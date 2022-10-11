Read full article on original website
Kimsey, Simpson speak about ‘election integrity’ at candidate forum for auditor
Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey faces a challenger in the November election this year who claims local elections have been subject to “massive amounts of fraud.”. During a Sept. 26 candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County, Kimsey faced off against Brett Simpson. Kimsey, who has held the office since 1999, has run unopposed since 2002.
Ken Lader appointed as county engineer
The Clark County Council approved a resolution to appoint Ken Lader as the county engineer effective immediately. Lader has served as the interim county engineer for the last couple of months, stated a news release from the county. “I’m excited to take on the role as county engineer,” stated Lader...
Residents of crime-ridden Portland area to vote on ballot measure removing gendered language
Voters in Multnomah County, Oregon will decide a November ballot measure focused on gender-related language in the county charter amid rising crime rates in Portland.
Letter to the editor: Sue Marshall deserves your vote
What you deserve is a person willing to give of themselves through a commitment to public service without reward. Sue Marshall has never sought power through service. Sue has never profited through conflict. Sue literally grows the economy at her farm. She understands the needs of working people in Clark County. Sue’s campaign is not based on fighting with someone and finger pointing to find blame in our county.
Letter to the editor: Sue Marshall will be a voice for rural property owners
Don Benton is in the pockets of the developers and other rich cronies. If you want to preserve some of what is left of your beautiful farm or forest property, vote for Sue Marshall. She will be a voice for us rural property owners on the Clark County Council. Ben...
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez holds commanding lead over Jo Ann Hardesty in Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez holds a commanding lead over incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty a month before November’s general election, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Citywide, 49% of likely voters said they’d choose Gonzalez, a lawyer and technology business owner, compared to 22% for Hardesty,...
Vancouver Announces Proposed Third Safe Stay Community
The City of Vancouver is proposing the property at 415 W 11th St. as a potential location for its third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. As part of its ongoing public outreach process, the City sent letters to all residents and business owners within 1,200 feet of the proposed site, seeking their input during a public comment period as the next step in advancing the City’s Safe Stay Community program.
Woodland council approves agriculture zoning to protect farmland
Woodland has officially approved a change to its zoning intended to protect agricultural uses for existing property owners if the city expands its boundary to accommodate growth. During its Oct. 3 meeting, the Woodland City Council voted 6-0 to establish an agricultural zoning designation in the city. The change comes...
Letter to the editor: Come to the library and learn who killed Chief Umtuch
On Oct. 10 on National Indigenous People’s day, an exhibit of great local interest opened in the Meyer Room of the Battle Ground Community Library. Battle Ground gets its name from an incident that happened 167 years ago. The Yakama Indian War had begun on Oct. 5, 1855, and the Indians were winning. The U.S. Army out of The Dalles had been badly beaten at the Battle of Toppennish Creek and Fort Vancouver had sent all available troops to their aid. In Clark County, volunteer militia were trying to keep the peace.
More than $7M awarded for East Fork Lewis River restoration
A major project to restore the environment along the East Fork Lewis River has received the largest grant in its history. The funds will be used to bring the old Ridgefield Pits gravel mine back to its pre-mining state. On Sept. 26, the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office announced...
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
Longtime North Clark County fire chief dies
The former chief of northeast Clark County’s emergency medical services district as well as one of the region’s fire departments has died. On Oct. 5, both North Country EMS and Clark County Fire District 13 announced the passing of Tom McDowell. During his 47-year public safety career, he served as chief of both departments and as the leader of the all-volunteer Volcano Rescue Team.
Letter to the editor: Please vote for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez on Nov. 8
The Clark County Republican party censured Jaime Herrera Beutler in 2021 because she stood up against Donald Trump and supported our Constitution and democracy. Congresswoman Herrera Beutler worked very hard for the constituents of the third congressional district. She worked well with our senators, who are Democrats. She worked for all of us, even those of us who did not vote for her. This is how mature, smart elected officials do their jobs.
Lawyer: Sidewalks blocked by Multnomah County tents, tarps
County budget documents list at least 33,500 tents and tarps purchased in single year.Multnomah County has bought and distributed at least 33,500 tents and tarps to the homeless that have potentially violated the rights of the disabled by blocking sidewalks, an attorney suing the city of Portland is alleging. John DiLorenzo represents 10 disabled Portlanders who say homeless encampments on sidewalks violate their rights under the Americans With Disabilities Act. He has now issued subpoenas to the county and its affiliated Joint Office of Homeless Services seeking information on tents and tarps it has distributed to the homeless. "I strongly...
Rene Gonzalez Wants to Bring Back an Institution That Hasn’t Existed in Portland for Over 50 Years: a Municipal Court
Perhaps the most substantive policy idea that Rene Gonzalez has floated in this election is that Portland doesn’t just need more cops—it needs another court. After a pair of meetings, one with Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and another with Portland’s police union, Gonzalez was convinced Portland’s criminal justice system needed a shakeup.
Clark County COVID-19 case rate declines for the third week
Clark County’s recent COVID-19 case rate saw a slight drop for the third week in a row, as the statewide rate trends in the opposite direction. Clark County Public Health’s Oct. 6 report included 72.1 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over seven days, down from the 74.7 per 100,000 reported the prior week. The rate has been on a slight but steady decline for three weeks after September featured fluctuations.
Fall leaf coupon program open to county residents through Dec. 31
Residents can dispose of their leaves for free with the fall leaf coupon program put on through Clark County Public Works and the City of Vancouver. Through Dec. 31, people can drop off up to five cubic yards of leaves at one of four designated sites for free. The leaf...
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Defends Her Role in Safety at Dawson Park
As she seeks to retain her seat on the Portland City Council, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is trying to fend off a narrative that she is unresponsive to a spike in violent crime. Portland’s rising crime stats place Hardesty in a difficult position because she was elected as an outspoken...
Letter to the editor: Republican Jeremy Baker is a strong moral leader
When did our state silently slip into moral decay? The trouble is all around us. Homeless camps, unhealthy people, lackluster kids, declining police protection, the trash littering our highways, and the ever-growing traffic congestion are all part of the devastation holding us back. Inflation will kill us. Confronting this dreariness is a struggle to survive. Soon there will be a breaking point. Before that happens, let’s replace the defunct Democrat Monica Stonier with a strong moral leader like Republican Jeremy Baker. Let him represent us in the state’s 49th district to return justice and give us a fighting chance for a promising future.
Drain Hound works to keep things flowing in Clark County
Taylor Prouty cleans people’s drains and conducts sewer scopes through his company, Drain Hound, which opened this year. Prouty started the business because the service was in high demand in Clark County. “At the beginning of this year, 2022, I was working for a new plumbing construction company and...
