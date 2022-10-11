The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Oct. 10): Wissahickon field hockey edges Upper Dublin

Read full article on original website
Jones’ hat trick, Borisow’s 2 goals send Souderton past North Penn
FRANCONIA >> Ang Borisow was at the right place at the right time to help the Souderton field hockey team get off to a quick start Wednesday night. After a ball from Lauren Frye on a penalty corner sailed through the air and hit off the cage’s right post, Borisow was in prime position in front to knock it in for a 1-0 Indians lead less than three minutes into their SOL Colonial Division matchup with North Penn.
Abbaraju, Tarpley, Shappell Smith shine at Ches-Mont Cross Country Championships
Downingtown >> While Wednesday’s varsity girls race at the Ches-Mont Cross Country Championships was a carbon copy of last year’s run – the 1-2-3 finishers were exactly the same, and in the same order, as in 2021 – the varsity boys race included a new face among the top performers on the Downingtown West course.
Mercury Football Review: Euker brothers at center of Perkiomen Valley’s rivalry victory
Perkiomen Valley’s ‘next man up’ mentality allows the team to keep rolling, enjoying a 6-1 record so far this season despite injuries to key contributors. Of course, it’s a lot easier when you can find suitable replacements within the same household. Senior offensive lineman/linebacker Grant Euker...
Mercury Roundup (Oct. 11): Upper Perkiomen girls, Phoenixville boys cap unbeaten PAC soccer regular seasons
Upper Perkiomen scored nine first-half goals in a 9-0 win over Pottstown that capped the Tribe’s perfect run through the PAC Frontier and earned them the No. 1 seed in the PAC playoffs. Sarah Fisher (one assist), Kylee Casola and Sara Edwards all scored twice. Lauren Powers, Alex Cronk and Sarah Straup (one assist) also scored. Jada Roderick, Mary Kate Sitko, Erin Edwards added an assist each while Megan Cairns had two assists.
Delco Roundup: Moore’s two goals power Cardinal O’Hara past Delco Christian
The Cardinal O’Hara girls soccer team showed why Moore was better Wednesday. Lauren Moore scored two goals in the Lions’ 3-1 nonleague victory at Delaware County Christian School. Carly Coleman netted a goal and goalkeeper Kaelynn DiEnnis made five saves for O’Hara. AnnaMarie Wisnewski had the lone...
Column: Coatesville cancellation marks disturbing recent trend
Last weekend started off very badly on the area scholastic football scene. The much anticipated Downingtown West at Coatesville matchup had to be canceled due to multiple online threats of violence for the game. Law enforcement deemed the threats to be credible enough that the game was cancelled and will not be made up.
Miller scores twice, North Penn shuts out CB West for 4th straight win
TOWAMENCIN >> Needing to break a scoreless tie in the second half against Central Bucks West – and help the North Penn boys soccer team continue its late push to make the District 1-4A playoffs – Ryan Miller took initiative. “Someone had to score,” Miller said. “And should’ve...
DLN Roundup: D-West’s Gross leads district golf after first round
Ches-Mont League golfers occupy the top two spots after the first day of the District 1 Class AAA Boys Golf Individual Championships at Turtle Creek Golf Course. Junior Nick Gross of Downingtown West has a three-shot lead after a six-under-par 66. Ches-Mont League champion Sam Feeney of West Chester Rustin is second with a 3-under 69.
Delaware County Roundup: Five birdies has Strath Haven’s Debusschere in district title hunt
Strath Haven’s Tyler Debusschere is in the hunt for the District 1 boys Class 3A golf championship. He is in a third-place tie after firing a 2-under par 70 in the first round of the tournament at Turtle Creek Golf Course Monday. Debusschere managed five birdies, the most of...
Haverford High School’s Olivia Cieslak is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week (Oct. 10-16)
The sophomore runner has finished first in all four of her cross country races this fall (as of Oct. 10). At the 58th Delaware County championships Oct. 8 she cruised to victory in 18:42.20 to become the first Haverford runner to win the title since Tess Meehan in 2012; at the recent Paul Short Run Brown race she posted a school record time of 17:42; she finished first at the Unionville 2-Mile Bash by a wide margin; and was first in the only Central League dual meet she competed in this fall (as of Oct. 10). Last spring, she finished first in the girls 800 meter run at the PIAA District 1 3A track championships, and was part of the 4×400 relay that won a medal. Off the track, she has participated in Best Buddies, and now is involved with an organization called Haverford Against Hunger.
Strong second period propels Villa Maria to win over Unionville
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> Sometimes it takes a while for young teams to gel. Villa Maria, which lost seven starters to graduation last spring, seems to be getting hot at just the right time. Following up a weekend win over Downingtown West, the top ranked team in District 1 Class 3A, the Hurricanes saw four different players score in a convincing 7-2 nonleague field hockey victory over Unionville on Monday afternoon.
