ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WA

Loggers Felled in Kalama

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QSRsy_0iTxvac000
Brooklyn Sandridge takes control of the ball in the first half of Onalaska's game against Toutle Lake at home on Sept. 26.

A short-handed Onalaska side held its own against Kalama for a half Monday on the road, but the defending state champs proved too much in a one-sided second period, as the Loggers fell 6-0.

The Chinooks broke the scoreless deadlock in the 18th minute, but the Loggers held them to the one goal for the first 40. Out of halftime, though, the true onslaught began, with Kalama netting five goals in the final 40 minutes.

Josie Brandenburg scored four goals for Kalama to lead the hosts. Hailee Brown did her best to keep the Chinooks out of her net, finishing with nine saves. Onalaska managed six shots — led by two from Brooklyn Sandridge — but only put three on frame and couldn’t get any past the keeper.

Onalaska will get on the road south again Wednesday, taking on Toutle Lake.

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Trojans Defeat Owls on the Road

Playing a full five sets to give both JV teams a chance to play as well, the Pe Ell volleyball team defeated Mary M Knight in three sets, 25-7, 25-11, 25-19, and then JV players played out two more sets, with the Trojans taking those as well, 25-13 and 16-14.
PE ELL, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Tigers Stave Off Wolves in Tight Matches

Avoiding a tie this time around, the Centralia boys tennis team defeated Black Hills Monday afternoon on the road, 4-2. Both the first singles and second singles matches featured three sets, with Josh Do of Black Hills narrowly defeating Jacoby Corwin of Centralia and Conner O’Dell of the Tigers defeating Parker Anderson of Black Hills in a pivotal third set after dropping the first.
CENTRALIA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Riverhawks Start With 11, End With 9 in Blowout of Ducks

The field steadily opened up more and more as Toledo took on an under-staffed Toutle Lake side, as the Riverhawks blanked the Fighting Ducks 7-0. Toutle Lake came into the match with just nine players. After Hallie Cournyer made it 3-0 in the 18th minute, first-year coach Courtney Moore pulled a player off for Toledo, and after the lead hit five goals in the 26th, she took off another to make the game 9-on-9.
TOLEDO, WA
KING-5

Aerials: Brush fire in Yelm

A brush fire broke out Wednesday off SR 507 in Yelm. A few houses were evacuated, but fire is now contained, East Thurston Co fire chief says.
YELM, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalama, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
City
Onalaska, WA
Onalaska, WA
Sports
City
Kalama, WA
KXRO.com

Aberdeen man dies in motorcycle vs dump truck accident

An Aberdeen man died when he ran his motorcycle into a dump truck. In their report, the Washington State Patrol states that 76-year-old William Meeks, of Aberdeen, was on his 2003 Harley Davidson behind a 2007 Kenworth Dump Truck on SR 105 at the Westport Y, both traveling south. As...
ABERDEEN, WA
beachconnection.net

NASA Images Show Wildfire Smoke Over Seattle, Portland, Oregon / Washington Coast

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Not unlike the last week or so, chunks of the Oregon coast and Washington coast were dealing with some heavy smoke haze from wildfires around the Pacific Northwest about a month ago. It made life more uncomfortable in places like the Willamette Valley and the Seattle / I-5 corridor. Some 100 wildfires burned in the U.S. this past summer (which is technically not quite over with here), and a good number of them were in this region. Oregon's Cedar Creek fire and Washington's Bolt Creek fire together ate up some 130,000 acres – and they're still going. (Photo NASA: a detail from the whole image)
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loggers Felled
Portland Tribune

Growing consensus on Interstate Bridge replacement

ODOT says key players and stakeholders are all coming together to work toward the new bridge plan.COLUMN: Kris Strickler's KEEP OREGON MOVING For the past few years, the Oregon and Washington Departments of Transportation have been working to replace the 105-year-old Interstate Bridge across the Columbia River with a safer, seismically resilient bridge that will offer expanded opportunities for transportation modes, including high capacity transit and better access for people walking and rolling. This past summer, the boards, councils and commissions of all eight local partner agencies involved in the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program recommended we move forward...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

‘It Was a Save’: Barn Fire Near Napavine Stopped Before Reaching House; Donations Accepted

Lewis County Fire Districts 1, 5 and 6 responded to a metal barn on fire near Napavine at around noon on Saturday. The fire, in the 200 block of John Road in rural Chehalis, was contained within 45 minutes before touching the nearby house. Fire District 5 Chief Dan Mahoney said he has community mutual aid to thank for the quick and effective response.
NAPAVINE, WA
The Oregonian

Man accused of vehicular homicide in fatal jet ski crash on Columbia River

A man was arrested Sunday night on a vehicular homicide allegation after a fatal jet ski collision on the Columbia River near Vancouver’s western waterfront area. Vancouver police said they were called to the crash about 7:30 p.m. east of the Interstate 5 Bridge and upstream from the Burlington Northern Railroad bridge, where they learned Stephen Andrew Lubeck, 29, was riding a jet ski south and hit a woman who was riding a jet ski west.
VANCOUVER, WA
thereflector.com

Fire near Larch Mountain at 150 acres

A wildfire near Larch Mountain has grown to 150 acres as of Monday, the Washington state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported. The department first announced the fire on social media Sunday evening. It was initially estimated at 70 acres before the department reported the increased size Monday. DNR has...
YACOLT, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
347
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy