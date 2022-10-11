Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Lima City Council defeats original PODS Ordinance, introduces new ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The ordinance on Portable on Demand Storage Units, also known as PODS, went before the Lima City Council for its third reading Monday evening. The PODS ordinance was defeated Monday evening by a 7 to 0 vote, which would have required residents to purchase a $60 permit effective for 30 days for the use of PODS on their property. While the ordinance was defeated, the focus on PODS regulation will remain for Lima City Council.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
4 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Travel back in time to the European theatre of World War II at the Living History Weekend event at Lauer Farms, 800 Roush Road, Lima. As many as 150 to 200 re-enactors will be at the event showing what life was like for soldiers on the front lines during the Lorraine campaign in 1944. Battle reenactments will take place at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
peakofohio.com
Changes being made to Downtown parking
The Bellefontaine City Council met on Tuesday evening in council chambers during a regularly scheduled meeting. In a quick report, Mayor Ben Stahler reported parking changes are coming to downtown Bellefontaine and have begun this week. The growth that Downtown Bellefontaine has seen over the last decade has been phenomenal!...
hometownstations.com
Lima Police Department introduces their newest officer
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department introduced the newest officer to join their ranks. Meet Officer Roscoe! He is now on the streets with his handler Lima Police Officer Logan Patton. Patton has been with the department since 2017 and has always wanted to be a canine handler. Officer Roscoe and Officer Patton have been in training since September with certifications from the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers and the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy. They also had extensive training covering all types of skills including patrolling, apprehensions and narcotics.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Commissioners hearing concerns on smaller solar projects not covered under SB 52
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - While Ohio Senate Bill 52 set out guidelines for counties to deal with large renewable energy projects, there are now concerns about smaller projects that don't meet those requirements. Allen County commissioners have been getting calls from residents about smaller solar projects wanting to build...
fcnews.org
Sauder Village free to county residents Saturday
On Saturday, Sauder Village will host Community Health Day/Fulton County Appreciation Day – an opportunity for guests to make history of their very own while exploring Ohio’s historic past and also learn valuable information about how to lead a healthy and safe lifestyle. Thanks to the Fulton County Health Center, all Fulton County residents will receive free admission.
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert Co. Fire/EMS busy
VAN WERT COUNTY — Van Wert County Fire/EMS departments have been busy over the past week. Over a three-day period they were on-scene for a fire at a large dairy farm, a semitrailer accident, and a house fire at the corner of First and North Washington Street here in town.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Public Health warns of possible salmonella outbreak
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A warning has been issued to those in Allen, Putnam, and Hancock Counties on a potential salmonella outbreak. According to Allen County Public Health, an investigation is currently underway after an outbreak of illness onsets occurred at the beginning of October. Currently, Allen County only has one reported case. Undercooked food is the current source of the outbreak and according to Facebook postings, the pumpkin pie stuffed cheesecake item, sold by Bluffton Baking Company could be the item that has caused the outbreak. The item has since been recalled from the business. However, the health department wants to remind others that there are other ways that you can contract salmonella.
wktn.com
Trick or Treat Dates and Times Around Hardin County
Trick or treat dates and times vary around Hardin County. and Ridgeway from 6 until 7:30.
wktn.com
Findlay Police Department Announces Promotion
The Findlay Police Department has announced the promotion of David P. Hill to the position of Lieutenant. Lt. Hill was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn Mondays morning at the Municipal Building. Lt. Hill, a graduate of Findlay High School and Owens Community College, joined the Findlay Police Department in...
peakofohio.com
Former downtown business owner and Logan County native is still missing
A former business owner in Downtown Bellefontaine and Logan County native Clifford “Kip” Robinaugh is still missing after a white water rafting trip he took on the Ayung River in Bali earlier this month. Family members report Kip left for Bali on Thursday, September 29 and he arrived...
hometownstations.com
September calls to the Delphos Police Department
Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 370 calls for service in the month of September, bringing the total to 3084 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of September and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
Delphos Herald
Delphos Police reports for September 2022
hometownstations.com
Allen County Sheriff announces the capture of on the run fugitive
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County man who has been on the run since October of last year is now in custody. 30-year-old Jaquaveius E. Harvey has been a fugitive from the Allen County Common Pleas Court on one count of felonious assault, one count of obstructing official business, and one count of drug trafficking in heroin. The Allen County Sheriff says that multiple hours of surveillance and investigative techniques were utilized, ultimately leading to his arrest. The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and the United States Marshal service assisted in the investigation.
13abc.com
Woman going to jail because her duck violated the condition of her sentencing
HOLGATE, Ohio (WTVG) - Tammy Murray has dozens of citations related to her animals getting loose. “I’m willing to go to jail for my animals because I got PTSD and these are my therapeutic animals,” says Murray, 59, who lives in Flatrock Township outside Holgate in Henry County.
hometownstations.com
Rape trial begins for 19-year-old Lima man
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The jury trial has begun for a Lima teen facing two counts of rape. It took most of the day to set the jury in 19-year-old Jourdyn Rawlins' trial. He was arrested in May 2021 on one count of rape after a victim says that she was spending time with Rawlins in his home when he allegedly forced himself on her. He was indicted again in November of last year for another alleged incident that happened in September of 2020 when he was 17 years old. Both girls are expected to take the stand in during the trial.
Lima News
Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Cheesecake cookies from Bluffton baker recalled
BLUFFTON — Bluffton Baking Co. recalled its Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Cheesecake cookies on Wednesday after a possible link to Salmonella illnesses. The recall affects cookies from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 in the Hancock or Putnam County markets. According to a press release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture,...
hometownstations.com
Early voting begins on October 12th for November General Election
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The November general election is just a month away and county boards of elections are ready for early voting to begin. Today (10/11/22) was the last day to register to vote and early voting starts tomorrow, October 12th. Voters can cast their ballot at their board of elections through 2 p.m. on Monday, November 7th. It's much like election day voting and there are things you must bring.
Ohio eager for Honda’s Plant coming to East Liberty
“We were competing not just in Ohio but throughout the country,” said President & CEO Dayton Development Coalition Jeff Hoagland.
