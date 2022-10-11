Loggers Felled in Kalama

Brooklyn Sandridge takes control of the ball in the first half of Onalaska's game against Toutle Lake at home on Sept. 26.

A short-handed Onalaska side held its own against Kalama for a half Monday on the road, but the defending state champs proved too much in a one-sided second period, as the Loggers fell 6-0.

The Chinooks broke the scoreless deadlock in the 18th minute, but the Loggers held them to the one goal for the first 40. Out of halftime, though, the true onslaught began, with Kalama netting five goals in the final 40 minutes.

Josie Brandenburg scored four goals for Kalama to lead the hosts. Hailee Brown did her best to keep the Chinooks out of her net, finishing with nine saves. Onalaska managed six shots — led by two from Brooklyn Sandridge — but only put three on frame and couldn’t get any past the keeper.

Onalaska will get on the road south again Wednesday, taking on Toutle Lake.