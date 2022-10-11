ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A warning has been issued to those in Allen, Putnam, and Hancock Counties on a potential salmonella outbreak. According to Allen County Public Health, an investigation is currently underway after an outbreak of illness onsets occurred at the beginning of October. Currently, Allen County only has one reported case. Undercooked food is the current source of the outbreak and according to Facebook postings, the pumpkin pie stuffed cheesecake item, sold by Bluffton Baking Company could be the item that has caused the outbreak. The item has since been recalled from the business. However, the health department wants to remind others that there are other ways that you can contract salmonella.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO