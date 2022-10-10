ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He's a shadow of the player we know... a MILLION MILES off it': Jamie Carragher gives damning verdict on former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho after he was hauled off by boss Steven Gerrard in Aston Villa's draw at Nottingham Forest

By Lee Davey For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Jamie Carragher made a brutal admission about former team-mate Philippe Coutinho after he was hauled off in Aston Villa's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Monday.

The former Barcelona forward was substituted by Steven Gerrard shortly after the hour-mark at the City Ground, with the Villa boss opting instead for Danny Ings in search of a winning goal.

Coutinho has come under fire from sections of the Aston Villa support and his display against the Premier League new-boys would have further added to fan frustration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rfitm_0iTxvNKf00
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard replaced Philippe Coutinho with thirty minutes left to play
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iw0Yp_0iTxvNKf00
Jamie Carragher was damning in his post-match assessment of Coutinho's recent form for Villa

After the game, Carragher also weighed in on the Brazilian's form and despite once sharing an Anfield changing room, the defender-turned pundit didn't hold back on his assessment of Coutinho's current fortunes.

He told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football: 'He's a shadow of a player we know he is because it did not go well at Barcelona, but he is a million miles off it. 'He has been the one attacking player Steven has bought.'

Coutinho has yet to score or register an assist in his 10 appearances for Aston Villa this season, only playing the full 90 minutes once - against Leeds United last weekend.

The result continues to leave Gerrard under pressure after what has been a disappointing start to the campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJh1j_0iTxvNKf00
The Brazilian forward's ill-fated spell at Barcelona was the catalyst for a sudden loss in form 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BEWeI_0iTxvNKf00
After a solid start to life at Villa Coutinho appears to have lost his spark in recent months

Villa occupy 16th position in the table - three points off the bottom three - with just two wins all season.

Scoring goals has been an issue for Villa resulting in Gerrard partnering Coutinho alongside Emi Buendia and Ollie Watkins in the hope of improving creativity in the team.

But Coutinho's lack of involvement capped off an indifferent start to the season for the Brazilian who has struggled to find his best form after a blistering start to life in the West Midlands when he arrived on loan in January.

Gerrard may look to shake up his attack this weekend when Chelsea visit Villa Park.

Games against Fulham, Brentford and Newcastle follow in what could be a pivotal remainder of the month for the former Rangers boss.

