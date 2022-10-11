ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County, PA
wtae.com

Beaver County DA investigating 10-month-old child's death

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A 10-month-old baby died in an incident in the area of Fourth Avenue and 15th Street in Beaver Falls, Beaver County 911 confirmed. Watch the video above to get the latest from the scene. The nature of the child’s death, as well as an identity,...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of shooting out window of South Union Township apartment

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A South Union Township man is in the Fayette County Jail after he allegedly opened fire in his neighborhood. No one was hurt when police say 31-year-old David Fafalios fired multiple shots outside of a window on Saturday, causing some neighbors to run for cover.The incident happened on Main Street. Fafalios' ground-floor apartment window is covered with cardboard after he allegedly blew it out when state police say he opened fire. Investigators say bullets ripped into a car sitting just outside his apartment. Two women inside the vehicle were fortunate to escape with their lives. State police say Fafalios sprayed the neighborhood with gunfire, hitting nearby structures as well. State police say Fafalios was the one who first called 911."We received a call from a man who stated he had fired a firearm outside of his residence," trooper Kalee Barnhart said. "He was trying to get rid of who was harassing him telepathically."Facing aggravated assault and weapons charges, Fafalios is in jail. State police say they found about 250 rounds of ammunition in his apartment. How Fafalios got the handgun is still being investigated.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Suspect in Pittsburgh carjacking arrested in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH — One of the suspects wanted in a carjacking in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood was arrested in New Kensington, Westmoreland County. The investigation began a little after 12:40 a.m. Wednesday after Pittsburgh police said a man was carjacked by three juveniles in the area of East Ohio Street and James Street.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Latrobe fire ruled arson; man arrested

LATROBE, Pa. — A man was arrested in connection to a Wednesday morning fire in Latrobe. Dale Smith Jr., 34, was taken into custody and charged with arson after allegedly causing a fire at 18 E. Monroe Street around 6:15 a.m. Latrobe police said Smith set the fire after a domestic dispute. A fire chief at the scene told Channel 11 it started in the basement.
LATROBE, PA
wtae.com

1 dead in Penn Hills shooting

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Charges have been filed in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Penn Hills on Wednesday afternoon. Watch the report from Penn Hills in the video above. Dominic Saunders, 23, of Penn Hills, is charged with homicide in the death of Jahlil Smith, 26,...
PENN HILLS, PA

