in the walk-in and reach-in coolers with no date of consumption. Observed several food items not being held at 41F or less.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Vigo County, IN
Vigo County, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Vigo County, IN
Terre Haute, IN
WTHI

Repairs coming soon to Memorial Bridge in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It is a question that many who live in Vincennes have wondered for the last couple of years. Why is part of the Memorial Bridge blocked off to pedestrians?. It's hard to ignore the barriers and the orange construction fencing when visiting the George Rogers Clark...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Vigo County ballot issue finds a $32,000 solution

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During Sunday's emergency board meeting, a vote was made to not make any changes to electronic ballots. But on Monday, Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman held a second emergency meeting to announce that changes will be made. Early Monday morning, News 10 received a call...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Car drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is cleaning up following a morning car crash. Around 11:00 Tuesday morning, a car drove through the front of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. The salon was open at the time of the crash. According to police, the driver stepped on...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County is working to raise awareness about domestic violence and remind victims they're not alone. It is estimated that every 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will be a victim of domestic...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Local businesswoman teaches teens about entrepreneurship

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is home to many good people, doing good work. A young man in Sullivan says he's found his purpose in life thanks to the guidance of a local businesswoman. Nora Leone owns Joe's Italian Food but she is using her passion for flipping houses to inspire and teach teenagers.
SULLIVAN, IN
WTHI

Overnight shooting investigation underway

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office confirms a shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Few details are available at this time. Indiana State Police confirm it happened at 601 West Central Avenue in Brazil. Clay County dispatch says Indiana State Police are assisting Brazil City Police. They say...
BRAZIL, IN
WTHI

Hamilton Center to host award ceremony

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center invites community members and organizations to celebrate at an upcoming event. The 2022 Hamilton Awards is an event to recognize people and organizations working in the community to support those struggling with addiction and mental health. Winners will be announced at the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

'When I saw these people, I understand that everything would be okay here,' - two more Ukrainian families find refuge in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tensions are continuing to rise in Ukraine. Just this week, Russian forces bombarded the country with missile and drone strikes. Here in the Wabash Valley, two new Ukrainian families have found refuge from the war. They were brought here with the help of Maryland Community Church in Terre Haute.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Airport board works to limit the bird population around the property

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Regional Airport held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss airport overlay zoning ordinances. Zoning ordinances are rules set to protect airports and the public. Members discussed maintaining the wildlife population around the airport. Birds are known to get stuck in plane engines, which...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

