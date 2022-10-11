Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

Monday at 5 am a Forest Green 2001 Saturn Wagon CT Repair Plate #RH10 was stolen from the Citgo gas station/Atlantis fresh market on the Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield. Unfortunately, this sweet dog was laying down in the backseat. She just had hip surgery and has a bruised right paw. She needs medication. The owner wants her returned and no questions asked. Please drop her off at a local police station or fire station. He wants his dog back. This is his whole life. If anybody has seen anything or not has any information please call the Weatherfield Police Department or 860-246-7616!

WETHERSFIELD, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO