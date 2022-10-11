ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

06-16-17-24-26

(six, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-six)

