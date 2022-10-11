Read full article on original website
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
wbrc.com
No Contact Advisory issued for portions of Patton Creek in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County is issuing a no contact advisory for portions of Patton Creek due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade. Officials say repair efforts have been successfully completed to stop the overflow, but in an abundance of caution, Jefferson County recommends the public avoid contact with a tributary of Patton Creek from 5622 Grove Blvd, Hoover 35226 to Paradise Lake.
thecutoffnews.com
Jefferson County Issues Contact Advisory For The Paradise Lake Area In Hoover
Jefferson County is issuing a no contact advisory for portions of Patton Creek, due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade. Repair efforts have been successfully completed to stop the overflow but in an abundance of caution, Jefferson County recommends the public avoid contact with a tributary of Patton Creek (from 5622 Grove Blvd, Hoover 35226) to Paradise Lake. We are taking samples and will do further notifications if needed.
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo's Falcon Victory Campaign Proves Successful
USFL Effect: Did $3 million from city, county, CVB pay off? Will league return to Birmingham?
This is an opinion column. Remember the USFL? The dizzying drone-guided camera angles? The champion Birmingham Stallions? In the wake of the financial calamity that was The World Games 2022, it’s easy to forget the city also hosted the inaugural season of the new incarnation of the spring United States Football League just before the all-consuming 10-day event.
49th annual Greek Food Festival kicks off in Birmingham Thursday
The Greek Food Festival is returning to Birmingham for the 49th year in a row Thursday.
Bham Now
The 1.7 mile Inverness Greenway/Valleydale trail is complete—just in time for fall weather
13 years ago planning for the Inverness Greenway, which would widen Valleydale Rd, began. Finally, the construction has been completed. Keep reading to find out how you can enjoy this beautiful new 1.7 miles of trails. Inverness Greenway connects parks + trails to the surrounding homes. The trail, designed by...
Crazy Cajuns Boiling Pot owners selling restaurant after 25 years: ‘This is a young person’s game’
The owners of Crazy Cajuns Boiling Pot will retire and look to sell the restaurant after part of three decades in the Inverness shopping center in Birmingham. “After some long talks, soul-searching, and consideration..Robert and I have decided to retire from the restaurant business,” co-owner Lulu Regard posted on Facebook.
Bham Now
This Birmingham firetruck museum from Southern Vintage Fire Apparatus Association is a hidden gem
Did you know Birmingham has a firetruck museum? The Southern Vintage Fire Apparatus Association (SVFAA) hosts the Birmingham firetruck museum with over 70 vintage firetrucks. Keep reading to see how to enjoy this hidden gem in the heart of The Magic City. Shedding light on the local nonprofit. I had...
wbrc.com
State Sen. Waggoner calls for Birmingham Water Works to release billing audit results
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A powerful state senator is calling on the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) to release the full results of an internal audit of its billing practices and the problems that lead to thousands of customers going months without getting a bill. Sen. Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia Hills)...
thecutoffnews.com
Hueytown Chamber Of Commerce To Pink Out Hueytown On Saturday, October 15, 2022
The Hueytown Area Chamber of Commerce is going to PINK OUT HUEYTOWN on Saturday, October 15, 2022 with a fabulous fundraiser where proceeds will benefit “local” citizens providing mammograms for those without insurance & parking fees through the Baptist Health Foundation at Princeton Baptist Medical Center. First, they...
Bham Now
Free Alabama Symphony Orchestra Tickets now available at 7 Birmingham-area libraries
The word’s in that Birmingham libraries are offering more than books. If you love classical music or just want to experience something new, check out Alabama Symphony Orchestra‘s (ASO) performances at libraries in The Magic City. Read on to see how you can score free tickets for ASO concerts.
Will the Magic City Classic remain at Legion Field?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 81st Magic City Classic is two weeks away. Birmingham officials expect people from over 25 states to be in the city for a week with many activities, but the main question remains: will the longtime HBCU game continue to be held at Legion Field? Alabama A&M and Alabama State’s agreement […]
Skyland Elementary School’s Rising Star Student the Month: Amari Rice
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa and Legal Services of Alabama, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three outstanding TCS students will be highlighted in this series. Amari...
styleblueprint.com
9 Must-Try Birmingham Fall Menu Items
The arrival of fall signals a shift from bright and crisp to warm and savory for Birmingham’s favorite menus. This season, silky butternut squash soup, unexpected festive cocktails, nostalgic casseroles, and, of course, some pumpkin delights round out our selection of must-try autumnal dishes. Here’s where to find the yummiest fall flavors in the Magic City!
birminghamtimes.com
Why Some Birmingham Residents Call Felicia Mearon Before They Call The Police
(Another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series on Gun Violence in the City) For the past 30 years, Felicia Mearon has worked in each of the city’s four precincts as a crime prevention officer (CPO) for the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), a position that has enabled her to connect and communicate with residents on all socioeconomic levels and a broad range of racial and religious backgrounds.
K&J’s Elegant Pastries announces Hoover location
Months after relocating their popular bakery and ice cream shop from Alabaster to Birmingham, the owners of K&J’s Elegant Pastries have announced they are opening a second location. Proprietor and executive pastry chef Kristal Bryant announced the news this week in a video on Instagram. “I’m super excited abut...
Bham Now
NOW OPEN: Flow clothing boutique in Uptown
Birmingham, we know of a new store that may just take your whole paycheck. Flow, a clothing boutique, just opened near the BJCC and City Walk. Read on to learn about this new spot with the trendiest and cutest outfits. Dream closet alert. With a motto of Shop, Vibe, Repeat,...
Construction of long awaited $5.5 billion Northern Beltline could restart in spring, officials say
After nearly a decade of funding issues and pushback from environmentalists, officials say construction on ALDOT’s Northern Beltline is set to begin again in spring of next year. The proposed beltline consists of a 52-mile, six-lane corridor stretching from Interstate 59 in northeast Jefferson County to the I-459 interchange...
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
Veigl family opens Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite
CULLMAN, Ala. – Members of the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, representatives from the Cullman City Council and Cullman Economic Development Agency and family friends were on-hand for a tour Monday as Edgar and Beth Veigl unveiled their latest venture: Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite, Airbnbs located along Second Avenue Northeast. With Edgar Veigl’s building and construction prowess and his wife Beth Veigl’s keen sense of style, Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite are destined to have reservations booked for months to come. Both projects leaned heavily on upcycling, with the Veigls opting to use repurposed items purchased on Facebook...
