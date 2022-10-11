ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 10 high school ⚽ games in Cincinnati.

The Yellow Springs High School soccer team will have a game with Cincinnati Country Day School on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00.

Yellow Springs High School
Cincinnati Country Day School
October 11, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Badin High School soccer team will have a game with McNicholas High School on October 11, 2022, 14:00:00.

Badin High School
McNicholas High School
October 11, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Anderson High School soccer team will have a game with West Clermont High School on October 11, 2022, 14:00:00.

Anderson High School
West Clermont High School
October 11, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Deer Park soccer team will have a game with Finneytown High School on October 11, 2022, 14:00:00.

Deer Park
Finneytown High School
October 11, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Sycamore soccer team will have a game with Oak Hills on October 11, 2022, 14:30:00.

Sycamore
Oak Hills
October 11, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Yellow Springs High School soccer team will have a game with Cincinnati Country Day School on October 11, 2022, 15:15:00.

Yellow Springs High School
Cincinnati Country Day School
October 11, 2022
15:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Anderson High School soccer team will have a game with West Clermont High School on October 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

Anderson High School
West Clermont High School
October 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Deer Park soccer team will have a game with Finneytown High School on October 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

Deer Park
Finneytown High School
October 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Badin High School soccer team will have a game with McNicholas High School on October 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

Badin High School
McNicholas High School
October 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Sycamore soccer team will have a game with Oak Hills on October 11, 2022, 16:15:00.

Sycamore
Oak Hills
October 11, 2022
16:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

