ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Oct. 10): Wissahickon field hockey edges Upper Dublin

By Dan Arkans
papreplive.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
papreplive.com

Jones’ hat trick, Borisow’s 2 goals send Souderton past North Penn

FRANCONIA >> Ang Borisow was at the right place at the right time to help the Souderton field hockey team get off to a quick start Wednesday night. After a ball from Lauren Frye on a penalty corner sailed through the air and hit off the cage’s right post, Borisow was in prime position in front to knock it in for a 1-0 Indians lead less than three minutes into their SOL Colonial Division matchup with North Penn.
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

Mercury Roundup (Oct. 11): Upper Perkiomen girls, Phoenixville boys cap unbeaten PAC soccer regular seasons

Upper Perkiomen scored nine first-half goals in a 9-0 win over Pottstown that capped the Tribe’s perfect run through the PAC Frontier and earned them the No. 1 seed in the PAC playoffs. Sarah Fisher (one assist), Kylee Casola and Sara Edwards all scored twice. Lauren Powers, Alex Cronk and Sarah Straup (one assist) also scored. Jada Roderick, Mary Kate Sitko, Erin Edwards added an assist each while Megan Cairns had two assists.
PENNSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottstown, PA
Washington, PA
Sports
City
New Hope, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Upper Merion Township, PA
Ambler, PA
Sports
City
Phoenixville, PA
City
Ambler, PA
City
Washington, PA
City
Dublin, PA
papreplive.com

Column: Coatesville cancellation marks disturbing recent trend

Last weekend started off very badly on the area scholastic football scene. The much anticipated Downingtown West at Coatesville matchup had to be canceled due to multiple online threats of violence for the game. Law enforcement deemed the threats to be credible enough that the game was cancelled and will not be made up.
COATESVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

DLN Roundup: D-West’s Gross leads district golf after first round

Ches-Mont League golfers occupy the top two spots after the first day of the District 1 Class AAA Boys Golf Individual Championships at Turtle Creek Golf Course. Junior Nick Gross of Downingtown West has a three-shot lead after a six-under-par 66. Ches-Mont League champion Sam Feeney of West Chester Rustin is second with a 3-under 69.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Hockey
Person
Carl Robinson
papreplive.com

Haverford High School’s Olivia Cieslak is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week (Oct. 10-16)

The sophomore runner has finished first in all four of her cross country races this fall (as of Oct. 10). At the 58th Delaware County championships Oct. 8 she cruised to victory in 18:42.20 to become the first Haverford runner to win the title since Tess Meehan in 2012; at the recent Paul Short Run Brown race she posted a school record time of 17:42; she finished first at the Unionville 2-Mile Bash by a wide margin; and was first in the only Central League dual meet she competed in this fall (as of Oct. 10). Last spring, she finished first in the girls 800 meter run at the PIAA District 1 3A track championships, and was part of the 4×400 relay that won a medal. Off the track, she has participated in Best Buddies, and now is involved with an organization called Haverford Against Hunger.
HAVERFORD, PA
papreplive.com

Strong second period propels Villa Maria to win over Unionville

EAST MARLBOROUGH >> Sometimes it takes a while for young teams to gel. Villa Maria, which lost seven starters to graduation last spring, seems to be getting hot at just the right time. Following up a weekend win over Downingtown West, the top ranked team in District 1 Class 3A, the Hurricanes saw four different players score in a convincing 7-2 nonleague field hockey victory over Unionville on Monday afternoon.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy