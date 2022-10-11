Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Allegheny County Jail captain wins nearly $1M verdict in retaliation lawsuit
A federal jury has awarded a former captain at Allegheny County Jail almost $1 million in damages in a lawsuit he said filed after being fired for reporting racist comments by a supervisor. Jeffrey Kengerski filed suit against the county in August 2017 alleging retaliation. Five years later, after the...
Fired Allegheny County Jail guard awarded $1.2 million in federal employment case
PITTSBURGH — Over $1.2 million was awarded to a fired Allegheny County Jail employee in his federal employment case against the jail. Jeffrey Kengerski had been employed at the jail for 13 years and oversaw its highest-security areas. On Oct. 7, the jury ruled that Kengerski was fired after...
Boyfriend pleads guilty for intentional crash that left 4 trapped in overturned vehicle
Just before Jamar Freshley was escorted out of a Westmoreland County courtroom he turned to tell his girlfriend, “I love you.”. Freshley, 33, of New Kensington, pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated assault and other offenses. Police said he slammed his car into the vehicle driven by his girlfriend last...
Allegheny Township woman tasered in police stop pleads guilty to assault
An Allegheny Township woman was ordered to serve up to 23 months in jail in connection with an incident last year in New Kensington in which she punched and kicked a police officer. Cally Jade Mills, 30, pleaded guilty in four criminal cases, including an incident last Nov. 30 that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtae.com
Neighbor hears gunshots during incident in Harrison Township
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A neighbor said they heard gunshots before police were called to Park Avenue in Harrison Township on Thursday morning. Police were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m. and about two hours later Allegheny County detectives were spotted on the scene. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4...
Jury awards former Allegheny County Jail captain nearly $1 million
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A federal jury has awarded a former Allegheny County Jail captain, nearly $1 million.Jeffrey Kengerski sued the county in 2017, arguing he had been fired for reporting racist comments by a supervisor.
wtae.com
Beaver County DA investigating 10-month-old child's death
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A 10-month-old baby died in an incident in the area of Fourth Avenue and 15th Street in Beaver Falls, Beaver County 911 confirmed. Watch the video above to get the latest from the scene. The nature of the child’s death, as well as an identity,...
Kittanning woman arrested after allegedly dropping baby on head
KITTANNING, Pa. — A Kittanning woman was arrested after allegedly dropping a newborn baby on her head. Sarah Lugo, 41, is facing a slew of charges, including endangering the welfare of children and public drunkenness, after Kittanning police responded to a call in the area of Oak Avenue around noon Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man accused of shooting out window of South Union Township apartment
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A South Union Township man is in the Fayette County Jail after he allegedly opened fire in his neighborhood. No one was hurt when police say 31-year-old David Fafalios fired multiple shots outside of a window on Saturday, causing some neighbors to run for cover.The incident happened on Main Street. Fafalios' ground-floor apartment window is covered with cardboard after he allegedly blew it out when state police say he opened fire. Investigators say bullets ripped into a car sitting just outside his apartment. Two women inside the vehicle were fortunate to escape with their lives. State police say Fafalios sprayed the neighborhood with gunfire, hitting nearby structures as well. State police say Fafalios was the one who first called 911."We received a call from a man who stated he had fired a firearm outside of his residence," trooper Kalee Barnhart said. "He was trying to get rid of who was harassing him telepathically."Facing aggravated assault and weapons charges, Fafalios is in jail. State police say they found about 250 rounds of ammunition in his apartment. How Fafalios got the handgun is still being investigated.
Pittsburgh police: Man arrested after gun threats in Allegheny East
PITTSBURGH — A man has been arrested for allegedly making gun threats in Allegheny East on Monday night, according to Pittsburgh police. A news release said that Zone 1 officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Howard Street for a reported gun threat at 10:50 p.m. Police said...
Woman arrested on 2015 warrant has drug charges added
Princess Brown, 49, of Youngstown, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a fifth-degree felony charge of possession of drugs and a third-degree felony charge of illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility.
wtae.com
Charges pending against New Kensington student after investigation into threat
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Charges are pending against a student after apparent threats made in a conversation with another student, according to the police chief of the New Kensington Police Department. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 learned about the investigation after several parents said they learned about the situation from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jury sides with ex-jailer who reported racist texts
A federal jury awarded a former Allegheny County jailer close to $1 million in his lawsuit alleging he was fired in retaliation for reporting racist comments and texts from a supervisor.
wtae.com
Woman accused of driving away after Finleyville shooting victim fell out of her car
Wednesday marks two days since a man was shot and killed in Finleyville, Washington County. While there have been no charges filed in the shooting death of 29-year-old Jaisen Irwin, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has obtained a criminal complaint for a woman police say drove off after Irwin fell out of her car.
Police: Woman found in West Mifflin apartment was deceased for 2 weeks
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The Allegheny County Housing Authority police chief told Channel 11 a woman was found dead inside an apartment, and they believe her body was there for about two weeks. Officials also believe a man lived in the unit, but they haven’t been able to get...
wtae.com
Man charged with shooting out his apartment window, nearly hitting bystanders
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Fayette County man is accused of firing multiple shots out of his apartment, narrowly avoiding striking two women that were sitting in a nearby car. David Fafalios, 41, is facing multiple felony charges following the incident Saturday in South Union Township. According to...
wtae.com
Driver arrested in the woods following pursuit and crash in Armstrong County
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Vandergrift man was facing a long list of charges after police said a pursuit led to a crash in Bethel Township, Armstrong County. The incident happened a little before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Bethel Township. State police said a trooper observed a pickup truck...
wtae.com
Suspect in Pittsburgh carjacking arrested in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH — One of the suspects wanted in a carjacking in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood was arrested in New Kensington, Westmoreland County. The investigation began a little after 12:40 a.m. Wednesday after Pittsburgh police said a man was carjacked by three juveniles in the area of East Ohio Street and James Street.
Latrobe fire ruled arson; man arrested
LATROBE, Pa. — A man was arrested in connection to a Wednesday morning fire in Latrobe. Dale Smith Jr., 34, was taken into custody and charged with arson after allegedly causing a fire at 18 E. Monroe Street around 6:15 a.m. Latrobe police said Smith set the fire after a domestic dispute. A fire chief at the scene told Channel 11 it started in the basement.
wtae.com
1 dead in Penn Hills shooting
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Charges have been filed in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Penn Hills on Wednesday afternoon. Watch the report from Penn Hills in the video above. Dominic Saunders, 23, of Penn Hills, is charged with homicide in the death of Jahlil Smith, 26,...
Comments / 0