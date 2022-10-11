Renters beware: Online fraud in competitive Arizona housing market is all too familiar – red flags to look for

Read full article on original website
Mary Pestalozzi
2d ago
I paid rent to a man who not only didn’t own the house for rent he had been trespassed off the property but was there to show it to me and take my money and It was posted online
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now OpenGreyson FPeoria, AZ
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My RoommateThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube VideoMark HakePhoenix, AZ
USPS Wants To Hire 400+ Employees In PhoenixBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
AZFamily
Phoenix renters asking for lawmakers to help stabilize rising rent prices
The crash happened near 24th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m. It is illegal to ask for money in an “aggressive manner” in any public space, public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. True Crime Arizona: "The Last...
AZFamily
On Your Side Update: Speed hump finally removed by the City of Phoenix
On Your Side was able to lock down a refund from LookByFare for a woman who needed help. Chandler business receives voting mail addressed to unknown people. John Schavina received nine cards from the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office with his company address but addressed to different names he didn't recognize.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona EV company makes deal to sell trucks overseas
Arizona is home to a number of electric vehicle manufacturers, and one of the carmakers, based in Mesa, got a major boost recently. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
8newsnow.com
What renters in Southern Nevada can expect with a cooling housing market
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Over the past two years, the record home prices across Southern Nevada have priced out many home buyers and driven up rental prices. The rental market tends to follow the housing market, and now that Southern Nevada’s housing market has cooled what can renters expect?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 US cities, data shows
A home-price slump taking place across popular housing markets in the Sun Belt and other regions could result in some relative bargains for shrewd homebuyers, according to market data released Monday. The median home listing price has plunged by more than 10% in Austin, Texas, since June, according to an...
This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Arizona
Here are the top ten cheapest places to live in the state.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona-based EV company strikes deal to sell trucks to Australia-New Zealand firm
MESA, Ariz. - The electric vehicle industry in Arizona got a huge boost on Oct. 11, with one of the newest automakers in the state having just sold 19,000 trucks. There have been lots of attention on other EV companies, like Lucid and Nikola in Casa Grande, but they are not the only companies in Arizona: Mesa-based Atlis has seen international buy-in on their truck.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
‘Who would call them?’ On Your Side secures refund for Phoenix woman after travel nightmare
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Judy Gangi has traveled all over the world. Right before the pandemic started, she and her sister decided to visit Norway to see distant relatives. “We had purchased tickets thinking we were talking to Icelandair,” Gangi said. “Go on our computer. Type in Icelandair. Along comes a list of contacts.” The sisters called and booked their tickets. They then realized they had actually handed over their payment information to a booking agent called Lookbyfare. “Who would call them? I’ve never heard of them!” Gangi said. The original trip was ultimately canceled because of COVID, but Gangi’s business with Lookbyfare continued. “I got my refund minus $200, so they said, ‘If you book again with us, you can use your $200.’”
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Police gaining ground on staffing shortage; firefighters dealing with longer response times
In a Phoenix City Council Subcommittee meeting on Oct. 12, it was revealed for the first time in years that more officers were hired than those who left the department. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
AZFamily
Some Phoenix area Fry’s employees say they failed to receive paychecks
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some Fry’s employees tell On Your Side that they’re caught up in a financial nightmare. That’s because they still haven’t been paid; payday was last week. “Honestly, it’s been really stressful,” an unidentified Fry’s employee told On Your Side. “Some of us live paycheck to paycheck.”
Phoenix moving forward with plans to sell 86 acres for future freeway
After postponing the sale of 86 acres twice in the past year, it appears the city of Phoenix will move forward with selling property near the Salt River to ADOT.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
10-Year Home Price Evolution in Arizona Breaks Records
The housing market has seen many ups and downs over the past decade and now, as inflation and low mortgage rates begin to rise, homebuyers and renters are once again in a tough spot. Although home prices are increasing across the board, prices have jumped in some markets much more...
AZFamily
DEA warns teens are using emojis to find and deal drugs; here’s what Arizona parents need to know
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Did you know a snowflake emoji can mean cocaine in drug lingo? The DEA is sounding the alarm for parents because of the increased dangers of drugs, particularly those laced with fentanyl. Its part of the agency’s “One Pill Can Kill Campaign.”. “Our kids...
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/12/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
iheart.com
This Is Arizona's Best Barbecue Restaurant
Barbecue is a staple food in America. Whether its brisket, pulled pork, or pork spareribs, there are tons of amazing barbecue joints all across the country that have award-winning dishes. In fact, Americans love pulled pork so much that there is an entire dedicated to the dish. October 12th is National Pulled Pork Day!
Michigan man accused of torching 25 trucks in Arizona, other states
DETROIT — A Michigan man has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging he set 25 fires on semitrailers in eight states over more than two years, all belonging to the same trucking company, prosecutors said Wednesday. Viorel Pricop, 64, of Allen Park, Michigan, was arrested Tuesday morning....
Need for rental, utility aid remains high
Losing a job, an unexpected medical bill, or paying for repairs after a car accident, for many Arizonans, is an event that could throw their finances into turmoil.
azbigmedia.com
The Sicilian Butcher signs deal with Savory Fund to fuel growth
The Scottsdale-based restaurant group, The Maggiore Group, and private equity firm Savory Fund announced today the companies have formed a capital growth partnership to expand restaurant concepts The Sicilian Butcher with sister company The Sicilian Baker with an undisclosed investment amount. Within the next four years, The Maggiore Group and Savory will grow from three locations of The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker and open nearly 20 new units in Arizona and beyond.
Comments / 2